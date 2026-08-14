Soul’s Summer Sale Takes 42% Off their Out of Office THC Gummies, Drinks, and Drops

I follow enough weed deals that a modest ten or fifteen percent off usually isn’t enough to get me particularly excited—I’m just saving on tax at that point. But 42% off everything? That’s more of a stock-up the stash purchase.

Soul is running a limited-time summer sale that takes 42% off sitewide with code SUMMER42, including its Out of Office THC line. That means some of the gummies and drinks I’ve already reviewed are currently cheaper than when I first tried them.

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And if gummies or canned THC drinks aren’t really your thing, the sale also extends to Out of Office’s THC oil drops, along with Soul’s broader CBD lineup.

Out of Office THC Gummies

I’ve spent enough time with Out of Office’s THC gummies to know exactly who I’d recommend them to.

When I reviewed them for VICE, I tried the Blood Orange flavor, the version containing 10mg THC and 45mg CBD per gummy. I wouldn’t say the THC dose stood out to me, but what did was how much CBD was in and how it really changed the experience. Rather than feeling like an aggressive 10mg edible, I found the high smoother, calmer, and way more functional, with enough THC to feel it without completely taking over.

Out of Office now sells its gummies across a wide range of potencies, so you don’t necessarily have to jump straight to that dose. The lineup starts with a 1.5mg THC microdose and scales upward for people with higher tolerances.

This is probably the first thing I’d grab from the sale if you already know you like gummies.

Out of Office THC Drinks

Out of Office also makes one of the THC drinks I’ve reviewed this year, and the basic philosophy is pretty similar: enough THC to give you a buzz, paired with CBD to keep the whole thing relatively chill.

In my microdose Out of Office THC drink review, I liked that these felt intentional to not get you high. The micro and lower-dose versions made much more sense as something you could casually sip in place of an alcoholic drink, and when you still wanted to remain social and coherent.

Flavor-wise, Raspberry Lemonade was my favorite, while Cucumber Melon Lime was lighter, more refreshing, and versatile. The latter can actually be a great mocktail “pot-tail” base too for a THC mojito.

Soul has since expanded the potency options though, including a 10mg THC + 20mg CBD version for people looking for something stronger. That’s more my style.

The nice thing about getting these during a 42% off sale is that THC drinks can get expensive fast, especially if you’re buying enough to keep a few cold in the fridge. This is one of the better opportunities to stock up rather than paying full price can by can.

There Are THC Oil Drops Too

Not into gummies or drinks? There’s one other Out of Office product format worth pointing out: THC oil drops.

These make more sense if you don’t want another sugary gummy and don’t necessarily want to commit to drinking an entire can. The dropper format also gives you more control over how much you take at once.

Out of Office offers several potencies, with formulations starting at a microdose and moving upward. Soul markets the oils for sublingual use, which can also make them a quicker alternative to waiting around for a traditional edible to kick in.

This Deal Hits Your Soul

Don’t forget to use the code SUMMER42 at checkout to get 42% off Soul’s site while the summer sale is running. Soul is advertising the discount as sitewide, so you’re not limited to the Out of Office products I’ve personally reviewed. CBD gummies, oils, sleep products, bundles, and other products are all included in the current sale as well.

But if you want somewhere to start, I’d stick with the products I can actually vouch for: the Out of Office gummies if you prefer a traditional edible, or the drinks if you want something that can stand in for a beer or cocktail.

42% off is enough of a discount that, if you already know you like either one, this is probably the time to refill the stash rather than wait until you’re paying full price again.

Soul also ships to most U.S. states, 47 to be exact. So I hope you’re not living in the three they don’t ship to. I don’t like that they don’t easily disclose that, but after doing some digging, they don’t ship to California and Idaho.