This Stress Gummy Is for When CBD Just Isn’t Enough

Some days are just annoying from the second they start. Your phone won’t stop going off, work is work, somebody is emailing you “just circling back,” and by 5 p.m. you’re still thinking about something dumb that happened at 10 in the morning.

This is more or less the exact scenario TribeTokes had in mind with its Stress Gummies. The THC version is a raspberry-lime gummy with 10mg THC + 30mg CBD + 10mg CBC. Then, because apparently three cannabinoids weren’t enough, TribeTokes added 100mg ashwagandha, 150mg L-theanine, and 50mg lemon balm. That’s a lot of stress relief in one gummy.

Videos by VICE

You’ve probably seen at least some of those ingredients before even if you don’t spend much time reading supplement labels. Ashwagandha has been all over the wellness world for years. L-theanine naturally occurs in tea and shows up in plenty of “relax but don’t fall asleep at your desk” products. Lemon balm is an herb traditionally used for relaxation.

None of that means one gummy is going to fix your life, unfortunately. But if you already like THC when you’re trying to decompress, the formula is a little more interesting than the usual edible that basically gives you THC, sugar, flavoring, and good luck.

(A full gummy has 10mg of THC. That can be a much bigger commitment than beginners might expect. TribeTokes recommends starting with half a gummy, which is probably the move if you don’t already know exactly how 10mg hits you.)

Photo Courtesy of TribeTokes

THC-Free for when You’re Stressed at 1 p.m.

There is one obvious problem with using THC for stress: sometimes the stressful part of your day is happening while you still need to function like a normal adult. TribeTokes makes another version for that.

Its CBD Stress Gummies have no THC, but each mango gummy still contains 30mg CBD + 10mg CBC, plus the same 100mg ashwagandha, 150mg L-theanine, and 50mg lemon balm. Same general idea, just no high. Those are also $45 for 20 gummies.

I can see the two versions serving pretty different purposes. The THC gummy makes more sense when I’m done working, don’t have anywhere to be, and would like my brain to stop treating every minor inconvenience from the day like breaking news.

The CBD one is the version I’d be more likely to reach for when it’s still the middle of the day and getting stoned would create an entirely new set of problems. And yes, you can split that one too. TribeTokes suggests half a gummy for people who want to start with a lower CBD dose.

Neither product is going to answer your emails, cancel your meeting, or make the person annoying you suddenly become less annoying. Frankly, if TribeTokes figures out how to put that in a gummy, I’ll buy a case.

Until then, the Stress Gummies are at least a more thought-out take on the whole “edible for chilling out” thing, especially if you like the idea of having one option with THC and another without it.

There are 20 gummies in a box for $45. They’re vegan with organic base-ingredients, and uses natural flavors and colors rather than artificial ones. The raspberry-lime flavor also sounds way better to me than the aggressively medicinal flavors some “functional” gummies seem to end up with.