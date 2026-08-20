Supreme’s FW26 Drop Just Landed—And It Comes With a New Air Force 1

Today’s Supreme drop is the usual grab bag of chaos. I didn’t know I wanted a Supreme-branded Gameboy, but now, I know fully well that I do, in fact, want one. Anyways… buried under the novelty items is something more useful: a fresh Air Force 1. Supreme’s collab AF1s, marked with the brand’s box logo on the lateral heel, have been a recurring fixture of its seasonal drops for years, sitting alongside the usual Triple Black and Triple White colorways in-store.

Past seasons have gotten a Shanghai-exclusive red-swoosh edition and a three-way GOODENOUGH collaboration, so a new colorway showing up isn’t rare. It’s basically expected at this point.

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This season adds a “Snow Camo” version to the pile, done in a black, white, and grey camo upper, with a black midsole, a box-logo graphic on the heel, and two sets of laces included in the box.

The release went live today, August 20, through Supreme’s site and stores, at the brand’s usual $118 retail price. That’s the good news. The bad news is that (as of this writing), none of the variants seem to be available. The dozens of other FW26 pieces do still seem to be available, so it may just be a timing issue. I might spend some time refreshing the site today, just in case the “Add to Cart” button pops up at some point. Know that I’m pulling for you!

If the Collab IS Sold Out, These Supreme AF1s are Still In Stock

You don’t need the brand-new colorway to get the Supreme-on-an-AF1 look. A few retailers do have some Supreme kicks in stock, as well as original Air Force 1 pairs as well: