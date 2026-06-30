Surfshark VPN Passes the Sniff Test (When Most VPNs Are Fishy)

There aren’t many virtual private networks (VPNs) that I like or trust or don’t go “Puh!” when waved underneath my nose. Seriously, most of them are sketchy or wonky to use or slow or, worst of all, packed with adware and malware itself. Surfshark VPN is one of the (very) few that pass all the sniff tests for me. I tested it and peeked into its innermost workings, and it checks all the boxes when it comes to a trustworthy VPN worth your money and your trust.

If you want to cross-shop your options against other great VPNs, or if you want a more thorough examination into what a VPN does and how it works to protect your privacy and anonymity online, check out our guide to the Best VPNs. I put a lot of time and love into it. Oh yeah, and blood, tears, and sweat. So much sweat.

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what to know about surfshark vpn

Surfshark VPN is, compared to the old guard, a relatively recent arrival. When it entered the scene in 2018, it joined the enormous stable of VPNs jockeying for the world’s attention. That means—well, not much at all. Not in my book. There are loads of big-name VPNs that have been around for longer and I don’t like ’em, such as ExpressVPN and Private Internet Access, which was acquired by the shady Kape Technologies years ago. Surfshark VPN hits all the right marks when it comes to transparency, openness, and honesty, and so it’s one of the few VPNs I feel comfortable using and recommending to others.

the good and the bad

Pros:

Doesn’t keep user activity logs

Regular, independent third-party audits prove Surfshark tells the truth

Fast, simple user interface

Cons:

Based in The Netherlands, which is so-so when it comes to government policy

Not as many servers in as many countries compared to some of the competition

how i tested

When it came to testing Surfshark VPN, I did what I always do when testing a VPN. I used it like any other (relatively) normal person. As with any VPN, I downloaded and uploaded large files, streamed 4K video (including live sports), and generally used my computer to write articles and surf the internet. I swapped from server to server to make sure that I was experiencing a good spread of Surfshark’s server selection

what’s it like using surfshark vpn

As of a year ago about half of Americans were using a VPN. Lots of VPNs are bunk, though. They’re either packed with spyware or malware, or have shady links. I’ve used most of the major VPNs, and I’ve also brushed most of them aside. It’s surprisingly hard to find one that’s entirely above-board enough for me to recommend or use outside of testing. Surfshark VPN passes the test because it has two things more important than speed, stability, and server selection (which it also has in spades): It has credibility and transparency.

All the Right Privacy Policies

Surfshark VPN’s no-logs policy is the most important ingredient in its recipe. Without it, I wouldn’t recommend Surfshark, just as I wouldn’t recommend any VPN without a no-logs policy. Such a policy isn’t just nice to have in a VPN; it’s vital. It means that Surfshark doesn’t collect and store user activity, which would allow people to see which websites you’ve been to and what you did on those websites. I wouldn’t even touch any VPN that didn’t have a no-logs policy that it could prove. And that brings me to the second major, downright crucial feature of Surfshark VPN: its regular audits. Like any VPN worth entrusting with your privacy, Surfshark opens up its product to independent analyses.

Think of it like an open house whereby the company hands over the keys to the kingdom as disinterested experts look around through all the code to make sure that Surfshark really doesn’t collect user name, there’s no malware, adware, or spyware built into the service, and that there are no security holes or backdoors that’d allow governments, law enforcement, data thieves, cross-site website trackers, or even Surfshark themselves to covertly access or peek at users’ activity. Like a no-logs policy, don’t use a VPN that doesn’t release its audits several times a year, as Surfshark does.

Plenty of Servers, Just Not as Many

Surfshark VPN offers 4,500+ servers, by Surfshark’s own count, in 100 countries. That’s more than respectable and shouldn’t hamstring any subscriber , but it doesn’t match NordVPN’s 8,400+ servers in 167+ countries or Proton VPN’s 20,000+ servers in 130+ countries.

More servers allows you a few things: One, it spreads out the user base across servers so that each server is less crowded, which in turn improves performance. If you have a server that’s near capacity with users, it’ll slow down for everybody. More servers distribute the load better. It also gives you more servers to choose from. If one is acting slow, you can switch to another server, and sometimes that’ll do the trick for you.

Two, more selectable locations and countries gives you more options to access websites or content that may be banned in certain countries. I’m not advocating that you break any laws. But there are, for example, sports games and TV shows that are only available in particular countries. In the most general sense, a closer server will offer quicker speeds and less lag. More servers in more places means that if you’re traveling, the odds are higher that you’ll find a server near to you, too.

other great vpns

NordVPN and Surfshark VPN are both owned by Nord Security, but the two VPNs are run independently of one another. NordPVN, I write in my review, is a Dutch company legally based in Panama, which puts it out of the jurisdiction of the Five Eyes, Nine Eyes, and 14 Eyes international security alliances that enable member countries to ask other member countries for logs on a citizen’s internet activity, regardless of where they physically are.

Surfshark VPN, by contrast, keeps its headquarters in The Netherlands, which isn’t in the Five Eyes, but is in Nine Eyes and 14 Eyes. Because Surfshark VPN doesn’t keep user logs, it’s not a deal killer for me, but NordVPN’s Panama HQ is a slight bonus to me.

Check out my NordVPN review.

I’ve tested Proton VPN on and off for the past few years, and it’s one of the few that I recommend as being on the top shelf of VPNs. There’s also a free version, which is hands-down the only one I’d consider if I needed a VPN without forking over a dime. Proton is also unique in that it offers a suite of privacy-minded apps more comprehensive than anything else (worth using) that’s on the market. Proton Unlimited includes not just Proton VPN, but a secure email service, cloud storage service (like Google Drive), password manager, calendar, and digital wallet.

Read my Proton VPN review here.

See a complete list of the Best VPNs.

does it matter that surfshark is in an “eyes alliance” country?

Eh, not really, since it’s verified that it doesn’t keep user logs. I’d feel better if it weren’t located in an “Eyes” country, but I’d rather use a VPN that’s based there and is verified not to collect any user logs than use a VPN based on an uninhabited rock in international waters that can’t prove it isn’t sucking up user data like milkshake through a straw. Surfshark VPN is vetted well enough that I’m comfortable using and recommending it, and I only like a very small percentage of VPNs out there.

Why go with Surfshark over nordvpn?

Good question that I’m totally sure you were wondering conveniently right after wondering about “Eyes Alliance” countries. If Nord Security owns both Surfshark and NordVPN, why would somebody choose Surfshark, especially when I crowned NordVPN the best overall VPN?

NordVPN Plus allows for up to 10 simultaneous connections and, well, that’s a lot. It’s more than I alone would ever use at one time. But if you share your account with lots of family, such as your family, then Surfshark VPN’s unlimited number of connections could give it the edge for you over NordVPN.

the bottom line

Look, you’ve got options if you’re searching for the best VPN. I often say that you only need one good VPN, so you may as well get the best one, because they don’t differ much on price. NordVPN’s servers are reliably a bit faster, Mullvad VPN’s sign-up is more anonymous, and Proton VPN can be bundled with a larger suite of privacy-focused apps, but Surfshark VPN elbows its way onto the top tier of VPNs for offering excellent transparency and unlimited connections in a crowded VPN market.