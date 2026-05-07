Swatch Is Planning a “Royal Pop” Follow-Up to the MoonSwatch in a Week

Hand it to Swatch. They still know how to properly tease out interest in an audience over the span of weeks, even in this age of product leaks and immediate PR blitzes that release all the tension of suspense before it even gets a chance to build up. Ever since the Swiss watch monolith, the world’s largest watch company, launched the Swatch x Omega MoonSwatch in 2022, fans have been waiting for the next great collaboration.

Well, Swatch has been teasing over the past few weeks, and even though they’re mum on the details, signs are pointing toward a May 16, 2026 unveiling of… something. Nobody knows what it looks like, or even what form it’ll take. It’s a new collaboration, we know. And I feel safe in saying it’ll be some kind of watch (duh). But everything we have so far is just crumbs and glimpses, so then we’ll pore over these crumbs and glimpses together.

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bit by bit

The clues come by regularly but in miniature bites, like a ticking second hand. Speculation started in earnest last month. During the Watches and Wonders watch industry trade show in Geneva in April, Swatch launched an ad campaign that teased “The real wonders are happening in May,” along with what looks like lanyards in eight colors. They’re definitely not watch bands, and wristwatches don’t use lanyards, so your guess is as good as mine.

Some online have speculated it could be a pocket watch. That’d be a hell of a move, since the few pocket watch enthusiasts out there subsist off old, old examples bought secondhand. We may have had a vinyl record resurgence, and paper books are still going strong, but we haven’t yet as a society brought back pocket watches yet.

Then more newspaper ads showing parts of a movement, or the mechanism inside a watch that keeps time, along with “May 16th” written at the bottom. On May 3, Swatch’s Instagram showed a brief teaser, showing only the words “Royal Pop x Swatch,” but with an audible two clacks when you watch with the sound enabled. The “x Swatch” means it’s a collaboration. Fans speculate that it’s a cross with Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak.

So far we have what’s probably an unveiling date, name of the watch, the Sistem 51 watch movement that runs the watch, and a rainbow of colored lanyards that throws just the right amount of confusion into the mix to keep things interesting for the next nine days.