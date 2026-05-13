Swervedriver Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

Swervedriver have announced a 2026 North American tour in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of their debut album, Raise.
The 90’s shoegaze icons are hitting the road in a dual-pronged attack: some summer/fall dates, some fall/winter dates. The first leg kicks off August 18 in Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair and wraps August 29 in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg. In between, they’ll hit Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, plus Detroit, Chicago, Philly, and more.
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The west coast leg will begin December 10th with a show at Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland are on the docket for that run, which concludes in Seattle on December 16 at Neumo’s. View the complete tour routing below.
The band will be playing Raise in its entirety, plus a “load of extra nuggets from the back catalogue.”
Get stoked, shoegazers.
Swervedriver 35th anniversary tour: How to get tickets
Select presales are live now via Ticketmaster. Use code BVraise35 for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
You can also find Swervedriver tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Swervedriver 2026 tour dates
05/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
05/29 – Wells, NV @ Schellraiser’s Humboldt Hideaway
08/18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
08/20 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson
08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
08/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/26 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
08/28 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
08/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
12/10 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
12/11 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
12/15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos