Swervedriver Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

Swervedriver have announced a 2026 North American tour in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of their debut album, Raise.

The 90’s shoegaze icons are hitting the road in a dual-pronged attack: some summer/fall dates, some fall/winter dates. The first leg kicks off August 18 in Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair and wraps August 29 in Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg. In between, they’ll hit Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa, plus Detroit, Chicago, Philly, and more.

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The west coast leg will begin December 10th with a show at Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Portland are on the docket for that run, which concludes in Seattle on December 16 at Neumo’s. View the complete tour routing below.

The band will be playing Raise in its entirety, plus a “load of extra nuggets from the back catalogue.”

Get stoked, shoegazers.

Swervedriver 35th anniversary tour: How to get tickets

Select presales are live now via Ticketmaster. Use code BVraise35 for access. General onsale will begin Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Swervedriver tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/29 – Wells, NV @ Schellraiser’s Humboldt Hideaway

08/18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

08/20 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

08/22 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/26 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/28 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

08/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/10 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

12/11 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos