iPhone Duo Is Apple’s Priciest Phone Yet. Here’s How to Get $1,000 Off

Everything about the iPhone Duo is big. The news that it’s Apple’s first folding iPhone is big. Its 7.6″ screen (when unfolded; 5.4″ when folded) is big. And as you’d guess, its price is big. Starting at $1,999, the iPhone Duo isn’t for those pinching their pennies at the moment.

But there’s a way to halve that wallet pain. There’s a T-Mobile iPhone Duo preorder deal that knocks $1,000 off the price, as long as you meet a few criteria. It’s still no budget phone at half price, but it’s about the same as a regular iPhone which, pshh, doesn’t even fold in half.

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The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for a 256GB model. There’s a 512 GB model also available for preorder now, with 1 TB and 2 TB models to follow. All are available in Night Sky (black) or Star White, which I find particularly attractive, given that I’ve never drooled over a white iPhone before.

T-Mobile will knock $1,000 off the price when you preorder the iPhone Duo and meet certain conditions. Given all the T-Mobile deals (and other cellular carriers’ deals) that I’ve researched and written about over the years, T-Mobile’s iPhone Duo terms aren’t that restrictive. In order to get the $1,000 off, you have to either trade-in a phone (certain models, but in any condition) or add a new line on an Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan. You have to sign up for a 36-month plan and stay on it for the full term.

Apple tends to unveil their devices and make them available for preorder only a very short time before they ship out and go on sale. It’s the same with the iPhone Duo. Even though preorders for the new folding iPhone only just opened on Friday, October 16, the official launch date when people will be able to take one home is just a week away on Friday, October 23. Whether T-Mobile keeps this deal active once the iPhone Duo moves from preorder to regular sale is an open question, but if you’d rather not gamble on finding out, that preorder button is right there.