T-Mobile Is Giving Away Free iPhone 17 Pros (Among Other Perks)

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Used to be that when a carrier offered you a free phone, it was some discount model that people only buy because they’re trying to be sensible and economical. It was nothing you’d drool over. Maybe if you got sort of lucky, it’d be one of yesteryear’s best models, a one- or two-year out-of-date Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy.

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But T-Mobile lately has actually been offering some of the latest smartphones, as freebies, with sign-ups to new Magenta plans.

Take a look at T-Mobile’s free Apple iPhone 17 Pro offer that just went live, for example. The iPhone 17 Pro is Apple’s best phone, and in turn one of the best smartphones that you could buy. Or in this case, that you could accept into your grubby, grateful paws for absolutely free.

the deets

T-Mobile won’t make you trade in a phone to get your free iPhone 17 Pro. You get the 256GB version, normally $1,099, for free in your choice of Deep Blue, Silver, or Cosmic Orange. Yeah, I know; there’s no black. Apple is funny about that sometimes.

That 256GB should be plenty for most people, but if you like to download a lot of games or take lots (and lots) of photos and videos, you can select the 512GB or 1TB version and just pay for the difference in price. It comes down to $8.33 and $16.66 per month, respectively.

MORE: T-Mobile Basically Built One of the Most Loaded Membership Programs Around (So Many Freebies)

T-Mobile’s Magenta Month

T-Mobile’s got a whole host of benefits for June, which they’re calling Magenta Month. Expect bonuses such as weekly sweepstakes, Shell gas rewards, free Slurpees at 7-Eleven, and free booze on Delta flights.

Apple won’t unveil the inevitable iPhone 18 Pro until August, with sales likely beginning in September, and I’m not hearing any credible rumors that it’ll be that much of a revolutionary departure from the iPhone 17 Pro model, so if you need a new phone and you’re looking to get on-board T-Mobile, you may as well jump on this deal now.