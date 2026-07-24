T-Mobile Will Give You a Free Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 That’s Launching in Two Weeks

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 was only just announced on Wednesday, July 22. What could be better than Amazon’s and Samsung’s offer to give you a $50 store credit on it if you preorder it? T-Mobile’s offer to buy the whole thing for you so that you don’t have to lay out a penny, that’s what.

Sign up for a new line of service on the $15-per-month Watch Plan Plus, and you get a $430, cutting-edge smartwatch for nothin’. There are just a few things to know first.

Videos by VICE

the offer details

Scratching your head over what a “watch plan” is? It gives you unlimited talk, text, and data so that you can call, text, and browse the internet on your smartwatch. Compared to the $10-per-month Watch Plan, the $15-per-month Watch Plan Plus adds unlimited texting and up to 5 GB of high-speed data in more than 215 “countries and destinations,” as well up to 15 GB of high-speed data for talking to Canada and Mexico.

The Galaxy Watch 8 was already one of the top smartwatches in the business. The Galaxy Watch 9 doesn’t revolutionize itself far beyond its predecessor; it just tweaks itself along the evolutionary ladder. Its battery capacity is about 20% larger, which means longer runtimes before having to charge it, and its Bluetooth has been updated to Bluetooth 6.0, which is faster and more stable than older Bluetooth standards.

Because this is a brand-new watch that’s yet to come out, you have to wait until August 7 for it to ship out. That’s no longer than anyone else who preorders it, though. Patience, my tech-hungry friend. Two weeks, or less if you’re reading this in the future, is not all that long to wait.

T-Mobile has a thing for footing the bill on new devices, and not just this smartwatch. If you sign up for the right phone plan, you can also choose a Samsung Galaxy S26+ or Apple iPhone 17 Pro for no cost to you. T-Mobile’s Member Month of June may be over, but a lot of the perks carry over year-round.