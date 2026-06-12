T-Mobile Basically Built One of the Most Loaded Membership Programs Around (So Many Freebies)

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New summer, new cell phone plan? Why not. You’re going to be out and about, traveling and vacationing and scarfing down wings as you watch baseball games, so you might as well eke out as many freebies as you can, and T-Mobile has got the freebies. T-Mobile showers its customers with a range of perks, rewards, and benefits year-round anyway, and June 2026 is laying the rewards on even more thickly than usual.

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at a glance: whAt you need to know about T-mobile’s unlimited plan

T-Mobile Wants Switching Carriers to Feel Like Ordering Takeout: T-Mobile brags that they’ve reduced the friction of switching providers or opening a new line that anybody can do it over the T-Mobile T-Life app in under 15 minutes. Of course, you can still show up to a T-Mobile store in person if you’re craving a little socialization, and it won’t take any longer than in the app (you know, after you travel to the store; T-Mobile can’t make you teleport anywhere yet).

T-Mobile Is Basically Throwing Streaming Subscriptions at You (And More): Gone are the old Magenta plans, replaced by Unlimited phone plans. Now Magenta is the name of T-Mobile’s loyalty membership. That means every T-Mobile subscriber is a member, and everyone gets a range of freebies with their plans. Subscribing to T-Mobile gets you free Netflix, Hulu, and MLB.tv all year long, and you can add Apple TV for $3 a month. There are no programs to enter or conditions to meet. They’re just always there on the table for you.

Your Cell Plan Might Be More Prepared for International Travel Than You Are: You also get free texting and high-speed data in more than 215 countries, so you travel bugs can keep in touch and make your friends back home jealous at no cost to you. T-Mobile just added free Live Translation in more than 80 languages for you, too, so you can make reservations in Turkish or order a taxi in French over the phone.

even more benefits

June is T-Mobile’s Member Month. What’s that mean to you, you’re wondering? Well, it’s a smattering of T-Mobile’s biggest grab bag of benefits, limited-time perks, experiences, and sweepstakes that can get you free stuff.

A Free Year of DoorDash DashPass: Yeah, I saw your eyes light up at the mention of “free.” That’s my favorite flavor, too. Signing up for a T-Mobile Magenta plan gets you a year of DashPass by DoorDash. I’ve been using DashPass for years, mostly on restaurant delivery but also on grocery stores, convenience stores, and (ahem) liquor stores, and by the year’s end my savings are in the low triple digits.

Free Quality Booze on Delta: Speaking of drinks, you get free premium in-flight drinks all year when you fly on Delta. I’ll be damned if I’m going to pay $14 for a pour of Jack Daniels the size of a Beanie Baby’s thumb, but free? Hell yeah.

Shell Fuel Rewards—Basically, Save on Pricy Gas: Going somewhere but sticking to good, old terra firma? You also get Shell Fuel Rewards. Member Month adds exclusive fuel discounts, such as weekly savings of up to 50 cents off gas and a one-day, open-to-all $1.99-per-gallon event at certain Shell stations in Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago. Should come in handy while we’re all smarting over the huge sticker shock at the fuel pumps.

Random Rad Prizes (So How Lucky Are You?): Every week during June T-Mobile also enters Magenta plan members in a new contest. The prize list includes some outright swanky awards: $100,000 in cash, VIP-package vacations to Austin City Limits Music Festival and Formula 1’s upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix, a “dream getaway” for four on Delta Airlines, and hotel stays at Hilton hotels.

Various Travel Savings: T-Mobile Travel also arrives on the T-Mobile app this month. Think of it like a members-only version of Kayak, a headquarters where you can get up to 40 percent off hotels and rental cars, along with a few other travel benefits.

“Unlike traditional rewards programs from other providers that require customers to earn benefits, T-Mobile members have always had access simply by being members,” according to T-Mobile. That’s welcome news, as the last thing I want to do is feel like I have to work for my rewards benefits.

Whether it’s credit card points or airline miles, every other company these days seems to have a rewards program that makes me have to jump through hoops. Even the place I buy my hiking gear has a range of qualifications I need to meet in order to earn certain rates and certain points. T-Mobile’s gone the simpler path of just making members eligible without a range of conditions to meet first.

Member Month isn’t T-Mobile’s first rodeo with rewards. It’s just a broadening of them. Since 2016 T-Mobile customers have “unlocked 1.4 billion offers from more than 500 brands, redeemed 240 million gas savings offers, watched more than 15 million hours of movies through discounted tickets, scored enough free pizza and breadsticks to cover 940 football fields… and delivered more than $1 billion in value through free MLB.tv.” That last one got my attention. It’s the prime of baseball season, and my Braves are doing well enough that I’d want to see all 162 games this year.

ready, set, go: T-mobile’s Member Month is here

T-Mobile Member Month kicked off yesterday, June 2, and for this first week. You can score a $5 movie ticket to see Masters of the Universe in theaters with Atom Tickets. It’s also swag week, with customers able to snag magenta picnic blankets because, well, that’s an obvious one, isn’t it?

There are a few more perks members can pick up as they bop around town, including a free Slurpee (the Mountain Dew one is king), coffee, or Big Gulp at 7-Eleven, a $1 eight-piece boneless wings from Pizza Hut, and $5 off any full-size entree at Qdoba. This week’s sweepstakes is for the big mama of prizes, the $100,000 cash prize.

Each subsequent week unlocks new perks and sweepstakes offers. So what are you waiting for? If you’ve been shopping around for a plan switch or looking to add a new line, you may as well do it now, while you get the perks thrown in for free. Not all of these Member Month deals will be around if you procrastinate, so sign up for a T-Mobile Unlimited data plan, enter that sweepstakes, and grab that Mountain Dew Slurpee.