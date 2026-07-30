T-Mobile Schools the Competition With These Rad Plans Just for College Undergrads and Grad Students

This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, T-Mobile.

It’s that time of the year again, when every third television advertisement, every other piece of junk mail in the mailbox, and every single sign in every store is shrieking “Back to School Sales!” Whenever I saw them as a college kid I’d get a pang of dread that the summer was coming to a close and a jolt of excitement that I was about to meet a bunch of new people and have a bunch of new experiences.

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Even back in those pre-smartphone days of the Aughts I wouldn’t have had the same college experience without a decent phone plan to coordinate every class, date, and friend hang. Cellular plans were always expensive, though. If I were in school today (or heading to school for my freshman year), I’d take a hard look at T-Mobile’s Student Perks plans. T-Mobile, more so than any other cellular provider, is the brand of perks.

plans just for college students

You have to be a college undergraduate or graduate student to sign up for one of T-Mobile’s Student Plans.

Not planning to use this much data or watch that much TV when you’ve got parties studies to occupy your time at college? You can pick up an Essentials Saver plan for $30 per month. That’s per line. You don’t have to double up on lines to get that rate. Plus, you can also bundle the $30 Essentials Saver (with Student Perks Savings) with T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet for just $30 per month per service.

If you step up to the mid-tier Experience More plan ($65 for one line or $55 per line for two lines with AutoPay enabled), T-Mobile kicks in a free Netflix Standard (with ads) plan. You also have the option to add a subscription to Apple TV for $3 per month; normally it’d cost you $10 per month. That’s in addition to 60 GB of hotspot data (in the US), 15 GB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico, and 5 GB of high-speed international data. On the Experience More plan, you have the option to upgrade your phone every two years.

Dropping another $10 per month to step up to the Experience Beyond plan adds a free subscription to Hulu, which would normally cost you $12 per month anyway. The data allotments in the US, in Canada and Mexico, and internationally jump significantly, too. Respectively they increase to 250 GB, 30 GB, and 15 GB. T-Mobile throws in T-Satellite with Starlink, too, which provides service when you’re far from cellular towers and ordinary cell service, as long as you have a fairly clear line of sight to the sky. You can also upgrade your phone every year on the Experience Beyond plan, if you want.

Buried in the fine print is a detail that I like to see: Existing T-Mobile customers get access to the same phone deals as new customers. Too often with cellular providers in the past, it feels like new customers are prioritized by being offered better deals than loyal customers. Good to know that you won’t be on the outside looking in if you stick with T-Mobile year after year.