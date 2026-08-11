Keep Porch Pirates at Bay With 30% Off This Solar-Powered 4K Outdoor Security Cam

You know, I was thinking about Home Alone the other day. That movie would’ve been a lot different if Kevin McCallister’s family had a smart home security system. Granted, I can give their child-neglecting asses a break because it was 1990 and home security systems back then kind of sucked, but it’d have taken five minutes, a phone call to the police station, and the footage if he’d had the right home security setup.

Kevin would’ve kicked ass if his house had had a Tapo 4K Outdoor Pan/Tilt Wireless Security Camera. And he may have even been able to afford one with Buzz’s stolen piggy bank money if he bought it today, because right now it’s on a deal at $119, down from $170.

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a watchful eye that never sleeps

The Tapo 4K Outdoor Pan/Tilt Wireless Security Camera has a lot more built into it than the exceedingly long and complicated name suggests. Yeah, it can shoot 4K-resolution video. And it pans and tilts (ooooh!) so that it can track weird animals and weirder crooks who wander through your yard.

What the name doesn’t tell you is that this Tapo security cam is solar-powered, with an on-board battery that stores power so that it can run during the night and on long, cloudy days. That means no wires dangling to a power outlet or need to wire it into your home’s electrical system, either. Just mount it, and you’re set.

There’s built-in night vision for seeing in low-light, and the Tapo’s software can automatically detect and differentiate between people, animals, and objects, so it’s smart enough not to bother you when your Schnauzer is prancing around the backyard but will definitely alert you when an ugly crook who looks like a Schnauzer is snooping around your patio at night.

The Tapo can swivel up to 360 degrees, as long as you mount it somewhere that gives it enough room to turn that far without having its movement or vision blocked, and you can store images either on a memory card in the camera or over the cloud, if you subscribe to their plan for $3 per month.

more home security cameras

Eufy is a brand of smart home and security system gadgets owned by Anker, and I’m a big fan of Anker products. The eufy Security SoloCam E42 4K Solar Security Camera is, like the Tapo, a solar-powered 4K outdoor security camera, and it’s on sale for the same price.

Also a 4K-capable outdoor security cam with a solar-panel, the Tapo MagCam 4K Outdoor Wireless Security Camera trades the ability to pan and tilt for a magnetic attachment system. Just stick it somewhere (metal) for an easier way to mount it.

The Arlo Pro Wireless Security Camera 2K HDR (6th Gen) doesn’t swivel 360 degrees or have a fancy solar-powered array, and it’s a 2K camera, not a 4K one. But if you already have a home security setup in the Arlo ecosystem, you should stick with the same brand.