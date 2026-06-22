Target Circle Deal Days: What You Need to Know (Plus, How It Compares to Amazon Prime Day)

Amazon is already pushing its early Prime Day deals heavily as it gears up for the start of its four-day Prime Day tomorrow on Tuesday, June 23, but its competitors aren’t taking the threat lying down. Target is launching a competing sale called Target Circle Deal Days, named after its Target Circle membership. You don’t have to spend a dime to take part, so this week let the big retailers fight over your dollars and attentions.

how to get the deals

You’ve got to be a member of Target Circle. Unlike an Amazon Prime membership, it’s free to sign up for a Target Circle account, so there’s no downside. Nothing stops you from waiting until June 23 to sign up for a Target Circle account, but if you do it by the end of the day on June 22 you’ll get a discount of 15% off your first purchase.

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Target isn’t discriminating on where you shop. You get the same discounts and deals whether you shop on Target.com, in the Target app, or in a retail store. Target, like Amazon’s other major retail competition, has introduced same-day and next-day delivery on some items, so you’re not stuck with Amazon as your only option for a quick delivery of whatever you buy this week.

how long does target deal days last?

Target Circle Deal Days lasts for the same length and dates as Amazon Prime Day: from Tuesday, June 23 to Friday, June 26. Prime “Day” comprises four days now. It’s kind of like how Black Friday lasts so long now that we’re on the verge of calling it Black November; Amazon may as well call their summertime sales blowout Prime Week, or at least Prime Days, plural. But Amazon’s not there yet, apparently.

You can get access to the deals today, June 22, if you sign up for Target Circle 360, Target’s paid membership. For $11 per month (or $99 a year, if you sign up for an annual plan), you get free delivery (sometimes same-day delivery), an extra 30 days added to your return window, and monthly exclusive deals.

gimme all the perks and deals

Perks first. If you make it into a retail store on June 23, for that one day of Target Circle Deal Days only, you can get a deal on a free hot or iced Starbucks coffee or a Bullseye cookie, as long as you’re in a Target that has an in-store Starbucks and you’re a Target Circle member.

Target also released a sneak peek at deals in the following categories: