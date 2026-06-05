Score $90 Off on Our Favorite TV (the TCL QM7K 4K TV) Right Before the World Cup

tcl qm7k 4k tv – Credit: TCL

When somebody asks me which 4K TV they should buy and give me no other context, I respond off the cuff with the “TCL QM7K 4K TV.” The previous model, the very similar QM7, is what I have in my own home. Is it the best 4K TV out there? No. But it’s the best 4K for the money. You have to spend several times its $700-ish retail price to get a better TV, and even if you pay three times as much, you won’t get three times as much TV.

The 55-inch version of the QM7K is $90 off right now officially, but there have been some funny things going on with its price over the past year. This is a TV whose price has intermittently ballooned to $750. If you buy it now, though, you can lock in that $598 price without worrying about whether it’ll be selling for over its retail price later on.

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the all-around best 4k TV

Aside from its 4K resolution chops, the QM7K supports the Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG premium video formats, as well as Dolby Atmos for improved audio. All the better if you upgrade your TV with a sound system, such as these Sonos soundbars and subwoofers on sale.

Its 144Hz refresh rate is fast enough to handle gaming without blurring, and its peak brightness of 3,000 nits is enough to handle brightly lit rooms, which normally play havoc with your ability to clearly see the screen. I may be using the previous version of this TV, but I’ve been pleased with it even after watching hundreds of movies, shows, and luscious nature documentaries.

I just watched game two of the Stanley Cups finals last night (go ‘Canes), and it looked great. Ice hockey is notoriously hard for TVs to show because you’ve got a dark puck zipping around at high speeds across stark white ice, which can lead to weird white balance and blurred motion.

As a smart TV, like practically any TV sold these days, the TCL QM7K can stream all the movies, television shows, and murder docs you like right through the TV’s built-in interface. The catch is that it’s Google TV, which isn’t ideal. I prefer using the Roku Ultra 4K, which is what I run into my TCL QM7. The Apple TV 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K are also two of the best streaming devices that you can plug into a 4K TV, so the issue of the integrated Google TV can be easily and fairly cheaply solved.