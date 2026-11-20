This is sponsored content. It was created for our partner, Bark.

Buying tech for kids is tricky. They want the same smartphones, apps, and gadgets everyone else has. Parents want to give them some independence without exposing them to everything the internet has to offer. And if you’re the fun aunt or cool uncle, doing the gifting, you probably don’t want to be responsible for introducing a 10-year-old to TikTok. It’s loaded.

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That’s where Bark comes in. The company sells smartphones, smartwatches, and home internet tools with parental controls built in. Depending on the device, parents can use Bark devices to manage contacts, approve apps, limit screen time, track locations, and receive alerts about potentially harmful online activity, including cyberbullying and inappropriate content.

Unlike traditional parental-control apps that you install on an existing device, Bark’s phones and watch are designed with these safeguards integrated from the start. The idea is to give kids access to technology that’s appropriate for their age and gradually expand that access as they become more responsible.

So whether you’re shopping for a kid who’s ready for their first phone or a parent who needs a better way to manage screen time, these four Bark products are worth considering.

Bark Phone: A First Smartphone That Parents Can Customize

Bark Bark Phone A first smartphone that parents can customize. Best for: Elementary schoolers and younger tweens Samsung A16 4GB RAM 25W fast charging IP54 water resistance 50MP triple-lens camera $360 + plans from $29/mo Learn More → Price may change. VICE may earn a commission when you buy through this link.

Best for: Kids getting their first smartphone, particularly elementary schoolers and younger tweens.

The Bark Phone is a Samsung smartphone with Bark’s parental controls built directly into the device. It looks and functions like a regular Android phone, but parents determine which features their child can access. For younger kids, that might mean limiting the phone to calls and texts with approved contacts. As they get older, parents can introduce apps, enable internet access, and adjust screen-time restrictions without needing to purchase another device.

Bark also monitors supported online activity for potential risks, including cyberbullying, sexual content, and conversations involving strangers. Instead of requiring parents to read every message, the system sends alerts when it detects something concerning. Location tracking adds another layer of practicality, especially for kids who are starting to walk home from school, attend activities independently, or spend more time at friends’ houses.

The biggest advantage with a Bark Phone is the flexibility. A 10-year-old who wants to use Duolingo, play educational games, and text friends doesn’t necessarily need access to social media. With the Bark Phone, parents can make those distinctions.

Why it makes a great gift: It’s a legitimate first smartphone that can evolve with a child’s needs. Kids get the independence of having their own phone, while parents maintain control over how it’s used.

Bark Phone Pro: A More Capable Smartphone for Older Kids

Bark Bark Phone Pro A more capable smartphone for older kids. Best for: Older tweens and teenagers Samsung A37 6GB RAM 45W super-fast charging IP68 water resistance 50MP triple-lens camera $600 + plans from $29/mo Learn More → Price may change. VICE may earn a commission when you buy through this link.

Best for: Older tweens and teenagers who need a more advanced smartphone without losing parental safeguards.

The Bark Phone Pro offers the same parental-control features as the standard Bark Phone, but with upgraded hardware for kids who use their phones for more than basic communication. It features a faster processor, 6GB of RAM, a 50MP camera, Gorilla Glass screen protection, and IP68 water resistance. Those upgrades matter for teenagers who regularly take photos, record videos, use multiple apps, and carry their phones everywhere.

Parents still have access to Bark’s core controls, including app approvals, screen-time schedules, location tracking, and monitoring for potentially harmful activity across supported apps and communications.

One particularly useful feature is the ability to customize restrictions as a child matures. Parents can allow access to specific apps while continuing to block others, or adjust screen-time limits around school hours and bedtime. That makes the Bark Phone Pro a practical alternative to purchasing a conventional smartphone and trying to manage everything through separate parental-control settings.

Why it makes a great gift: It delivers the performance and features older kids expect from a modern smartphone, while giving parents a consistent way to manage digital safety. It’s a win-win!

Bark Watch: A Smartwatch for Kids Who Don’t Need a Smartphone Yet

Bark Bark Watch A smartwatch for kids who don’t need a smartphone yet. Best for: Younger children who need a way to stay in touch Calls & texts (own number) GPS location tracking SOS emergency button 5ATM & IP68 water resistance Fitness tracking $288 + $15/mo for service Learn More → Price may change. VICE may earn a commission when you buy through this link.

Best for: Younger children who need a way to communicate with family but aren’t ready for a phone.

For parents who want to stay connected with their kids without introducing a smartphone, the Bark Watch offers a practical alternative. Built on the Samsung Galaxy Watch8, the Bark Watch allows kids to make calls and send texts using their own phone number. Parents can manage approved contacts, track their child’s GPS location, and receive alerts about potentially concerning messages. It also includes an SOS emergency feature that allows children to contact emergency services when needed.

Unlike a traditional smartwatch, the Bark Watch is intentionally limited. There’s no social media, internet browser, or gaming access, eliminating many of the distractions that come with connected devices. That makes it particularly useful for kids who are beginning to spend time away from their parents, whether they’re visiting friends, attending after-school activities, or exploring the neighborhood.

And because the device is worn on the wrist, it’s also less likely to be left behind than a phone tucked into a backpack.

Why it makes a great gift: It gives younger kids a way to communicate independently without introducing the apps, content, and distractions of a full smartphone.

Bark Home: Parental Controls for the Entire Household

Bark Bark Home Parental controls for your entire home network. Best for: Families with multiple devices and kids who game Manages internet on all Wi-Fi devices Set schedules & time limits Block apps & websites Filter 18 content categories Supports up to 1 Gbps From $6/mo Learn More → Price may change. VICE may earn a commission when you buy through this link.

Best for: Families with multiple connected devices, kids who game, and parents who want better control over home internet access.

Unlike Bark’s phones and smartwatch, the Bark Home isn’t something kids carry around. It’s a device that connects to a home router and helps parents manage internet access across devices using the household Wi-Fi network. That includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and smart TVs, making it particularly useful for households where kids regularly switch between devices.

Parents can create customized internet schedules, block specific websites, filter inappropriate content, and pause internet access when necessary. For example, a parent could restrict gaming access during homework hours, block certain websites on a child’s tablet, or schedule an internet cutoff at bedtime.

One major advantage is centralized management. Instead of configuring restrictions separately on every device, parents can manage supported internet controls through Bark’s system.

There are some limitations though. Bark Home only manages activity on the home network, so it won’t apply when a device connects through cellular data or another Wi-Fi network. Still, for families struggling to establish consistent screen-time boundaries across multiple devices, it offers a more streamlined approach.

Why it makes a great gift: It’s a useful upgrade for parents who want more control over their household’s internet access without constantly monitoring individual devices.

So Which Bark Device Should You Gift?

The right Bark product depends largely on a child’s age, how they use technology, and how much independence their parents are comfortable giving them.

The Bark Phone is a strong starting point for first-time smartphone owners, while the Bark Phone Pro makes more sense for older kids who want better hardware. The Bark Watch is ideal for younger children who primarily need calling, texting, and location tracking. And Bark Home is a practical gift for parents looking to manage internet access across an entire household.

All four address different stages of growing up with technology. None replaces conversations about online safety or responsible device use, but each gives families tools to establish boundaries without completely disconnecting kids from their digital lives.

For a holiday gift that balances what kids actually want with what parents need, that’s a pretty compelling selling point.