This Viral Sofa Company Trolled Dupes by Selling Its Own Knockoff

TEDDY, the viral, legless, corduroy-wrapped “boneless” sofa from Danish brand OMHU, is arguably the most bootlegged piece of furniture on the internet right now.

For real. Type “boneless couch” into Amazon and you’ll get a wall of near-identical sectionals wearing a dozen different brand names, all built around the same no-frame, no-legs silhouette OMHU popularized. Most companies deal with knockoffs like that by sending cease-and-desist letters.

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OMHU decided to sell its own knockoff instead.

The brand has dropped a limited-edition version of TEDDY in an “oddly familiar” burnt-orange colorway, listed it on Temu, Etsy, and iconicdupe.com… the same platforms where its own imitators live. They also priced it at $799.99, which is a fraction of what a standard TEDDY runs on OMHU’s own site. It called the sofa TEDY. And yea, the misspelling is on purpose. And hilarious.

OMHU Made Its Own Knockoff (On Purpose)

via OMHU

The stunt, dubbed The Iconic Dupe, is a real campaign, not a bit.

OMHU says it made 100 units total—50 for the US and Canada, 50 for the UK and EU—and every single one sold out in about 10 minutes. “Getting duped is iconic,” OMHU CMO Alexander Morabbi Wulsh said in a release. “Only icons get copied at this scale.”

It’s not just a one-off listing, either. The campaign also includes “dupefluencer” partnerships with celebrity lookalikes (of course) recruited to promote the lookalike sofa, plus a round of real-and-fake billboards around New York and a planned lookalike contest pitting TEDDY against its knockoffs. OMHU even sent TEDDYs to influencers who already owned actual counterfeits, apparently just to see how they’d compare them side by side.

The joke doubles as a pitch for the original, which is kind of genius.

OMHU is using the campaign to push people back toward the real TEDDY, which starts somewhere around $1,700–$2,000 for the standard two-seater depending on color and fabric. The idea being that you know exactly who made it and what’s inside it, which is more than you can say for a Temu listing.

Still Want the Look? These Boneless Couches Are Actually In Stock

By the time you’re reading this, the dupe-of-a-dupe is gone. If you want the actual TEDDY, that part’s still very much shoppable. The good news is the internet is still flooded with the exact style of dupe OMHU was poking fun at, so you can still fake it ‘til you make it.

The SAVENICA Convertible Futon leans into that same no-legs, no-frame shape and folds flat into a bed, which makes it an easy pick if you want a guest-room piece that pulls double duty.

For something closer to TEDDY’s modular “conversation pit” setup, there are a couple of sectional boneless couches on Amazon built from separate rounded pieces you can push together or split apart. Listings and configurations vary, so it’s worth comparing the two before checking out:

None of these will fool anyone who’s actually sat on a real TEDDY—which VICE will be reviewing soon—but they’ll get you most of the way there in terms of the look that you’re probably going for.