You Can Schedule Sex. You Can’t Schedule Horny. This Gummy Helped Get Me There

Sometimes you want to get off, but you’re just… not there yet.

That was my problem recently when I had a LELO sex toy sitting in front of me that I actually needed to test. Normally, this isn’t exactly a difficult assignment. But that night I was tired, distracted, and about as interested in masturbating as I was in answering another email. Which presented a slight problem when my job was literally to figure out if a sex toy felt good.

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Then I remembered I had some TribeTokes’ Libido Lift THC Gummies left in my stash from when I last reviewed them.

They’re peach-flavored gummies with 10mg THC + 20mg CBC, plus maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna. They’re specifically made for arousal and intimacy, which sounded too relevant to my situation.

I’ve tried a lot of cannabis products marketed around sex, and sometimes the sex part feels like mostly branding. But this gave me a much more practical question: could a THC libido gummy actually get me interested in solo play when I wasn’t already in the mood?

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

I Wasn’t Trying to Get High AF Before Gooning

That sounds terrible, actually. Too much THC can go sideways pretty fast for me. There’s a point where being relaxed and turned on becomes being extremely aware of my own thoughts, and suddenly I’m thinking about laundry, something weird I said three days ago, or whatever else absolutely doesn’t belong in the bedroom. Not sexy.

So the goal wasn’t to get as high as possible and attack a vibrator. I just wanted to see if the gummy could get me out of my head enough to actually want to use the thing.

I took one full gummy and waited. Around 45 minutes later, I could definitely feel it. I was more relaxed, a little warmer, and generally more aware of my body. But I wasn’t wrecked. More importantly, I had stopped thinking about all the random shit I had been thinking about before. Then came the actual test: I finally wanted to pick up the LELO MONA.

That might sound like an absurdly low bar, but considering where I started, it was kind of the whole experiment.

Wanting to Use the Toy Was Half the Battle

Once I started using it, I felt way more tuned into the physical sensation and significantly less interested in everything else rattling around in my head.

Obviously, the LELO deserves the credit for the direct stimulation. A gummy is not going to vibrate your clit or stroke your dick for you. But the TribeTokes gummy did seem to help with the part that comes before that: actually wanting the stimulation in the first place. And that distinction is where the whole thing started making sense to me.

The gummy didn’t suddenly turn me into some uncontrollable sex demon. I didn’t hit the 45-minute mark and start ripping my clothes off while my vagina gushed a waterfall. It was more like my brain finally stopped putting up resistance and help me appreciate my throbbing pussy.

Touch felt more interesting and sensitive. I was paying attention to my body instead of waiting for myself to magically become horny. I slowly felt a gradual throbbing inside where my G-spot is. And once I actually started using the vibrator, I wanted to keep going and push myself to limits beyond what I typically do during a goon sesh.

That’s a pretty useful effect and reaction when, less than an hour earlier, the vibrator sitting in front of me might as well have been a stapler.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

There’s More Going On Here Than Just THC

Each Libido Lift gummy has 10mg THC + 20mg CBC, along with maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna.

I’m not going to pretend a handful of herbs is going to magically fix everyone’s libido. Sex drive is complicated. Stress, sleep, medications, hormones, relationships, mental health, and about a million other things can affect whether you feel like getting frisky. But I do like that TribeTokes actually formulated this around the use case instead of just giving a regular edible a horny name and calling it a day.

And the THC is probably doing some very obvious heavy lifting here. I felt relaxed, less distracted, and more focused on physical sensation—all things that made solo play a lot more appealing than it had sounded 45 minutes earlier. 10mg THC is still a real edible dose, though.

If you’re not used to THC, I would start with half or even a quarter. Accidentally becoming one with your mattress because you got too high is probably not the sexual wellness experience anyone had in mind.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Libido Isn’t Only About Partnered Sex

That was probably my biggest takeaway from this whole thing. When people talk about low libido, the conversation usually jumps straight to partnered sex. But sometimes you don’t even feel like getting yourself off. And that doesn’t necessarily mean anything is wrong.

Sometimes you’re just tired. Or stressed. Or your brain is still running at full speed while the rest of you would really prefer it to shut the fuck up for five minutes.

There are nights when you’re ready to have sex, masturbate, pull out a toy, whatever—and you don’t need any assistance. Then there are nights when you want to want it, but your libido has apparently clocked out for the evening. That’s where I think these gummies make the most sense.

The TribeTokes gummy didn’t manufacture desire out of nowhere. It made it easier for me to relax, pay attention to my body, and actually get interested once I gave myself something to be interested in. And, yes, having a very good vibrator nearby certainly did not hurt. The only thing that hurt for a little was my tight pussy stretching with the big-dick-sized LELO MONA.

I started the night staring at a sex toy I had zero desire to use. About an hour later, that was no longer a problem. For a gummy literally made to help get you in the mood, I’d call that a pretty successful test.