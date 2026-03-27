The High Edit: VICE Celebrates 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, VICE editors are revealing their personal cannabis picks one day at a time—no fluff, no paid placements, just the top products we actually use and genuinely recommend.

Starting April 1, we’ll spotlight an Editor’s Choice pick each day, from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: highly subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen for quality, vibes, and whether it’s actually worth your money.

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These picks aren’t random. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and paying attention to what actually resonates with our staff and our readers. After thorough research across what’s new, buzzy, and legitimately good in the market, we narrowed it down to the products that genuinely stand out.

Did your favorites make the cut?

Pop in here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to uncover a new cannabis product we’re actually getting high on—one editor-approved pick at a time.