The Menzingers Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

The Menzingers have just announced a North American outing for 2026 in support of their upcoming album, Everything I Ever Saw.

The 32-date run will see the seasoned punkers headlining clubs and theaters across the continental U.S. and Canada this fall with Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends along for the ride.

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The Everything I Ever Saw Tour kicks off September 24 in Dallas, Texas. Subsequent stops include Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Atlanta, Cincinnatti, Toronto, Chicago, and Boston. Of note is a the show in Philadelphia at the Fillmore, where local legends Spraynard will join for a special performance of their album Funtitled.

The final date of the tour will be in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Paramount on November 22. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The Menzingers 2026 Tour: How to Get TIckets

Presales for The Menzingers North American tour start today, May 5, at 12 PM EST. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8, at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.

You can also find The Menzingers tickets at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Learn more at The Menzingers’ official website.

About Everything I ever Saw

The Menzingers’ album Everything I Ever Saw is due out July 17 on Epitaph. It was recorded with longtime collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy) at his brand-new Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia, PA.

“So much changed in our lives and in the world while we were making this record, and somehow, it all pulled us deeper into the band and deeper into our friendship,” shared singer/guitarist Tom May. “Twenty years in and this is the most connected we’ve felt to what we’re doing.”

Watch the official video for “Chance Encounters” off the new album below.

Play video

9/24 – Dallas, TX – Lost Evenings Festival #

9/25 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

9/26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

9/27 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

9/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/30 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

10/4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

10/6 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

10/08 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

10/09 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

10/10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

10/11 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl

10/13 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

10/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

11/01 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/03 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

11/04 – Richmond, VA – The National

11/06 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

11/07 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/08 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

11/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/11 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre

11/13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/17 – Rochester, NY – Anthology

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

11/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

* With Hot Water Music, Weakened Friends, Spraynard (Performing “Funtitled” In Full), Mercy Union, and Five Hundred Bucks

# Festival Date