The Pussycat Dolls Just Canceled Their Reunion Tour

The Pussycat Dolls have just announced the PCD Forever Tour will not be going on as planned.

The group called off all but one show, West Hollywood’s OUTLOUD Festival, after “taking an honest look” at the numbers and, honestly, making a really brave and respectable choice that not a lot of artists are willing to make these days. That is, giving the true reason for cancelling instead of blaming it on “unforeseen circumstances” or whatever.

Videos by VICE

PCD Never?

The PCD Forever Tour was announced back in March, with the band, now consisting of members Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts, promising to finally bring their reunion show to the public after years of delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

But reports and rumors of low ticket sales have plagued the group since announce day, causing speculation by fans and critics and ultimately leading the PCD to pull the plug.

The band said in a statement, “When we announced the PCD Forever Tour, we hoped to bring the show to fans across the world. After taking an honest look at the North American run, we’ve made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel all but one of the North American dates.”

Outloud Festival and Europe still on

That one date is West Hollywood’s OUTLOUD Festival, about which the band said “We could not think of a more meaningful place to celebrate with our fans. The LGBTQ+ community has shown us so much love and support throughout our career, and we’re honored to be part of a weekend rooted in joy, pride, music, and chosen family.”

Worth noting: “Our UK and European dates are still moving forward as planned, and the response has been incredible, with several shows already sold out.” It’s almost as though… there’s something about the live music industry, and the economy, specifically in the U.S. that’s making it hard for people to justify shelling out for concert tickets? So weird. Anyway.

The latest iteration of the reunion tour was intended to be the 20th anniversary of their debut album, PCD. Now, who knows if we’ll get a 25th, or 30th, reunion tour? Nine lives and all that.