The Strokes Reality Awaits World Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Updated Friday, April 17.

Earlier this week, The Strokes announced a headlining world tour for 2026 in support of their upcoming album, Reality Awaits, which will be released June 26.

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The 37-date world tour includes mostly U.S. dates, including such festivals as Bonnaroo, Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, and San Francisco’s Outside Lands. Plus, arena and amphitheater dates in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Philly, two nights at Red Rocks, Vancouver, Seattle, and more.

Japan’s Summer Sonic festival is also on the books, as well as 10 UK/EU dates, including London, Berlin, Barcelona, Paris, Dublin, and more. Thundercat, Hamilton Leithauser, Cage The Elephant, Fat White Family, Alex Cameron, and more will be appearing at select dates.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The Strokes 2026 Tour: How to Get tickets

Tickets to The Strokes’ Reality Awaits 2026 tour are available now-ish, depending on your time zone. General onsale will begin Friday, April 17 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.

If the tickets you wanted are long gone, you’re not out of luck. You can still find The Strokes tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Somehow still the world’s greatest rock band (in this unc’s humble opinion!), The Strokes made the announcement fresh off their weekend one Coachella appearance, their first performance at the festival in 15 years. Their chock-full-of-hits set included mostly classics from debut Is This It and sophomore effort Room on Fire, plus some First Impressions of Earth and 2020’s The New Abnormal. (All my favorites! Nice!)

06/12 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival [BUY TICKETS]

06/15 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * [BUY TICKETS]

06/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center * [BUY TICKETS]

06/19 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center * [BUY TICKETS]

06/21 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * [BUY TICKETS]

06/23 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden * [BUY TICKETS]

06/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann * [BUY TICKETS]

06/27 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * [BUY TICKETS]

07/12 — Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront ☨ [BUY TICKETS]

07/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * [BUY TICKETS]

07/15 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * [BUY TICKETS]

07/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ‡ [BUY TICKETS]

07/19 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival [BUY TICKETS]

07/22 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre † [BUY TICKETS]

07/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre † [BUY TICKETS]

08/08 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival [BUY TICKETS]

08/14 — Tokyo, Japan @ Summer Sonic [BUY TICKETS]

08/15 — Osaka, Japan @ Summer Sonic [BUY TICKETS]

08/22 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven [BUY TICKETS]

08/25 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

08/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena [BUY TICKETS]

08/28 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena [BUY TICKETS]

09/12 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena [BUY TICKETS]

09/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live [BUY TICKETS]

09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

09/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival [BUY TICKETS]

09/20 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 § [BUY TICKETS]

10/11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome § [BUY TICKETS]

10/13 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ PSD Bank Dome § [BUY TICKETS]

10/15 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena § [BUY TICKETS]

10/17 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena § [BUY TICKETS]

10/20 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi § [BUY TICKETS]

10/22 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena § [BUY TICKETS]

10/25 — Newcastle, United Kingdom @ Utilita Arena § [BUY TICKETS]

10/26 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live § [BUY TICKETS]

10/28 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena § [BUY TICKETS]

* = w/ Thundercat and Hamilton Leithauser

☨ = w/ Hamilton Leithauser

‡ = w/ Cage the Elephant and Thundercat

† = w/ Hamilton Leithauser and ÖLÜM

§ = w/ Fat White Family and Alex Cameron