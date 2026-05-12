This Is Lorelei Just Announced a 2026 Fall Tour

This Is Lorelei has just announced an extensive outing for fall 2026 dubbed The Singer in My Band Tour.

The tour includes headlining dates and a run opening for Bleachers. The tour begins in earnest September 22 in Columbus, Ohio, after a few summer festival slots including Kilby Block Party, Newport Folk, and Just Like Heaven. Then comes a couple weeks supporting Bleachers, which includes such stops as Minneapolis, Cincinnati, and Atlanta.

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Headlining dates with Colin Miller in support include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, and Seattle. Then comes a run @ in support (yes, that is the band name), with stops including Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston. The final North American date is November 6 at Webster Hall in NYC.

This Is Lorelei will then head across the pond for a UK and Ireland run. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

This is Lorelei 2026 Tour: How to Get Tickets

Tickets for the dates supporting Bleachers are available now. This Is Lorelei headlining dates go on sale Friday, May 15 at 10 AM local time. Learn more here.

You can find This Is Lorelei tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, we recommend Viagogo for the best experience buying tickets on the secondary market.

05/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

07/25 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk

08/22 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

09/22 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

09/25 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall*

09/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Music Hall*

09/29 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

09/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center*

10/03 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

10/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy*

10/06 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater*

10/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth*

10/10 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas^

10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger^

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar^

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy^

10/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent^

10/17 – Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint^

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater^

10/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge^

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis^

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+

10/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s+

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace+

10/31 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB+

11/02 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair+

11/04 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis+

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church+

11/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall+

11/17 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

11/21 – Dublin, IE @ The Workman’s Club

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

11/24 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

11/25 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

11/26 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/28–11/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

12/05–12/06 – São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

* = w/ Bleachers

^ = w/ Colin Miller

+ = w/ @ (“At”)