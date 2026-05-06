‘This is the Worst Day of My Life’: Bright Eyes Postpones Red Rocks Show—and Fans Have Big Feelings

Bright Eyes announced yesterday the postponement of their concert that was originally slated for tonight, May 6, at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

A statement posted by the band read in part, “Today, after consulting with their meteorological team, the venue, which is owned by the City of Denver, determined that incoming weather conditions would make it unsafe to move forward.”

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The show commemorating the 21st anniversary of Bright Eyes’ twin 2005 albums I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn was widely anticipated by fans of the band, many of whom had already traveled considerable distances to Denver for the concert.

But as the inclement weather warnings forced venue management to call off the show, the band was forced to grapple with a difficult decision: postpone the concert, surely—but to what date?

Ultimately, per an official handwritten statement from the band: “the only available date that worked was May 12.” The statement continued, “We’re rolling with the punches and feel so sad for the out of towners.”

Land Locked blues

However, many of those “out of towners”… had notes. A thread in Reddit’s Bright Eyes subreddit blew up with Redditors telling their stories, many of which are pretty heartbreaking—especially from a fellow fan’s perspective. The comment section of the band’s Instagram post announcing the postponement looked much the same.

Fans cited work PTO woes, travel expenses, Mother’s Day conflicts, and more as reasons the move to reschedule the show for a mere week later was NOT the move on the band and venue’s part. One fan summed it up succinctly (sing it with me now): “This is the worst day of my life.”

Others took a more measured tone, chiding fellow fans to “be nicer to the band.” I’m in this camp, personally—there was no good way to handle a situation as bad as this one. No matter what, people were going to get burned. Or, you know, frozen.

If winter ends…

There are two more opportunities for megafans to see Bright Eyes perform I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash in a Digital Urn: at the Hollywood Bowl on May 23 and at Forest Hills Stadium on June 6. I have a feeling the weather will be better at those locales on those dates—but who really knows anymore?