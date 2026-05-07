The Tile Pro (Apple’s AirTag Rival) Just Dropped to $25

Anytime Apple enters an arena, you know the competition is (probably) about to erupt. But the Life360 Tile preexisted Apple’s 2021 entry into the personal Bluetooth tracker market, those teeny devices the size of a potato chip that can show you its location (and whatever it’s attached to) in real time.

Life360 Tile Pro for $25, down from $35. Want to track a lot of things? You can get a two-pack on sale for $43, down from $60, or a four-pack on sale for $75, down from $100. So put them wherever you like and track your purse, your laptop bag, your car keys, your suitcase, your ebike, that weird stray cat that hangs around your place, the backyard finches. You know, go nuts.

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(Please don’t go nuts.)

for android or iphone

AirTags are meant for Apple devices. I’ve used them to good effect through an iPhone and iPad, but if you’re of the Green Bubble Tribe and use an Android, an AirTag won’t do you much good. That’s Apple’s way. They’re often happy enough to block out a significant chunk of the market as a nudge to get people to join its garden-walled ecosystem.

It relies upon Apple’s Find My network to track its location, since it works by pinging nearby Apple devices, wherever it is, over Bluetooth to update the tracker’s location, which its owner can then see through the Find My app or website. Sucks for Android users, though they’re not without a worthy alternative.

Like the AirTag, the Life360 Tile Pro is a Bluetooth tracker. There’s no GPS. It relies upon nearby devices continuously updating the tracker’s location in the Tile app’s map in real time. But unlike the AirTag, the Tile Pro works for both Android and Apple users by leveraging both types of devices.

Life360 says that once you’re within 500 feet, the Tile Pro will pair with your device so that you can home in more accurately on it, although that 500-feet figure is based upon a direct line of sight between your phone and the tracker, and not counting obstacles between them.

The Tile Pro comes with a slot for shimmying it onto a keyring. You have to buy a whole, separate AirTag holder just to do that with an AirTag. Jealous, iPhone owners? You can use the Tile Pro with Apple devices, too.