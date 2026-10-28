I Spend Half My Life Camping, and I Can’t Get Enough of This Tiny Indoor Tent for Cats

REI has a reputation as a (read this in a movie trailer announcer voice with me) serious place for serious pursuits. I know because I’ve basically lived a huge chunk of my life picking up gear, maps, and snacks at REI for whitewater rafting, hiking, rock climbing, and mountain climbing over the last couple of decades. But REI has a goofy side that you don’t always see if you stick to the website.

peek-a-boo – Credit: tiny tents

When someone asks what’s my favorite hidden gem at REI, I point out that they sell a Tiny Tent for cats, small dogs, and whatever other tiny creature you have inhabiting your home. It’s more for your lazy kitty lounging in the sun on the deck or living room floor, not roughing it outdoors on an actual camping trip, but for $30 it really is a near-perfect replica of the actual tents I’ve used and tested in the world’s wildest places.

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a tent for your little urban explorer

I saw these in person frequently at REI’s New York City flagship store, and given the amount of my life that I’ve spent in real, people-sized ultralight tents camping in desert valleys and alpine slopes, these little tents are very much made like the real deal, only scaled down to be 12 inches high.

There are two entrances that you can zip open or close, along with two see-through zippered mesh inner doors that provide ventilation and (at least some) bug protection for your little furry camper, if you decide you open them. The tent fabric feels just like the big name tents I’ve tested and used, and there’s a removable rainfly that blocks a sprinkle if you leave the tent on the deck and a light rainshower passes through.

the inside of the tiny tent. I’d swear i was looking at the image of a real, full-size tent. – credit: tiny tents

The flexible tent poles are mercifully easier to assemble than a full-size tent’s, but again they fit together just like a real one. There’s a mesh roof that allows kitty to catch sun rays and sunbathe as they nap in the tent, without being bludgeoned by too strong of a sun. There are even little pockets along the interior walls, just like the Big Agnes, MSR, and The North Face tents I’ve slept in. I imagine you could tuck a few toys in there.

Again, it’s not meant for you to take your cat camping with you. I’ve never camped with a cat. It sounds like it’d be hell. But as an itty bitty home base for your cat to nap in during the day? Why not? Cats love tucking into tiny enclosed spaces like this. Pick it up (it weighs only 9.5 ounces), place it on the deck for your little feline buddy to catch some fresh air in the afternoon, and if it rains you move it to your living room.

Maybe at night you plop it down next to the couch so that your bud can camp nearby while you watch TV. If having kids is all about getting them into the things that you like, then why couldn’t it be the same way with pets? Just picture it: You and your cat, both the rugged outdoorsy type.

more funky gifts: less outdoorsy, more goofy

Ruffwear is a big name in dog gear, so I don’t know why I was surprised to see they made the Highlands Dog Sleeping Bag. It’s exactly what it sounds like. Filled with puffy synthetic insulation and 75-denier polyester fabric, it’s made just like a human-sized sleeping bag, just smaller. When it’s cold outside in the backyard (or camp ground), this miniature sleeping bag insulates them from the cold ground and, if they tuck into it, from gusty winds. There are medium and large versions, depending on how big your dog is. At its largest, it’s still less than three pounds. Bunch it up and tuck it into a small pocket to take it with you to doggy daycare, the park, or on pup’s first real camping trip.

Take a load off. You’ve read this far and found gear to make cats and dogs comfortable, but what about yourself? Having tailgated outside more hockey and football games than I can count, I know folding chairs. The Helinox Chair One is a full-size camping chair that packs down into the size of a water bottle.

helinox chair one folded for transport – credit: helinox

With all the number of times I’ve been at a barbecue, campground, or fireworks show and regretted not bringing a folding chair because it was too bulky, this thing basically works by magic, as far as I’m concerned.

Enter the Camp Snap 2, the successor to the original Camp Snap that hasn’t stopped blowing up on social media since early last year. It’s a screenless digital camera that can take 500 shots before needing a recharge, and the appeal is that at $70 you can take it places where a more expensive camera would stress you out. The little things are fairly durable, and the new model is improved in more ways than the marketing makes it sound.

Check out my Camp Snap 2 review.