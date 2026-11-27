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The Apple iPhone Pro 18 only just launched in September 2026, and already T-Mobile has a Black Friday deal whereby you can get one at no cost. This is a $1,200 smartphone, the more powerful version of the regular iPhone.

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Feeling like a different style of iPhone and hoping T-Mobile is a bit more, ah, flexible? You can instead choose to get $1,200 off an iPhone Duo, Apple’s first folding iPhone that debuted to much fanfare (and backorders) last month. There are a few things to know first about how to pick up these limited-time deals.

How to Get T-Mobile’s iPhone Black Friday Deal

T-Mobile isn’t just giving them away to anyone and everyone who signs up for a T-Mobile plan. First, you have to be a new subscriber who’s switching to T-Mobile from another carrier and bringing your existing phone number along with you. And then you have to select a qualifying T-Mix plan from T-Mobile. You don’t need to trade in your old phone to get the deal.

Rather than just give you a $1,200 device for free right away, T-Mobile strikes a deal whereby every month it “pays” the full monthly price of the iPhone 18 Pro with either 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. Assuming it’s not out of stock, taking the one with double the storage is a no-brainer. Normally that upgrade costs an extra $200.

You can choose whichever available color you want—black, silver, burgundy, or Glacier (blue)—and if you want more storage you can upgrade to 1 TB or 2 TB and just pay the difference per month. It doesn’t amount to much; just $11–28 a month.

If you ditch T-Mobile before the 36 months is up, you’re on the hook for paying the balance of what you owe on the remaining monthly payments. So commitment-phobes who can’t stick around for the full years should think wisely.

The Folding iPhone Duo Black Friday Deal

The terms for getting $1,200 off an iPhone Duo are much the same as with the iPhone 18 Pro deal, except you’re getting a $2,000 device. You just pay the difference each month, which runs about $22. You have to move an existing number to a new, qualifying T-Mobile T-Mix plan and bring your existing phone number, but you don’t have to trade in your old device.

If you’re an existing T-Mobile customer and have a qualifying T-Mix plan, and if you have 7 picks—T-Mobiles rewards program—then you can get an iPhone Duo for free. You can select from Star White and Night Sky (black), and if you feel like upgrading to 512 GB, you pay the difference of roughly $3 per month. Need more? The 1 TB or 2 TB versions cost just $12.50 per month for either option. An iPhone Duo 2 TB—a $3,200 device—for $12.50 a month at 36 months works out to $450 over the full three years.

The iPhone Duo is backordered at T-Mobile, as it is almost everywhere. But it’s not backordered very far. As of publication, T-Mobile shows an estimated shipping range from December 9–15. Even last month a lot of retailers were showing January ship dates, so waiting a couple of weeks isn’t all that bad. Just remember that whichever iPhone you take home, you have to pay the taxes on the iPhone’s full retail price up front, plus T-Mobile’s $35 new-device-connection fee, so keep that in mind.