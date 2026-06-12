There’s a Router Crackdown, But I Still Recommend This TP-Link

Back in March 2026 the U.S. government thwacked the internet router industry with a ban that prevents them from introducing any new routers made overseas, which is basically all of them. TP-Link, one of the most popular routers in the US, has been in Uncle Sam’s crosshairs, in particular (like Chinese drones, too).

To which I say, who cares? I upgraded to a TP-Link BE3600 Archer WiFi 7 router late last year and love the thing. I’m using it right now to write this article, by the way.

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what’s going on with the fcc and routers

When upgraded to the BE3600 Archer, I noticed my internet speeds, both upload and download, jumped significantly over the old WiFi 5 router (also a TP-Link) that it replaced. You can still buy new ones, and at $90 all day long, this is the router I recommend to people who want fast speeds, as long as they don’t live in a huge household of five or more people or in a huge house over 3,000 square feet.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s ban prevents companies from introducing new router models to the US market unless they’re manufactured in the US. Since you’re more likely to find Fred Flintstone’s car on a BMW showroom floor than an American-made router, that means basically all of the next batch of new router models coming out later in 2026 and 2027 won’t be sold here.

Companies that have already had routers approved by the FCC can keep selling new units of the same model in the US, though, so TP-Link will continue to import and sell BE3600 Archers.

other wifi routers worth looking at

Your intuition is right. The higher the number in TP-Link’s naming convention, the more expensive and fancier the router. That makes the TP-Link BE9700 Archer WiFi 7 router a step up from the BE3600 Archer. Its big feature is the addition of a 6GHz band, in addition to the typical 2.4GHz and 5GHz. When you have a lot of people using the WiFi simultaneously for demanding tasks, such as downloading or uploading large files, gaming, or streaming 4K (or higher) video, and they don’t want to use the slower 2.4GHz band, you can split some of them onto the 5GHz band and some onto the 6GHz band in order to

Eero is an Amazon brand, and it exclusively sells mesh networks, a type of router system designed for larger-than-typical spaces. Think homes and small businesses over 3,000 square feet. The eero 7 mesh network works by using one main “node” that hooks into your home internet line, and the other nodes (though they’re spaced far apart) connect to it wirelessly, spreading WiFi coverage throughout the building.

Not entirely down with the idea of buying a new router from a company effectively on Uncle Sam’s shit list? Netgear is the only company making routers to have gotten an exemption from the FCC through October 1, 2027. The Netgear RS200 Nighthawk WiFi 7 Router has a blazing fast 5GHz band, faster than the TP-Link BE3600 Archer, although its 2.4GHz band is roughly the same and it costs more than twice as much.