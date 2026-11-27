Most supplement labels are a trust exercise. You get a “proprietary blend,” a hopeful font, and a vague promise that it’ll make you feel like a Marvel extra. Transparent Labs built its whole brand on the opposite idea, and for Black Friday and Cyber Monday the entire catalog is on sale. From now through Tuesday, December 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, Transparent Labs is taking 25% off sitewide.

You don’t need a code. The discount shows up automatically at checkout. If your cart hits $149 or more, you also get this free TL backpack and five product samples, which is a good way to try flavors or formulas you’d never pay full price to experiment with.

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So What Even Is Transparent Labs Exactly?

The name is the pitch. Transparent Labs lists every ingredient at its exact dose, with no proprietary blends hiding how much of the good stuff is actually inside. Its products are tested by third-party labs for purity and banned substances, and the company posts those lab results itself instead of leaning on a certification badge and hoping you don’t ask questions.

That’s why the brand has a following among lifters, runners, and people who’ve been burned by mystery-powder supplements before. It covers pretty much every part of a fitness routine:

Pre-workout , for the 6 a.m. sessions your body is actively protesting

, for the 6 a.m. sessions your body is actively protesting Protein , for hitting your daily number without eating chicken breast out of Tupperware at your desk

, for hitting your daily number without eating chicken breast out of Tupperware at your desk Creatine , the most-studied supplement in the gym and a staple for strength and power

, the most-studied supplement in the gym and a staple for strength and power Fat burners and physique support , for when you’re cutting

, for when you’re cutting Sleep and recovery formulas , because gains happen when you rest, not when you doomscroll at 1 a.m.

, because gains happen when you rest, not when you doomscroll at 1 a.m. Testosterone support, which brings us to the product we’ve written about before

The Product We Keep Coming Back To: Vitality

We recently covered Vitality Testosterone Support, Transparent Labs’ non-prescription, non-hormonal daily formula. It’s two capsules a day, built for long-term use instead of short cycles, and you don’t need a doctor’s sign-off to buy it. Each dose includes 600 mg of KSM-66 organic ashwagandha, 250 mg of PrimaVie shilajit, 125 mg of DIM, and 100 mg of LJ100 tongkat ali, plus zinc, boron, and BioPerine to help with absorption. Those ingredients have been studied for their links to testosterone and cortisol.

Vitality normally costs $59.99. At 25% off, it’s about $45, which is a better deal than the first-order discount we shared back in September.

One honest note: Vitality isn’t TRT and doesn’t replace hormone therapy. The research behind these ingredients looks at group averages over 8 to 12 weeks, so results vary from person to person. If you’re dealing with serious low-T symptoms, get bloodwork and talk to a doctor first.

How to Get the Most Out of This Sale

The smart play is to stock up on the stuff you already use every day. Protein and creatine are the obvious ones, and adding a tub of each plus a pre-workout or Vitality gets you close to the $149 freebie threshold fast. Supplements don’t go bad overnight, and 25% off is about as deep a discount as this brand usually goes, so it’s worth getting a few months ahead.

To recap this deal:

25% off sitewide, applied automatically

Free TL backpack + 5 samples on orders of $149+

Deal is from November 26, 2026 – December 1, 2026

After that, everything goes back to full price. (Probably?) Your workouts can stay chaotic, but your supplement cabinet doesn’t have to.