This Natural Testosterone Booster Just Got 20% Cheaper (And Doesn’t Require A Prescription)

If your energy, gym numbers, and general enthusiasm for life have been tanking lately, it’s probably not just because summer’s over (though that probably adds a little something).

Most guys have Googled “low testosterone” at 1 a.m.—at least once. What comes up next is usually a $300 TRT clinic funnel or some sketchy underground stack, neither of which is a great first move.

Videos by VICE

You probably didn’t know there are over-the-counter, naturally testosterone-boosting supplements that you can try first. Transparent Labs’ Vitality Testosterone Support, for example, splits the difference. It’s not a prescription or a needle, just a natural supplement built around ingredients that show up in clinical research instead of just a flashy label.

It’s two capsules a day, with no need for cycling off, and it’s cleared for athletes under World Anti-Doping Code (WADA) rules. The vetting’s been done for you, so there’s way less to worry about in terms of its legitimacy than most of the other options out there.

And right now it’s 20% off your first order with our code [VICE].

The Ingredients Actually Do Something

Vitality isn’t a proprietary-blend mystery box, which is where a lot of “testosterone support” products lose credibility. Each dose breaks down clearly on the label:

600 mg of KSM-66 organic ashwagandha , the adaptogen most linked to lower cortisol and steadier testosterone levels in clinical research

, the adaptogen most linked to lower cortisol and steadier testosterone levels in clinical research 250 mg of PrimaVie shilajit , a mineral-rich resin studied for its effect on free testosterone

, a mineral-rich resin studied for its effect on free testosterone 125 mg of DIM to help balance estrogen

to help balance estrogen 100 mg of LJ100 tongkat ali, a longtime staple in testosterone-to-cortisol research

Zinc, boron, and BioPerine round it out for absorption.

All of it is third-party tested for purity and banned substances, and Transparent Labs posts the lab results instead of just slapping a badge on the bottle. That’s a considerable amount of transparency. It’s also picked up a few hundred reviews on-site, with the overwhelming majority landing in four- and five-star territory, mostly citing steadier energy and mood over the first couple of weeks.

Given the Monday morning timing of me writing this article, that sounds pretty damn great right about now.

Worth Knowing Before You Buy

To be clear, this isn’t TRT, and it’s not going to work like it.

The ingredients here are backed by real, peer-reviewed studies, but those studies measure group averages over 8 to 12 weeks, not guaranteed personal results, and I haven’t tested this specific formula myself. If low T is seriously messing with your life—mood, sleep, libido, maybe a fun ‘lil combo of all of the above—that’s more of a bloodwork-and-doctor conversation, not a supplement-aisle one.

Vitality is a better fit for guys who feel generally run-down and want to try something low-commitment before booking a clinic visit. It’s 100% not a substitute for actual hormone therapy if you need it.

Do you need a prescription for it?

Nope! (You read the headline correctly.)

Vitality is a non-hormonal formula, so there’s nothing to cycle off of and nothing that requires a doctor’s sign-off to start, refill, or stop. It’s also designed to be taken daily and long-term, not in bursts, so don’t expect much from a bottle you take for four days and forget about. Like most things in life, consistency is what gets you there.

20% off a supplement that normally runs $59.99 isn’t crazy money, but it’s a pretty low bar for trying something that might be worth two capsules a day. Grab it now with our code [VICE] before it expires and start improving your mood and energy, without a prescription, today.