From Heartburn to Hangovers, Here Are the Travel First-Aid Kit Essentials You Shouldn’t Leave Home Without

Another trip, another cold. Freshly back from the UK, I spent a fair chunk of my time in London sneezing up such a storm that you Londoners have me to thank for blowing the heat dome away from the British Isles. Because I was just clever enough to pack a few things before I left home a couple of weeks earlier, I saved myself at least two full days searching for meds and was able to enjoy my trip, illness be damned. Here’s what I bring on my all-too-frequent travels.

Prevent heartburn, treat hangovers, avoid blisters, ward off food poisoning and more with this guide to traveler’s essentials. Stock up before you leave so you’re not scrambling in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language!

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heartburn relief (so you can chow down)

One of my great joys, especially when traveling, is eating everything that looks good. A lot of that is food spicy enough to strip paint off a Gulf of Mexico oil rig. So I always bring a few packets of Alka-Seltzer. Not the whole box, but a few just in case I end up with heartburn. Just keep in mind that Alka-Seltzer contains ibuprofen (Advil), an NSAID that acts as a blood thinner, so go light on the alcohol if you take it and make sure to look up if it’s OK to take if you’re on other medication.

the best blister relief i’ve ever used

I discovered these things when I was fresh off a two-day mountaineering trip up Washington’s Mount Shuksan. I’d used borrowed, worn-out plastic boots that chewed up my feet like Jaws through a Golden Corral buffet. Limping around Seattle like Tiny Tim the next day sucked, at least until I limped into a CVS and discovered Band-Aid Pro Heal Blister Bandages. I’ve had them stay on for four days of heavy walking and daily showers. They’re so much better than moleskin or a plain Band-Aid because they puff up around the blister to cushion it. You’ll probably be walking a lot on your trip. Bring a pair of these (or two pairs) so that you don’t end up stuck in the hotel from blister pain.

a non-addictive, powerful painkiller combo

Combining acetaminophen (like Tylenol) with ibuprofen (like Advil) is almost as powerful of a painkiller as an opioid, but without the risk of addiction. I only began seeing these combination Advil Dual-Action Tablets that include both ingredients in the last few years. I took advantage of them last December when I suffered a mild spinal aggravation in Quebec City. Of course I’d spent a day shopping for them because I hadn’t packed any, which was hard when injured. Don’t be like me. Pack them before you need them so that you don’t have to shuffle around sick or wounded on a shopping trip in a foreign place.

band-aids for, well, everything

Take a few Band-Aids in assorted sizes. I like the Flexible Fabric ones more than the regular ones; they stay on longer. I just had three on my feet earlier this week, and they survived three days, including showers, before they became ratty. They’ll serve as a catch-all for small scrapes and bangs.

relief for bug bites and insect stings

Here’s something I’ve long taken with me on hiking trips, but which I’m increasingly bringing on regular vacations, too. Get stung or bitten by most insects, and you just have to pop the cap off the After Bite Pain Relieving Gel stick and rub it on the affected area. It takes away some of the pain and itching. It’s slim enough to keep in a pocket. Trust me; as someone who’s been stung, bitten, nibbled, tasted, and siphoned by a lot of bugs, you’re not going to want to end your excursion early to go find a pharmacy.

for feeling recharged after that plane ride

You need electrolytes, including salt, to stay hydrated. It sounds counterintuitive, but salt helps you retain water that you drink. Traveling on planes or going long stretches without a sip of water can wear you down, but even plain water lacks the electrolytes that you sweat out, leaving you still feeling drained and weak. I always step off a plane drier than a saltine in the Sahara. While they have electrolyte tablets that dissolve in water, I take SaltStick Fast Chew Electrolyte Tablets. All the flavors taste pretty good (I’ve tried them all), and you can eat ’em without water handy.

keep your hands clean (and your guts healthy)

I don’t often get a chance to wash my hands before scarfing down a bag of chips or a sandwich while traveling. I use a lot of hand sanitizer when I can’t get to a sink and soap, and so I keep a few travel-sized hand sanitizers with aloe around. They dry out my hands less after repeated, prolonged use during a trip than those without aloe.

have a backup in case you get tainted food or water

If you think you’ll be in any shape to shop for anti-diarrheal medication while you actually need it, I have to chuckle at your plucky, can-do attitude. Imodium is something you should have before you need it, because by then you’re practically housebound. Or hotel-bound, which is even worse. You never know, even if you’re not an adventurous eater, when you could be stricken with Montezuma’s Revenge.

know when you have a fever

I’ve had one version or another of the Vicks Speed-Read Digital Thermometer for at least the last 10 years. If a thermometer can be a classic, it’s one. The last time I got sick on a trip, I didn’t have a thermometer. It would’ve helped me to know that I had a fever and not just a mere cold, because then I could’ve tailored my activity level to where I wouldn’t have strained myself worse.