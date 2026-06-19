I Tried TRĒ House’s Peach Pear THC Gummies (and Didn’t Leave the House)

Some gummies hit fast. Some gummies make you wait around long enough to question whether you accidentally bought expensive candy.

TRE House’s Peach Pear Delta-9 THC Gummies were the second kind for me, but not in a bad way. These took their sweet time, then settled into a long, mellow, body-heavy high that made more sense for sleep, soreness, pain relief, or a night where the goal is simply to chill out.

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Each gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, which gives you that classic 1:1 ratio people usually take when they want THC to feel smoother and more balanced. These are also full-spectrum and made with a live resin blend, so the formula is trying to give you more of the plant than just a THC-only formula.

The “Peach Pear” flavor leaned more peachy-green-apple candy than fresh pear. Not sugary, not overly sweet, and not trying to be a loud candy edible. The texture is also a little weird (in a way I didn’t hate): thick, kind of chalky at first, but then it breaks down in your mouth really easily.

My batch also did not have the cute little house-shaped gummies that sometimes show up in product photos, so just know that part may vary. Emotionally prepare yourself if you were buying these for tiny edible real estate.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Verdict: Take Tre House In your House

TRE House’s Peach Pear Gummies are best for people who want a balanced THC + CBD gummy that feels more relaxing than racy.

The 10mg THC + 10mg CBD dose gave me a long-lasting, chill edible high that felt useful for winding down, sleeping, body relief, and general “please stop yelling, nervous system” purposes. It did not hit quickly for me, though. I didn’t really feel the full effect until around the two-hour mark, so this is not the gummy I’d take when I need immediate results.

Buy it if: you want a 1:1 THC to CBD gummy that feels smooth, long-lasting, and useful for sleep, soreness, or chilling out.

you want a 1:1 THC to CBD gummy that feels smooth, long-lasting, and useful for sleep, soreness, or chilling out. Skip it if: you want a fast-acting edible, a super juicy or sour candy texture, or a gummy that you can take outside your home.

you want a fast-acting edible, a super juicy or sour candy texture, or a gummy that you can take outside your home. Best part: the high lasted a solid 3 to 4 hours once it finally kicked in.

the high lasted a solid 3 to 4 hours once it finally kicked in. Biggest drawback: the delayed onset can trick impatient people into taking more too early, which is how bad edible stories happen.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested TRE House Peach Pear Gummies

A 10mg THC + 10mg CBD formula can really go any direction: sleepy, calming, social, energy, focus, etc. So I wanted to play it safe and tested these as an evening time and body-relief gummy, not as a party edible.

A 1:1 gummy can still absolutely get you high, but the CBD tends to make the experience feel smoother, balanced, and less sharp than straight THC. Based on the reviews I read on the product listing, I wanted to see whether this felt better for sleep, pain relief, soreness, or general decompression than it did for social use.

I started with one gummy because I already know how I function with 10mg THC. If you’re newer to edibles, I would recommend cutting one in half. Half a gummy gives you 5mg THC + 5mg CBD, which is a more approachable starting point if 10mg tends to feel like too much.

The biggest thing I watched was timing. TRE House described these as hitting anywhere between 30 minutes and two hours, and my experience was on the slower side. This batch took closer to two hours before I felt like the gummy had fully kicked in. That doesn’t mean the product didn’t work. It just means this is one of those edibles where you need to wait like an adult.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat Tre House Peach Pear GUmmies

The Peach Pear flavor is softer than most fruit gummies, but not boring.

I didn’t get a huge fresh pear flavor. I got more peachy, slightly sour apple candy vibes, which kind of worked for me. It tastes fruity without becoming a sugar bomb. There’s enough tartness to keep it from feeling bland, but it’s not one of those gummies that lace your mouth with sour dust and fake fruit flavor. It also uses natural flavorings, and that show in how it tastes. It’s not aggressively artificial. It just doesn’t taste like biting into an actual peach or pear either.

Texture-wise, these are thick and a little chalky at first. That sounds bad, but they disintegrate in the mouth better than you’d expect. They don’t have that sticky, stretchy gummy texture where you feel like you’re tongue-wrestling the edible out of your teeth. They break down quickly, which makes the chalkier texture less annoying.

Each gummy has 1g of sugar and 7 calories, which explains why it doesn’t taste overly sweet. This is not a candy-candy gummy, which I expected a larger gummy like this to taste like. I usually come across larger gummies having more coating and sweetness since there’s more to get through, like Koi’s Blue Razz Gummies. But these taste great without the sugar rush. And again, my batch did not have the cute house-shaped gummy. If yours does, congrats on your tiny THC Airbnb. If not, the formula is still the same, consistent formula.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

This gummy made me wait like a little bitch. I realized I had been too spoiled with fast-acting gummies like Five’s Pineapple Express. But not all gummies need to act that fast. Sometimes a classic, delayed-onset edible experience is what fits the vibe best.

I didn’t feel much for the first hour, which is exactly when some people start making poor decisions and pop another. Please don’t do that, just wait. It finally kicked in around the two-hour mark, and then it stayed for a while. Once the effects hit, I felt them for about 3 to 4 hours.

The high itself was mellow, warm, and heavy in the body without feeling like a total couch-lock high. The 10mg Delta-9 THC gives it the actual edible high, while the 10mg CBD keeps the experience from feeling too cerebral. It felt like a good 1:1 ratio should: still high-ish, but balanced.

This worked best for winding down. I could see using it after a long day, when your body hurts, when you’re trying to sleep, or when you want your brain to stop thinking any deeper. It had enough weight to feel useful for soreness and body relief, but enough THC to still feel like a real edible.

I would not take this before doing anything that requires urgency or charm. This is more of a slow-evening gummy. Movie, couch, shower, bed, stretching, soreness, being horizontal, that kind of thing. But it’s not a sleep gummy. It helps you get to sleep if that’s what you make out of it. Otherwise, you can force yourself to stay up if you really have to. That just doesn’t sound as nice as chilling the fuck out though.

The delayed onset is the main warning. If you take one and decide at minute 75 that nothing is happening, you may regret getting creative with the dose. Give it the full two hours before you even think about adding more.

Wait… What Does Full-Spectrum and Live Resin Mean Here?

The “live resin blend” part is worth explaining because it’s one of the reasons these gummies are more interesting than a basic Delta-9 gummy.

Live resin usually refers to cannabis or hemp extract made from fresh-frozen plant material, which helps preserve more of the plant’s original terpene and cannabinoid profile. In a gummy, that doesn’t mean you’re getting the same experience as dabbing or vaping live resin, obviously. But it does suggest the brand is trying to keep more plant compounds in the formula rather than only using stripped-down THC.

Full-spectrum means the gummy includes a broader range of compounds, not just isolated CBD or Delta-9 THC. That can include minor cannabinoids and terpenes, depending on the batch and extract.

Basically, this is a more plant-forward 1:1 gummy than a simple THC isolate edible. You still feel the 10mg THC, but the CBD and full-spectrum extract help make the high feel more rounded.

TRe House Peach Pear Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD (live resin full-spectrum)

Dietary notes: 1g sugar and 7 calories, vegan, gluten-free

Flavor: Peach Pear, but really peachy green apple (natural flavors)

Best for:

Winding down, sleep support

Body soreness, pain relief-style use

Chilling out at home

People who like 1:1 THC gummies

Intermediate edible consumers

Pros:

Balanced 1:1 ratio

Full-spectrum live resin blend

Long-lasting effects (3 to 4 hours for me)

Good for evening or nighttime use

Not overly sweet

Cons:

Delayed onset (2 hours for me)

Texture is thick and a little chalky like a gummy vitamin at first

Not every batch has the cute house-shaped gummy

10mg THC may be too much for beginners

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying

The first thing to know is that these are not beginner gummies unless you cut them in half.

A full gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, and 10mg THC can be a lot if you’re new to edibles. The CBD helps smooth the experience, but it does not cancel the THC. If you’re newer, sensitive, or just not trying to accidentally ruin your evening, start with half.

The second thing is timing. These took about two hours to fully kick in for me, which is longer than I expected. That delayed onset makes them better for slow nights than quick relief. Take one early, be patient, and don’t let edible impatience talk you into doubling up.

The flavor is also not a loud peach-ring situation. If you want a super sweet, juicy candy gummy, this may feel too understated. If you like lower-sugar gummies with a softer fruit flavor, the Peach Pear profile works.

The texture is probably the most divisive part. It’s thick and slightly chalky at first, but it breaks down quickly and doesn’t leave your fingers covered in sugar. I didn’t mind it. I also would not blame anyone who prefers a softer, stickier gummy.

TRE House lists these at $34.99 for 20 gummies, or $64.99 for 40 gummies. That breaks down to about $1.75 per gummy for the 20-count and about $1.62 per gummy for the 40-count. For a 1:1 gummy with 10mg THC + 10mg CBD, that is pretty reasonable, especially if you care about getting both cannabinoids in one dose.

Also, check shipping before you get attached. TRE House says these do not ship to California, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, Utah, or Washington, which is super annoying if you live in one of those states and just read this whole review.

The Peachy Bottom Line

TRE House’s Peach Pear Delta-9 Gummies with CBD are slow, steady, and stronger than they look.

The flavor is subtle, the texture is a little chalky, and the onset took way longer than expected. But once the gummy hit, it delivered a long, comfortable 1:1 balanced high that lasted for hours and made the most sense for sleep, soreness, pain relief, or just chilling things down for the evening.

This is not the gummy I’d take when I need to feel something fast. It’s the gummy I’d take when I’m done being productive and want my body to get the message too.

If 10mg THC feels like your vibe, the full gummy is a solid, rounded pick. If not, cut it in half and let the Peach Pear take its time.