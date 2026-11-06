Forget the Air Fryer. TribeTokes Is Offering 25% Off Weed for Black Friday

I’ve already seen enough Black Friday ads to last me a lifetime, and it’s only the first week of November. Every brand wants me to buy something, and half the time I don’t even know what they’re selling.

But a discount on weed? Okay, you’ve got my attention.

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TribeTokes is getting in on the Black Friday madness with 25% off everything on its website exclusively for VICE readers. All you need is code VICE25 at checkout, and you’ve got until December 10 to use it.

The woman-owned brand has everything from THCA flower and vapes to THC gummies, including a few products I’ve already reviewed here at VICE.

So, if you’re planning to do a little shopping, here’s what caught my eye.

Photo Courtesy of TribeTokes

5 TribeTokes Products to Check Out

First up are TribeTokes’ THCa Live Resin Vape Cartridges, which come in 12 strains, including White Widow, Durban Poison, Blueberry Cookies, and even a seasonal Spiced Apple Cider.

That last one has me curious. Apple cider strain and flavor? Sure, why not.

The cartridges contain THCa live resin and cannabis-derived terpenes, without any of those pesky additives. They’re also 510-thread compatible, so you can use them with your existing battery, or get one from TribeTokes.

One cartridge goes for $60, but there’s also a three-pack deal for $150 if you want to mix things up.

If you’re more of a disposable vape person, TribeTokes has those, too. And they’re priced similarly to the cartridges: $60 for 1g, or three for $150.

The THCa Live Resin Disposable Pens contain the same two-ingredient formula as the cartridges, except you don’t need a separate battery.

They’re draw-activated, USB-C rechargeable, and come in the same 12 strains. Each pen is also supposed to last around 250 to 300 puffs, depending on how you use it.

Personally, I prefer rechargeable disposables over ones that can’t be recharged. There’s nothing worse than throwing away a vape with oil still sitting inside it.

I love a good bedtime edible, especially on nights when my brain refuses to shut up.

TribeTokes’ THC Gummies for Sleep have 10mg THC + 20mg CBN per gummy, plus L-tryptophan and vitamin B6. They’re also melatonin-free, if that’s something you prefer to avoid.

I’ve covered CBN before, and while there’s still a lot we don’t know about its effects on sleep, it’s become a pretty popular addition to nighttime cannabis products.

These come in mixed berry flavor, with 20 gummies per package for $45. Just remember that 10mg THC can hit pretty hard if you don’t have much of a tolerance, so there’s no shame in starting with half or less.

For anyone who’d rather rip a bong than hit a vape, there’s also TribeTokes’ THCa flower.

The brand offers indoor-grown flower with reported THCA levels between 22% and 28%. Some of the strains available include Lemon Cherry Gelato, Jealousy, Gary Payton, and Durban Poison.

And if you’re still confused about THCA, it’s essentially the precursor to THC. Once you light up your joint, the heat converts THCA into THC, which is why this type of flower can still get you high.

You can pick any three eighths for $115, which comes out to 10.5 grams of flower before factoring in the VICE promotion. Not a bad way to try a few strains without buying a full ounce.

Now, these gummies are a little ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way.

I’ve actually featured TribeTokes’ Everything But The Kitchen Sink Gummies in my roundup of the best THC gummies on VICE, specifically for their entourage effect-inspired formula.

Here’s what’s in each gummy: 10mg THC + 30mg CBD + 10mg CBG + 5mg THCV + 5mg CBN + 5mg CBC. Yeah, that’s a lot of cannabinoids.

The idea is to combine multiple cannabis compounds in one edible rather than relying on THC alone. If all six cannabinoids noticeably change the experience is another question, since research on the entourage effect is still ongoing—but I think it works.

So if you’re someone who enjoys experimenting with different cannabinoid combinations, this is certainly an interesting one.

The gummies come in watermelon flavor, with 20 pieces per package for $45.

Get 25% Off Before December 10

If any of these products have been sitting on your wishlist, now might be a good time to grab them.

TribeTokes is giving VICE readers 25% off sitewide with code VICE25 through December 10. The deal isn’t limited to the five products above, either, so feel free to poke around. Just make sure to add the code at checkout.

Just double-check shipping restrictions before ordering, since not every product is available in every state.