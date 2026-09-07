Smoking TribeTokes’ Gary Payton Pre-Rolls Made Me Feel Like a Big Baller

Gary Payton already feels like a funny name for a weed strain, and somehow the high backed it up. TribeTokes’ Gary Payton THCA Pre-Rolls come in a 5-pack, with five 1g pre-rolls for a total of 5g of flower. The strain is named after the NBA Hall of Famer, and it’s a hybrid cross of The Y x Snowman OG, with The Y bringing some sativa energy into the mix.

The jar said 30.64% THCA, which was higher than I expected since TribeTokes’ site gives a broader 20–25% THC range. I also liked that the lab results were right there on the packaging. I didn’t have to scan three things, dig around a website, or go on a scavenger hunt before smoking.

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The smell out of the jar was loud: chemical-y, spicy, floral, zingy citrus, and a little gassy. It almost smelled infused, like there were diamonds or resin hiding somewhere, but nope. Just pungent flower doing the most.

For $45, the pack comes out to $9 per pre-roll, which is reasonable for 1g joints that smoked smoothly and hit with a very daytime, buzzy, big-baller kind of confidence.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

TribeTokes’ Gary Payton THCA Pre-Rolls hit fast and made me annoyingly chatty. The jar smelled intense: chemical-y, spicy, floral, citrusy, and a little gassy, almost like it was infused even though it wasn’t. Once I lit one, I felt high within a few pulls. Not tired, not slumped, just buzzy, euphoric, social, and very ready to overshare.

Buy it if: you want a strong daytime pre-roll that feels upbeat, confident, and yappy in a good way.

you want a strong daytime pre-roll that feels upbeat, confident, and yappy in a good way. Skip it if: you want a sleepy indica smoke or a perfectly pristine pre-roll presentation.

you want a sleepy indica smoke or a perfectly pristine pre-roll presentation. Best part: the lab results are printed right on the jar, and my batch clocked in at 30.64% THCA.

the lab results are printed right on the jar, and my batch clocked in at 30.64% THCA. Biggest drawback: the pre-roll itself was not in perfect condition, though it still burned smoothly and did not canoe.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pre-Roll Scorecard

Packaging & Presentation: 4.5 / 5

I love that the lab results are printed right on the jar. No scavenger hunt and no pretending I enjoy scanning QR codes before I smoke. The pre-roll I grabbed was a little beat up, but the jar itself felt clean and useful.

I love that the lab results are printed right on the jar. No scavenger hunt and no pretending I enjoy scanning QR codes before I smoke. The pre-roll I grabbed was a little beat up, but the jar itself felt clean and useful. Roll & Burn: 4 / 5

It did not look perfect coming out, but it smoked fine. Good pull, even burn, no canoeing, no drama.

It did not look perfect coming out, but it smoked fine. Good pull, even burn, no canoeing, no drama. Aroma & Flavor: 4.6 / 5

This smelled loud as hell. Chemical-y citrus, spicy florals, gas, almost like it had diamonds or resin in it. It didn’t. The flower was just that pungent.

This smelled loud as hell. Chemical-y citrus, spicy florals, gas, almost like it had diamonds or resin in it. It didn’t. The flower was just that pungent. Smoothness: 4.3 / 5

Strong, but not rough in the way high-THCA pre-rolls can be. I could actually enjoy a few pulls instead of coughing my way through the review.

Strong, but not rough in the way high-THCA pre-rolls can be. I could actually enjoy a few pulls instead of coughing my way through the review. Effects: 4.7 / 5

This hit me fast. Within a few pulls, I was high, buzzy, social, and talking way too much to a new friend. Very daytime, very yappy, very “I’m suddenly confident for no reason.”

This hit me fast. Within a few pulls, I was high, buzzy, social, and talking way too much to a new friend. Very daytime, very yappy, very “I’m suddenly confident for no reason.” Value: 4.5 / 5

$45 for five 1g pre-rolls comes out to $9 each, and that feels more than fair for how strong and flavorful this smoked.

$45 for five 1g pre-rolls comes out to $9 each, and that feels more than fair for how strong and flavorful this smoked. Overall Score: 4.3 / 5

A pungent, smooth, fast-hitting pre-roll pack that made the Gary Payton name feel appropriate.

TribeTokes Gary Payton THCA Pre-Rolls at a Glance

Strain: Gary Payton (The Y x Snowman OG)

Type: Sativa-dominant hybrid THCA flower

Amount tested: One 1g pre-roll

Potency: Website says 20–25% THC; my jar listed 30.64% THCA

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool

Best for:

Daytime smoking

Social hangs

Anyone who wants a pre-roll that hits quickly

Pretending you are also an NBA Hall of Famer for 45 minutes

Pros:

Lab results printed on the jar

Stronger than the website range suggested

Loud smell without being infused

Smooth burn with no canoeing

Euphoric, social, confidence-boosting high

Doesn’t feel tiring

Cons:

Pre-roll was not in perfect condition, there was a small bend

Smell may be intense if you want something subtle

Probably not the one before sleep

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested TribeTokes Gary Payton THCA Pre-Rolls

I smoked one of the Gary Payton pre-rolls during the day, which felt right for a sativa-dominant hybrid that smelled this sharp and energetic.

Before lighting it, I did a dry pull because the jar smelled so loud I wanted to see if the flavor was actually there or if it was just a nose thing. It was there. Chemical-y, citrusy, floral, and weirdly tasty before the flame even got involved.

The pre-roll itself was not in perfect condition, but I smoked it as-is to see if that actually mattered. I paid attention to the pull, burn, smoothness, and whether it started canoeing, because a slightly beat-up pre-roll can still be fine or become instantly annoying.

I ended up smoking it while joking around with a new friend, which turned out to be a pretty good setting for this strain. Gary Payton is not exactly a shy weed strain, so I wanted to see if the high stayed fun and social or tipped into “why am I talking so much?”

Packaging & Presentation

The packaging is more useful than flashy, which I actually prefer here. TribeTokes puts the lab results right on the jar, and that made a difference. With THCA flower and pre-rolls, I don’t want to hunt for the one real number after I’ve already opened the product. Seeing 30.64% THCA on the label made the whole thing feel more transparent from the start.

The jar also makes sense for a five-pack. These are 1g pre-rolls, so I’d rather have them stored together in something sturdy than floating around loose in a bag. The branding is clean, simple, and not trying too hard to make weed look like a sneaker drop.

The only downside was the actual pre-roll condition. The one I grabbed looked a little bent near the crutch tip (mouthpiece), which is a little annoying when the rest of the presentation is solid. It still smoked fine, so this wasn’t a disaster, but it did take the first impression down a notch.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Flavor

The smell on these was borderline aggressive. As soon as I opened the jar, I got chemical-y citrus, spicy florals, and gas. Not fake lemon cleaner exactly, but definitely cleaning-solution-adjacent in the way some loud weed can be. It was sharp, zingy, and kind of suspicious in a good way.

The interesting part is that it smelled like it was infused with diamonds or resin hiding in the pre-roll. There weren’t. That was just the flower being obnoxiously pungent.

The top terpenes listed were caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, which tracks with the spicy, citrusy, floral thing going on. The dry pull was tasty too, which is always a good sign before committing to the actual joint.

Once lit, the flavor stayed pretty close to the smell: gassy, spicy, floral, citrusy, and strong enough to make the pre-roll feel more interesting than a generic jar of joints.

Burn & Smoothness

The pre-roll looked a little rough, but it didn’t smoke like a problem. I was half-expecting it to canoe or pull weirdly because it wasn’t in perfect condition coming out of the jar. Instead, it lit fine, pulled evenly, and kept burning without needing constant correction.

The smoke was smoother than the smell made me expect. With flower this pungent, I was ready for something harsher, but I could take a few pulls without feeling like I had to tap out. That matters for a 1g pre-roll. If the burn is annoying, the whole thing starts feeling like shit. This one stayed easy enough to pass around, keep talking, and not hog the cherry the entire time.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects

Gary Payton hit me almost immediately. After a couple pulls, I was already high. Not sleepy or slumped, and not stuck staring at one object in the room. It was more buzzy and euphoric, with that daytime hybrid lift that makes you want to talk instead of disappear.

I smoked this while hanging out with a new friend, and apparently Gary Payton turned me into someone with no inside voice and too much personal lore. I was joking around, oversharing, and feeling way more social than I expected from a random pre-roll test.

There was also a weird little confidence boost, which fits the strain name almost too well. I’m not saying a pre-roll made me an NBA Hall of Famer, but I did feel like a big baller for a minute.

This is not bedtime weed for me. It felt more like daytime hangout weed: upbeat, chatty, euphoric, and strong without knocking me out.

Pricing & Availability

TribeTokes’ Gary Payton THCA Pre-Rolls cost $45 for a five-pack. Since each pre-roll has 1g of flower, that comes out to $9 per joint, which feels very fair for how loud this jar was. I’ve paid more for pre-rolls that tasted like floor sweepings and burned like a haunted canoe, so no complaints there.

If you like the strain, but want to roll your own joints or pack a bong, TribeTokes also has Gary Payton eighths available.

Read our explainer with TribeTokes on how to buy THCA flower online.

Before adding any of these to your cart, TribeTokes says its THCA products are not available to ship to Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, or Vermont, so check your state before ordering.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats pre-rolls like this.

The Joint’s End

TribeTokes’ Gary Payton THCA Pre-Rolls smoked like daytime weed with an ego. The jar smelled loud, the dry pull tasted good, and the high showed up fast. Within a few hits, I was buzzy, euphoric, and talking like someone had accidentally handed me a microphone.

I liked that the lab results were printed right on the jar, especially because my batch came in at 30.64% THCA. The pre-roll itself looked a little beat up, but it burned evenly and did not make me fight for my life.

At $45 for five 1g pre-rolls, this feels like a strong buy for social smoking. Not bedtime, not solo doomscrolling weed. But definitely more “bring this to the hang and prepare to overshare.”