TribeTokes’ Green Crack CBD Vape is a Terpene-Forward Daytime Disposable

Some vapes are trying to win you over with giant clouds, LCD screens, voltage settings, and cannabinoid percentages that need to be hunted down online. TribeTokes’ Green Crack CBD Disposable Vape Pen is not doing all that. This full-spectrum CBD disposable keeps things simple: no buttons, no screen, no settings, no high THC. Just a piney, spicy, citrusy vapor in an easy all-in-one waiting for you to puff it.

This vape is listed having 1mL, which is just a more proper way of saying 1g of oil. This disposable CBD vape pen contains full-spectrum hemp extract and strain-specific terpenes, made for people who want the feel of a cannabis-forward vape without getting blasted on a potent THCA pen. I always recommend shoppers to look for full-spectrum products, regardless if it’s THC or CBD-forward. That kind of formulation means that it is less processed and more “whole-plant” because it includes all the cannabinoids, even in trace amounts. I’ll explain below why this is a win.

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The appeal is the high CBD, strain-specific positioning, and the straightforward format. It’s also rechargeable just in case. But I don’t think there’s much battery to waste since this vape is only 1g.

At $60 for 1mL/1g, this is not the cheapest CBD vape you can buy. It is more of a premium disposable for someone who cares about cleaner ingredients, full-spectrum extract, and terpene profiles more than blowout-sale pricing.

The packaging also displays lab report information directly like the cannabinoid contents, 46.4% CBD + 9.2% CBG + 0.147% THC, as well as passing results for pesticides and heavy metals, which I always appreciate because hemp products should be held to the same testing standard consumers expect from state-licensed cannabis.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Quick Take Of a Quick Vape

Buy it if: you want a simple, full-spectrum CBD vape with a Green Crack strain flavor profile

you want a simple, full-spectrum CBD vape with a Green Crack strain flavor profile Skip it if: you want a THC high, adjustable voltage, or the cheapest CBD vape possible

you want a THC high, adjustable voltage, or the cheapest CBD vape possible Best part: the full-spectrum CBD formula includes CBG and CBDV, and the strain-specific terpene profile tastes more cannabis-adjacent than artificial

the full-spectrum CBD formula includes CBG and CBDV, and the strain-specific terpene profile tastes more cannabis-adjacent than artificial Biggest drawback: $60 for 1mL / 1g is a premium price point for a simple disposable pen

How I Tested TribeTokes’ Green Crack CBD Vape

I hit the TribeTokes’ Green Crack CBD vape five times during the day because that is clearly where this product fits. The brand positions Green Crack as a sativa daytime strain. And because this is a CBD vape, I was not looking for a THC-style high. I was looking for quick, functional relief, calm focus, flavor quality, and whether the pen felt easy enough to keep around for regular use.

I paid attention to the draw, flavor, throat feel, onset, body feel, mental clarity, and whether the Green Crack terpene profile actually came through. This is a full-spectrum CBD disposable, so I didn’t expect to get stoned. My experience test focused on whether the CBD + trace cannabinoids and synergistic terpenes created a noticeable and harmonious shift without interfering with the rest of my day, and potentially improving it.

The hardware is easy. It’s an all-in-one (AIO) disposable vape pen, so there’s no separate cartridge, no separate battery to buy, no screen, and no button sequence. TribeTokes says the pen is draw-activated and ready to use out of the box, which took me aback a bit since I was so used to pressing a button to vape. Kind of pleasant to straight inhale a vape. It also comes with a charging port in case the battery needs a boost before the oil is finished. That capability with disposables matters because nobody wants a pen to die while there is still product inside.

I also looked at the way TribeTokes talks about the product’s ingredients. Their page emphasizes full-spectrum extract, with the primary cannabinoid being CBD (46.4%), and the secondary being CBG (9.2%), which is another non-intoxicating cannabinoid. CBG is considered as the “mother molecule” since it’s the precursor of all other cannabinoids like THC and CBD. The packaging listed those out, but it has 8.06% of “OTHER.” That made me dig deeper into the full lab report, or certificate of analysis (CoA) online.

Another unlisted cannabinoid that was found was 7.73% of CBDV, which is also non-intoxicating. CBDV has been found to help alleviate nausea and researched for its anticonvulsant effects. Needless to say, the CoA was a nice surprise of cannabinoids I’d typically not have the opportunity to vape.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

What It’s Like to Actually Vape CBD Green Crack

TribeTokes’ Green Crack CBD Vape has a more cannabis-forward flavor than a lot of CBD vapes. It does not taste like fruit juice, and it does not feel like it was made to hide the herbal profile under a pile of artificial flavoring. The smell and taste is slightly spicy, pine-fresh, and citrusy on the finish.

I picked up what smelled like pinene, caryophyllene, and limonene: fresh pine, peppery warmth, and a little lemon lift at the end. The pine note is the first thing I noticed. It gives the vape a clean, green, somewhat wintergreen freshness that’s fitting for a strain-specific sativa profile. Then there’s a little peppery warmth, which is where the caryophyllene-like spice comes in. The citrus or limonene finish is lighter, but it helps brighten the flavor so it does not feel too heavy or spicy.

This is not a sugary vape. If you want something that tastes like a tropical cocktail or peachy pie, this probably is not the one. But if you prefer terpene-forward vapes that still has a bit of the weedy taste, TribeTokes’ Green Crack Vape is more interesting than a generic CBD pen.

Pulling a hit is easy. Since there are no heat settings, you are getting the experience the device is built to give you. That can be a downside if you like controlling the vaping temperature, but for a CBD AIO pen, I did not mind it. The whole point is convenience: inhale, get the flavor, move on with your day. Puff as needed.

The vapor felt smooth enough for regular use, though the terpene profile has a little bite. I do not mean harsh in a bad way. It is more of that peppery edge that makes the flavor feel spiced instead of bland.

Effects & Onset

Of course the onset is going to be immediate since I’m vaping here. Inhalation will always be quick. And that’s one of the main reasons to use a CBD vape instead of a CBD gummy or drink.

This is a CBD vape, not THC, so the effect is more about taking the edge off and calming you down rather than getting you high. But the Green Crack strain/cultivar in a traditional form like flower or concentrate typically yields a bright THC head high that’s sometimes jittery (hence the name). TribeTokes’ CBD version of Green Crack lets the terpenes offer the bright, sativa-style vibes, while the CBD extract levels it to something more functional.

So what the heck are these terpenes? They’re just small chemical compounds that occur naturally in cannabis and hemp. They are basically little bubble packets of flavor and aroma. Pinene is often associated with piney freshness, limonene with citrus brightness, and caryophyllene with peppery spice. I would not overpromise specific terpene effects, but from a flavor and vibe standpoint, those notes make Green Crack feel brighter than a typical, sleepy CBD vape.

For me, this worked best as a daytime reset product: something to use between tasks, before a walk, or when I wanted a quick relief option without waiting for an edible to kick in. It did not make me foggy, sleepy, or checked out. It felt more like a small, herbal exhale.

Most brands try to process and formulate products with “isolates,” which is one cannabinoid only (like THCA or CBD). That’s not particularly a bad thing—it actually helps with precise dosing, specifically in edibles. But for a vape, I’m the type who enjoys the whole plant, full-spectrum extract, largely because of the entourage effect (the theory that cannabinoids and terpenes work better together, as opposed to being isolated).

This vape contains only trace THC (0.147%). That is not enough to make this a “getting high” vape, but anyone who takes drug tests should still be cautious with full-spectrum CBD.

TribeTokes Green Crack CBD Vape at a Glance

Strain: Green Crack (presumably a cross of an Afghani landrace x Skunk #1)

Size: 1mL / 1g disposable and rechargeable vape pen

Cannabinoids: 46.4% CBD + 9.2% CBG + 7.73% CBDV + 0.147% THC (full-spectrum)

Flavor/presumed terpenes: Herbal pine (pinene), spice/peppery (caryophyllene), light citrus finish (limonene)

Best for:

Daytime CBD use

People who do not want a THC high

Terpene-forward flavor: piney, spicy, citrusy

Simple AIO vape hardware

Tolerance breaks

CBD shoppers who want something more cannabis-like than candy-like

Pros:

Simple draw-activated design—no screen or settings to overthink

Full-spectrum CBD extract for a whole-plant, entourage effect to occur

Strain-specific terpene profile

Piney, peppery, and citrusy flavor matches the Green Crack strain well

Good daytime option, functional and focused calm

Good break from high THC vapes

Cons:

$60 for 1mL is a premium price

No temperature/voltage control

Not for people who want THC effects

Terpene-forward flavor may be too herbal or spicy for fruity or sweet-vape fans

Full-spectrum CBD may not be ideal for people avoiding THC entirely

Industry shoppers may be more used to seeing vape size listed in grams instead of mL

Are CBD Vapes worth it? What to consider

CBD vapes are different from THC vapes in the most obvious way: they are not supposed to get you high. That makes them easier to use during the day, but it also means you should not buy one expecting a dramatic psychoactive effect. The appeal is speed, subtlety, and function.

Vaping also hits you much faster than a gummy, which can make this more useful when you want something quickly. It’s just that the vape’s effects might not last as long as an edible’s. For me, this kind of product makes the most sense as a quick daytime reset rather than a long-duration wellness product.

The price is also worth considering. TribeTokes lists this pen at $60 for 1mL, which is essentially the same size as a 1g vape. Technically, mL is a more accurate way to describe liquid volume, but the vape category usually talks in grams, so the sizing language may stand out. Either way, this is a premium-priced CBD disposable.

You’re going to pay a higher price if you care about the full-spectrum extract, strain-specific terpene profile, and cleaner ingredient positioning. If you only want the cheapest possible CBD vape, this probably is not it. If you want a simple pen that tastes more like a strain profile than a candy flavor, the value argument is stronger.

The hardware is intentionally basic. There is no LCD screen, no voltage setting, and no buttons. I liked that for this kind of product because the vape is supposed to be simple. But if you like controlling temperature or customizing vapor output/clouds/plume, you will probably find it too minimal.

Most brands try to process and formulate products with “isolates,” which is one cannabinoid only (like THCA or CBD). That’s not particularly a bad thing, it actually helps with precise dosing specifically in edibles. But for a vape, I’m the type who enjoys the whole plant, full-spectrum extract, entourage effect experience.

Because this is full-spectrum CBD, it may contain trace THC even though it should not produce a high. That matters for drug testing. If your job or personal situation requires avoiding THC completely, broad-spectrum or CBD isolate products may be a better fit than full-spectrum vapes.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The Bottom Line

TribeTokes’ Green Crack CBD Disposable Vape Pen is best for someone who wants a simple, full-spectrum CBD vape with a real terpene profile and no THC-style high. It is not flashy hardware, so simplicity is the intention. There is no LCD screen, no heat setting, and no learning curve. You just inhale and get a piney, spicy, lightly citrusy CBD vape experience.

The flavor is the standout. It smells and tastes more like a strain-inspired CBD vape than a sweet disposable. Pleasant fresh pine, peppery spice, and a little citrus on the finish like you’d get from flower or concentrates. That makes it a better fit for people who like a cannabis-adjacent taste than people who want candy-flavored puffs.

The effects were subtle, calming, clear, and daytime-friendly. I would use this during a tolerance break, between tasks, before a walk, or any time I wanted a quick CBD option without waiting for an edible. It did not feel sedating or intoxicating. It felt like a functional reset.

At $60 for 1mL, it is definitely premium for a simple disposable. But if you care about full-spectrum CBD, strain-specific terpenes, transparent lab results on the packaging, and an easy AIO format, TribeTokes’ Green Crack is a solid selection.

It’s not trying to be the strongest vape in your bag. But it is definitely trying to be the easiest CBD vape to go for when you still need to have a day.