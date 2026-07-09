TribeTokes Is Celebrating 7/10 with BOGO Vapes and Free Rosin Gummies

Most people know 4/20. Fewer people know 7/10, even though it’s become the other major date circled on the cannabis calendar.

The quick explanation is that 710 spells “OIL” when you flip it upside down, which is why July 10th became the holiday for cannabis concentrates and extracts. Think vape oil, live resin, rosin, hash, wax, badder, and the whole world of products that come from the resinous parts of the plant instead of straight flower.

Videos by VICE

For the longest time, celebrating concentrates meant dab rigs, torches, sticky tools, and a setup that could make casual consumers feel like they had walked into a chemistry lab. Vapes and oil-infused edibles changed that by making oil-based cannabis easier to approach, which is where TribeTokes comes in for 7/10.

tribetokes 7/10 deals: bogo vapes

The women-owned, New York-based cannabis brand is running a one-day 7/10 sale on its THCA disposable vapes. The deal is buy one, get one free with code 710THCA, and it applies to every disposable vape added to cart. Buy one, get one. Buy three, get three. The sale stacks. If you click below, the code is automatically applied for you.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Each TribeTokes disposable contains 1 gram / 1 mL of live resin full-spectrum extract. For anyone newer to 710 and vape terminology, live resin refers to cannabis extract made from fresh-frozen plant material instead of dried and cured flower, which helps preserve more of the plant’s original terpene profile. Full-spectrum means the extract is made to retain a broader range of cannabinoids, rather than isolating one. So the vape feels closer to the original strain than a formula made only around THC potency.

The lineup includes classic strains, newer favorites, and a limited-edition summer option:

high roller prize: free gummies

There is also a bonus for bigger orders. Orders over $200 automatically unlock TribeTokes’ High Roller Prize: a free pack of Live Rosin THC Gummies, a $45 value, added at checkout without a separate code. The watermelon-flavored gummies are made with solventless live rosin, meaning the extract starts with fresh-frozen cannabis and is pressed with heat and pressure instead of using any solvents. Each box comes with 20 vegan gummies at 10mg THC each, so the bonus is more of a full edible add-on than a throwaway checkout freebie.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

The sale runs for July 10 only, so this isn’t one of those fake holiday promos that quietly lasts until everyone forgets what day it was supposed to be for. If you’re already a vape person, this is an easy time to stock up. If you’re concentrate-curious but not ready for a full dab setup, THCA disposables are a lower-lift way in.

Before ordering, make sure these can ship to your state. TribeTokes says its THCA products like the Live Resin Vapes are not available to ship to Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, or Vermont.

710 may have started as an inside joke for oil people, but concentrates are not just for the most intense person at the sesh anymore. For vape fans, TribeTokes’ one-day BOGO sale is a pretty easy way to celebrate.

RELATED: Read our THCA flower buying guide with TribeTokes.