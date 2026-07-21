Cheetah Piss, Anyone? TribeTokes Lets You Build Your Own Jar of Pre-Rolls

The best thing about TribeTokes’ THCA Mini Pre-Rolls is definitely not the name of the strain I tested (Cheetah Piss…yeah).

It’s the fact that TribeTokes lets you build a jar of THCA pre-rolls by choosing the strain, size, and quantity you want. That’s the real hook here. Instead of being stuck to one standard pre-roll pack, you can treat it more like a choose-your-own-adventure jar: pick the flower, pick the size, and end up with something that feels more specific to what you actually want to smoke.

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And my selection, Cheetah Piss, is one of those strain names you either laugh at or pretend you didn’t just say out loud. TribeTokes’ jar doesn’t really hide from it, either. The second I opened the jar, the smell was strong: citrusy, bitter, funky, and very much giving that ammonia “cat piss” smell the strain is known for. Not every weed smell needs to be pretty. Sometimes the weirdness is the whole point.

I got a 5-pack of mini pre-rolls, with 0.5g of flower in each joint. I liked that right away because mini pre-rolls make sense for daytime strains. You don’t always need a full 1g joint when you want something functional, especially before errands, chores, work, socializing, or anything where you still need to be a person.

Plus, the jar the pre-rolls come in is a major win. It feels easy to throw in a bag, bring outside, or keep around for on-the-go smoke sessions without worrying that the joints are going to get crushed. I also liked that the test results were printed directly on the packaging, with the label showing 25.64% THCA.

Cheetah Piss is a balanced sativa known to bring on arousal, giggles, and creativity. Based on the smell alone, I was expecting something loud, functional, and a little chaotic in a good way—and these delivered.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

TribeTokes’ Cheetah Piss THCA Mini Pre-Rolls are for people who like their daytime weed a little weird.

The jar is easy to travel with, the mini size makes sense for functional smoking, and the aroma is loud in the exact Cheetah Piss way: citrus, bitterness, funk, and ammonia. It’s not a cute dessert strain, even if the genetics have dessert-strain parents. It’s a funky little daytime companion.

Buy it if: you want a portable mini pre-roll pack for creativity, socializing, energy, or a functional daytime high.

you want a portable mini pre-roll pack for creativity, socializing, energy, or a functional daytime high. Skip it if: you hate funky, ammonia-heavy strain profiles or want a sweet, easy-smelling pre-roll—check out all the other strain options here

you hate funky, ammonia-heavy strain profiles or want a sweet, easy-smelling pre-roll—check out all the other strain options here Best part: the travel-friendly jar and strong, unmistakable Cheetah Piss aroma.

the travel-friendly jar and strong, unmistakable Cheetah Piss aroma. Biggest drawback: the smell is not going to be for everyone. It really does lean into the funky cat-piss thing.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pre-Roll Scorecard

Packaging & Portability: 4.5 / 5

The jar is the standout. It makes the mini pre-rolls easy to travel with, stash in a bag, and bring on the go without crushing them.

The jar is the standout. It makes the mini pre-rolls easy to travel with, stash in a bag, and bring on the go without crushing them. Roll & Format: 4 / 5

The 0.5g mini pre-roll size makes sense for a functional daytime strain. Easier to commit to than a full 1g joint.

The 0.5g mini pre-roll size makes sense for a functional daytime strain. Easier to commit to than a full 1g joint. Aroma & Terps: 4 / 5

Strong citrus, bitter funk, and ammonia-heavy Cheetah Piss vibes, with a little creamy strain depth underneath.

Strong citrus, bitter funk, and ammonia-heavy Cheetah Piss vibes, with a little creamy strain depth underneath. Burn & Smoothness: 4 / 5

The mini format smoked easily and gave the strain room to come through without making the session feel like a full-joint commitment.

The mini format smoked easily and gave the strain room to come through without making the session feel like a full-joint commitment. Effects: 4 / 5

Built for energy, creativity, socializing, and daytime use. More functional and upbeat than heavy or sleepy.

Built for energy, creativity, socializing, and daytime use. More functional and upbeat than heavy or sleepy. Value: 4 / 5

At $35 for five 0.5g pre-rolls, the price feels fair for a portable THCA mini pre-roll pack with a loud strain profile and convenient jar.

At $35 for five 0.5g pre-rolls, the price feels fair for a portable THCA mini pre-roll pack with a loud strain profile and convenient jar. Overall Score: 4.1 / 5

A loud, funky, travel-friendly mini pre-roll pack for daytime smokers who want citrus, creativity, and social energy without committing to a full-size joint.

TribeTokes Cheetah Piss THCA Mini Pre-Rolls at a Glance

Strain: Cheetah Piss, aka Funky Kitty (Lemonnade x Gelato x London Poundcake)

Type: Sativa-dominant THCA flower

Amount tested: One 0.5g pre-roll

Potency: 25.64% THCA

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene

Best for:

Daytime smoke sessions, functional highs

Individual smoking sessions

Socializing

Energy

People who like funky strain profiles

On-the-go and quick smoking

Pros:

Great travel-friendly jar

Mini pre-roll size is easy to finish on your own

Test results printed on the packaging

Clear strain personality

Built for creativity, energy, and social vibes

Fair price for a five-pack

Cons:

Funky ammonia smell will not be for everyone

Not a sweet or subtle strain

Mini pre-rolls may feel too small if you prefer full joints

Not a joint to share with a large rotation

How I Tested TribeTokes THCA Mini Pre-Rolls

I tested TribeTokes’ THCA Mini Pre-Rolls by checking the packaging, doing a dry pull, then lighting one and seeing if it actually smoked well.

With mini pre-rolls, I’m looking for a slightly different experience than a full 1g joint. I want something easy to bring with me, easy to finish, and useful for a smaller smoke sesh where I don’t want to overcommit. Mini pre-rolls are also called “dogwalkers” because it should last as long as a dog walk.

I also checked out the jar the pre-rolls came in, the labeling, the smell, the size of the joints, how functional the format felt, and if the strain seemed suited to the daytime vibes TribeTokes describes.

The aroma was impossible to miss, so that became a big part of the test. Cheetah Piss, the strain I got, is not supposed to be shy. I wanted to see if the actual experience matched that loud first impression.

The Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Part

The customization is what makes this more interesting than a standard pre-roll pack.

With TribeTokes’ mini pre-roll jar, you’re not just grabbing whatever 5-pack the brand decided to make. You can choose your strain, size, and quantity, which makes the whole thing feel more useful. Some people want a daytime jar, some want something heavier for nighttime. And some want smaller joints they can smoke one at a time without overdoing it.

The jar I tested was Cheetah Piss, which is the loud, funky daytime option. But the bigger point is that the format lets you build the jar around the strain you want.

Other, more appetizing-sounding strains available include Blue Dream, Lemon Cherry Gelato, Tropicana Cherry, and Gushers, as well as Jealousy, Durban Poison, Gary Payton, and Animal Mints.

Strain matters, obviously. Cheetah Piss had a very specific personality. But the customizable jar is probably the bigger reason to consider these, because it lets you pick the strain-lane before you even light one.

Packaging & Portability

As I said above, the jar is one of the best parts of this product because a lot of pre-roll packs feel either too flimsy or too bulky. But this skinny, mini jar is best for mini joints. It’s easy to throw in a bag, take outside, or keep around for quick smoke sessions without feeling like the pre-rolls are going to get smashed.

A 0.5g pre-roll is already small, so if the packaging is annoying or the joints get crushed, the whole thing starts to feel cheap AF. TribeTokes avoids that here. The jar makes the pack feel practical instead of fragile.

I also liked seeing the test results on the actual packaging. The label showed 25.64% THCA, which is useful information to have right there. TribeTokes includes a scannable QR code directing to lab too. For online THCA products, that kind of transparency makes the experience feel more trustworthy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Aroma & Terps

Cheetah Piss smelled loud immediately. The first thing I got was citrus, then bitterness, then funk. There was also that ammonia-heavy edge that makes the strain name feel a little too accurate. It’s not a soft smell at all.

The top terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, which tracks with the profile. Limonene helps explain the citrus, caryophyllene brings some spice and bite, and humulene fits the bitter, herbal side.

The presumed genetics help too. Cheetah Piss is generally understood as a cross of Lemonnade x Gelato x London Poundcake, which sounds like it should be sweeter than this, and there is a little depth underneath the funk, but the sharper notes are leading the nose here. This isn’t a frosting-heavy dessert strain. It’s like citrus peel, bitter herbs, and weird cat-piss funk with a creamy shadow underneath. That bitter, funky edge makes the name feel unfortunately, yet delightfully, accurate.

But I liked it because it had a real identity. It didn’t smell generic, flat, or like mystery pre-roll flower made with a salad shake. But if you only like sweet, fruity, or less pungent strains, this may be a lot.

Burn & Smoothness

The mini format is the main point here. It’s easier to treat these mini pre-rolls as a quick sesh. That works well for Cheetah Piss because the strain is positioned around energy, creativity, and socializing. I don’t always want a full 1g joint for that.

The smaller size also makes the pack more shareable in a different way. Instead of passing one big joint around forever, you can bring the jar out, smoke one, save the rest, or let people grab their own mini if that’s the vibe.

I also like mini pre-rolls for daytime because they make pacing easier. If I want to feel good and still get things done, I would rather start with a half-gram joint than accidentally turn a functional smoke into an afternoon derailment.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects

Cheetah Piss is not a sit-down-and-vanish pre-roll. It made me want to do something. Not in an anxious, “why am I suddenly reorganizing my life?” way. More like I could smoke one of these, answer messages, start a creative project, go outside, or be around people without feeling like I needed to retreat into my blanket cave.

The high felt bright and a little goofy, which fits the strain name. I got why TribeTokes calls out giggles, creativity, energy, and socializing. You still feel high, but you’re not useless.

I also get the arousal note, but not because this feels like a sex product. It’s more that the high feels playful and body-aware. I felt tingly. And if weed already makes you more flirty, chatty, or open to whatever the day turns into, this strain fits that “let’s see what happens” narrative.

I wouldn’t save this for bedtime. I’d smoke it before a low-stress errand, a daytime activity, a walk, a hang, or anything where I want to feel a little more awake and ridiculous in a good way.

And the best part is, TribeTokes also offers Indica-forward and hybrid strains in this format if sativa’s not your thing or you just like to mix it up.

Pricing & Availability

TribeTokes lists its THCA Mini Pre-Rolls at $35 for a five-pack. Each pre-roll has 0.5g of flower, so the full jar gives you 2.5g total. That comes out to $7 per mini pre-roll, which feels fair for a portable THCA pack. (You can also subscribe and save for 20% off your first order.)

The format is what helps the value. If you only care about the cheapest flower per gram, mini pre-rolls probably won’t be the best deal compared to buying loose flower. But if you want convenience, portability, and smaller joints you can actually finish, the price makes sense.

The strains are also specific enough that I wouldn’t treat this like a generic pre-roll pack. You’re buying the jar, the mini format, and the loud strain profile of Cheetah Piss or the strain of your choosing.

MOOD’s currently ships to: Arizona, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, New Mexico.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats pre-rolls like this.

The Joint’S End

TribeTokes’ Cheetah Piss THCA Mini Pre-Rolls are loud, weird, portable, and very much meant for daytime. And if you want a different strain, you have eight other strains to choose from.

The jar is great for travel, the 0.5g size makes the pack easy to use one mini at a time, and the smell has that sharp citrus-bitter funk the strain is known for. That’s also what makes it fun. The high felt bright, social, and functional enough for a walk, a creative task, a low-stress errand, or hanging out with people without losing the day.

At $35 for five mini pre-rolls, I’d buy these for convenience and personality. If you want the cheapest flower per gram, buy flower. If you want a travel-friendly jar of funky little joints, TribeTokes mini THCA pre-rolls make way more sense.