Need a Libido Lift? TribeTokes’ THC Sex Gummies are Peachy Keen

A sex gummy has one job: do not make the whole thing weird.

That sounds simple, but it is apparently very easy to mess up. Too much THC and suddenly you are not in the mood, you are in your head. Too much “libido” branding and it starts feeling like a novelty edible someone bought as a joke. Too little effect and now you just ate a peach gummy with a suggestive label.

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TribeTokes’ Libido Lift THC Sex Gummies are more balanced than that. Each peach gummy has 10mg THC + 20mg CBC, plus adaptogens like maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna. The herbs are very “let’s get the blood flowing,” and the CBC makes the formula more interesting than a regular THC edible.

CBC is not psychoactive, so it is not the thing getting you high. But it is one of those minor cannabinoids I like seeing in mood-forward formulas, especially because it is often talked about for its relationship with anandamide, aka the “bliss molecule.” Basically, this is not just THC in a sexy outfit.

For me, it hit around the 45-minute mark. I felt relaxed, uplifted, more in the mood, and not too high. The peach flavor fits the vibe, the gummies are small little hexagon gems, and they are easy to cut if a full 10mg THC feels like too much.

My Quick Bites

TribeTokes’ Libido Lift THC Sex Gummies function well as sex gummies because they don’t just blast you with THC and hope for the best.

Each gummy has 10mg THC + 20mg CBC, plus maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna. The gummies hit me around 45 minutes later: relaxed, uplifted, a little warmer, and more in the mood without feeling too high.

Buy it if: you want a peach THC gummy for date night that feels more thoughtful than a regular edible.

you want a peach THC gummy for date night that feels more thoughtful than a regular edible. Skip it if: 10mg THC usually makes you too high to stay present.

10mg THC usually makes you too high to stay present. Best part: it got my blood flowing without making the edible the main event.

it got my blood flowing without making the edible the main event. Biggest drawback: libido gummies still require timing, mood, and a little common sense. This is not a magic horny button.

How I Tested TribeTokes Libido Lift Gummies

I tested these with one main question in mind: does this actually help the mood, or does it just make you high with sexy branding?

I took one gummy, which is 10mg THC + 20mg CBC, and gave it time to work. With a sex gummy, timing it right matters. You cannot take it and expect your whole body to immediately get turned on two minutes later. You need to somewhat schedule it out. And I get it, scheduled sex doesn’t always sound sexy. But that’s the spirit of this sex gummy: eat it like a sweet treat, groom yourself to look better, get your sexy fit on, and dive into the foreplay until you finally feel that turn on.

I paid attention to when it kicked in, how strong the THC felt, whether it made me feel more relaxed or more distracted, and if the effect stayed in that useful zone where I still felt present mid-fuck.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat TribeTokes Libido Lift Gummies

If you’re making a libido gummy, peach is kind of an obvious flavor choice. It fits the sexy vibe without needing to get weird about it. These taste fruity and easy, not medicinal, and not like some gag-gift edible that should come with a feather boa.

The gummies themselves are small, and they should be because I don’t want a crazy sugar rush and sticky teeth before getting it on. They’re also shaped like little hexagon gems, so they feel a little cuter than the usual square gummy, but the real benefit is dosing. You can actually cut these without destroying them.

A full gummy is 10mg THC + 20mg CBC. Half gets you 5mg THC + 10mg CBC, and a quarter gets you 2.5mg THC + 5mg CBC. It’s important to be able to portion it out like that because this is not the type of gummy where I want to accidentally take too much and spend the night trapped in my head.

They also have 2g sugar and 10 calories each, and they’re vegan and gluten-free. Nice to know, but honestly, the bigger win is that they taste good, portion easily, and don’t feel like a giant gummy sitting in your stomach before you’re trying to feel sexy.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

TribeTokes’ Libido Lift THC Sex Gummies hit me around the 45-minute mark, which felt pretty standard for a THC gummy.

The effect came on relaxed first, then a little more lifted. I felt warmer, more present, and more in the mood, but not so high that I started overthinking everything. That’s the line a sex gummy has to walk. Too little and it feels pointless. Too much and now you’re having a THC three-some.

The blood-flow piece was noticeable too. I wouldn’t describe it like some instant aphrodisiac, but I did feel more tuned into my body and my heart was beating faster. I was less distracted, less tense, and more available to the moment and to my partner.

The 10mg THC gave it a real edible high, but the high stayed manageable for me. I didn’t feel foggy or stuck. It was more relaxing and uplifting than heavy, which is how a sex gummy should hit. If 10mg THC usually feels like a lot for you, start with half.

Wait… What is CBC Doing Here?

The 20mg CBC is what makes these feel different from a basic THC gummy with sexy branding.

CBC is not psychoactive, so it is not the part getting you high. The 10mg THC is doing that. CBC is more of a supporting cannabinoid, often talked about for mood, inflammation, and its relationship with anandamide, the body’s naturally occurring “bliss molecule.”

For a libido gummy, CBC sounds fitting. The goal is not just getting high and hoping the mood follows. You want something that helps you feel relaxed, present, and a little more connected to your body.

I also like that the CBC dose is double the THC dose. It makes the formula feel more intentional, like TribeTokes was trying to build a mood-support edible instead of just throwing a standard 10mg THC gummy into a sexier box.

What About All These Libido Herbs?

The herbal blend is the other part of the formula that makes this feel more thought-out.

TribeTokes includes maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna, which all show up in libido, mood, energy, or stress-support formulas. Some are often talked about as adaptogens, meaning they’re used to support the body’s stress response instead of forcing one super-specific effect.

I wouldn’t treat these herbs like an instant magic turn-on button. That’s not how libido works, and it’s definitely not how stress works. But paired with THC and CBC, they fit the vibe: get out of your head, relax into your body, and make the mood a little easier to meet halfway.

That is what I want from a sex gummy anyway. Not a pharmaceutical-level promise. Just a better setup to get my clit up.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TribeTokes Libido Lift Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 20mg CBC

Dietary notes: 2g sugar, 10 calories, vegan, and gluten-free

Herbs: maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna

Flavor: Peach

Best for:

Intimacy, date nights

Dancing

Getting out of your head during foreplay

Feeling relaxed but still present during sex

Lower-dose consumers who are willing to cut the gummy

Pros:

CBC makes the formula more interesting than a standard THC gummy

Not overloaded with non-cannabis herbs like other sex gummies

Peach flavor fits the libido theme

Small hexagon-gem shape is easy to cut

Relaxing and uplifting without feeling too foggy

Cons:

10mg THC may be too much for beginners

Effects took around 45 minutes, so timing matters

Herbal libido effects may feel subtle

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

TribeTokes lists its THC Libido Lift Gummies at $45 for one box, with bundle pricing available if you want to stock up. Two boxes are listed at $80, and three boxes are listed at $115, so the price drops if these become a regular date-night drawer item.

Each box has 20 gummies, which brings the standard price to about $2.25 per gummy before bundle discounts. For a gummy with 10mg THC + 20mg CBC, plus maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna, that feels fair. It is not the cheapest THC gummy you can buy, but it also is not trying to be a basic edible.

TribeTokes also makes a CBD Libido Lift version if you want the same general intimacy boost without THC. The THC version is peach and psychoactive, while the CBD version is cherry and THC-free. If THC sensitivity or drug testing is a concern, the CBD version is the safer pick.

And because this is hemp-derived THC, check your state before ordering. The laws around intoxicating hemp products keep changing, and “available online” does not always mean “allowed everywhere.” These are also not THCA gummies, so TribeTokes’ disclaimer about THCA shipping restrictions does not apply here.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

Things to Consider Before Buying

Don’t get cocky with the dose just because the gummy is small and cute.

One gummy is 10mg THC, which is a standard, single-serving edible dose. But standard doesn’t mean normal for everyone. So the gummy size helps here. These are small little hexagon-gem gummies, so they are easy to cut in half or even quarters if 10mg THC feels like too much. Sometimes the sexiest dose is the one that does not make you overthink your own thoughts.

Also, take it early enough. This hit me around 45 minutes, so it is not a “wait, let me take this right now” kind of product. Give it some runway to get you in the mood.

And no, the libido herbs are not a horny light switch. Maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna make the formula feel more intentional, but your actual mood still matters. Stress, sleep, hormones, medication, anxiety, the person you’re with, the vibe in the room—all of that is still invited to the party.

This works best when you already want the night to go that direction and need a little help getting out of your head. It’s a setup gummy, not a magic sex spell.

The Sexy Bottom Line

TribeTokes’ Libido Lift THC Sex Gummies worked because they did not make me feel too high to enjoy the point of taking them.

The 10mg THC + 20mg CBC combo gave me a relaxed, uplifted, body-aware buzz around the 45-minute mark. I felt more in the mood, but still present, which is the whole difference between a useful sex gummy and an edible that takes over the day.

The peach flavor fits, the little hexagon-gem shape makes dosing easier, and the formula feels more thought-out than a standard THC gummy with “libido” or “sex” slapped on it. I like seeing CBC here, it’s an underrated cannabinoid. The stacked adaptogens, maca, catuaba, muira puama, and mucuna make sense for the category without turning the gummy into a big fake promise.

I’d recommend these for people who already tolerate THC and want something for date night that feels relaxed, warm, and fun without getting messy. Start with half if you’re unsure. The goal is to get in the mood, not get so high that you forget the plan, or how to even have sex (yes, that can happen if you’re way too high).