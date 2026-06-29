TribeTokes’ Jealousy THCA Flower Review: Weed From the Web (Worth Buying?)

I smoke a lot, and I’m not just saying that.

I’m more of a bong-rip person than a joint roller, and when I’m testing flower, I’m usually running it through a piece that actually lets me taste what’s going on. For TribeTokes’ Jealousy THCA Flower, I smoked it out of my Sovereignty Glass Mini King Stemline, because if I’m going to judge flower, I want the full flavor, the full hit, and none of the excuses.

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Before I even packed a bowl, the flower made a good first impression. When I opened the bag, the first thing I clocked was sweet pepper. Not candy-sweet, but earthy and peppery with a little sweetness underneath. The nugs seemed fresh, had good color, and didn’t look dried out, which is one of the biggest things I care about with flower.

One small packaging detail I appreciated: the nugs were sitting in a plastic tray inside the bag instead of just sinking to the bottom and getting crushed. Most brands do not bother with that, and you can see the difference. The buds looked protected, not smashed into shake by the time I opened them.

The bag I tested was an eighth (3.5g) of Jealousy, labeled as an indica THCA flower. The sticker showed 29.18% THCA and 0.27% Delta-9 THC, which puts it in a strong range.

Pretty packaging is nice, and TribeTokes‘ bag does look good, but flower still has to act like flower. It has to smell alive, grind right, smoke clean, and actually hit. That is what I was looking for here.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Hits

TribeTokes’ Jealousy THCA Flower made a strong first impression before I even smoked it.

The nugs looked fresh, smelled earthy and peppery with a little sweetness, and didn’t feel dried out when I opened the bag. I also liked that the flower came in a small plastic tray inside the pouch, so the buds weren’t just sitting at the bottom getting crushed into shake.

Buy it if: you want a fresh-feeling THCA eighth from a reputable brand with strong lab numbers and actual bag appeal.

you want a fresh-feeling THCA eighth from a reputable brand with strong lab numbers and actual bag appeal. Skip it if: you only care about the cheapest flower possible or want something that looks like dispensary purple-bomb Jealousy.

you only care about the cheapest flower possible or want something that looks like dispensary purple-bomb Jealousy. Best part: the flower smelled alive right away: sweet pepper, earth, and a little sweetness underneath.

the flower smelled alive right away: sweet pepper, earth, and a little sweetness underneath. Biggest drawback: Jealousy is not usually the strain I’d go for if I wanted a super bright, daytime, chatty high.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Flower Scorecard

Category Rating Notes Bag Appeal 4.5/5 Fresh-looking nugs, good color, and a plastic tray that kept the buds protected instead of crushed at the bottom of the bag. Freshness 4.5/5 The flower didn’t look or feel dried out, and it still had enough life to make me actually want to grind it. Aroma & Flavor 4/5 Sweet pepper, earth, spice, and a little sweetness came through right away. The flavor carried through the bong without turning harsh. Effects 4/5 Relaxing, steady, and evening-friendly without feeling sloppy. More wind-down than bright daytime smoke. Value 4/5 At $45 an eighth, it’s not cheap, but the potency, freshness, lab transparency, and protected packaging make the price feel fair. Overall Score 4.2/5 A strong score for an online THCA eighth that showed up fresh, smoked clean, and felt worth the premium price.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

TribeTokes Jealousy THCA Flower at a Glance

Strain: Jealousy

Type: Indica THCA flower

Size tested: 3.5g eighth

Potency on bag: 29.18% THCA + 0.27% Delta-9 THC

Best for:

Evening smoke sessions

Indica-leaning flower fans

People who care about flower structure

Smokers who want THCA flower with strong lab numbers

Anyone looking for online flower that does not feel dried out on arrival

Pros:

Fresh-looking nugs, did not feel dried out

Sweet pepper aroma with earth and a little sweetness underneath

Plastic tray helped protect the buds inside the bag

Strong bag appeal for hemp-derived flower

Lab numbers were easy to find

Cons:

$45 per eighth is not budget flower

Jealousy may not be the best strain if you want a bright, chatty daytime high

Not the most purple Jealousy batch if that is what you’re expecting

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Read our explainer to understand what Delta-9 THC is.

How I Tested TribeTokes Jealousy Flower

I tested this the way I actually smoke flower: ground up in a Santa Cruz Shredder grinder and packed into my Sovereignty.

I’m not really a joint roller when I’m trying to review flower. Joints are fun, but they can blur the flavor with paper, burn rate, and how well the roll is behaving that day. A clean bong gives me a better read on the flower itself: how it smells after grinding, how it packs in the bowl, how it pulls, how the flavor comes through, and whether the hit feels smooth or harsh.

I also paid attention before lighting anything. With flower, the first test is the bag: aroma, nug structure, moisture, freshness, and if it looks like the eighth was handled with any care.

From there, I looked at how it broke down, how it packed, and how much of that sweet pepper smell carried into the actual smoke. That matters with Jealousy because the strain can have a lot going on: earth, pepper, sweetness, and that Gelato-adjacent richness if the flower is treated right.

Santa Cruz Shredder Herb and Spice Grinder (Large 2.7 Inch) $71.96 (reg. $89.95) at Amazon Buy Now (opens in a new window)

Bag Appeal & Freshness

This is where TribeTokes made a good case for itself early.

The nugs looked fresh, not sad or flattened, and they didn’t feel dry when I handled them. That matters with THCA flower because good lab numbers only tell you so much. If the flower shows up brittle, dusty, or dead-smelling, the potency percentage on the package is not going to save the smoke.

The plastic tray inside the bag also helped. It’s a small detail, but most brands do not bother with it. Instead of opening the pouch to buds sitting at the bottom getting crushed, the flower looked protected and intact. That made the eighth feel more cared for before I even got to the grinder.

The color was mostly green with orange pistils and enough texture to make the buds look alive. It was not one of those aggressively purple Jealousy batches that looks grown for Instagram first and smoking second, but I don’t need every Jealousy eighth to look like Barney. I care more about freshness, smell, and whether the flower still has some bounce to it.

This passed that first test. It looked like flower I wanted to grind, not flower I had to convince myself to finish.

Aroma & Flavor

The first note I got from TribeTokes’ Jealousy was sweet pepper.

Not sweet like candy, and not peppery in a harsh way. It was more earthy pepper with a little sweetness tucked underneath, which made the flower smell more rounded than loud. Jealousy can sometimes be creamy, funky, or dessert-like because of its Gelato and Sherbert lineage, but this bag opened more savory-sweet to me.

After grinding, the aroma got a little spicier and more expressive. The pepper and earth were still there, but the sweetness came through more clearly once the flower was broken down. That is usually a good sign to me. If a flower smells decent in the bag but disappears in the grinder, I start worrying that the nose is not going to survive the smoke either.

Through the bong, I was looking for whether that sweet pepper note actually carried into the hit. That is where flower either backs up its first impression or falls apart. The inhale was earthy and spicy, as expected. I even got a little peppery itch in my nose like I almost wanted to sneeze. The exhale had a smoother, slightly sweeter finish like a typical Gelato strain. It was not the loudest, most dessert-heavy Jealousy I’ve ever smelled and smoked though, but it had enough flavor to feel like the nose actually carried into the hit.

The smoke itself was not harsh, which is another freshness tell for me. With flower like this, I don’t need every pull to taste like a competition jar. I just want the flavor to show up, stay consistent, and not turn into hot, dry hemp halfway through the bowl. This did enough of what it needed to do. For THCA flower, that already puts it ahead of a lot of bags and jars that technically have good numbers but smell and smoke like almost nothing.

Effects

Jealousy usually lands in that relaxing, evening-friendly lane for me, and TribeTokes‘ version followed that direction.

This was not a bright, chatty, “let’s go be social” kind of high. It felt more like the part of the night where you start getting comfortable. I got a calm body feel first, then a softer head high that made the whole thing feel easy without getting too heavy right away.

It did not knock me out instantly, but it definitely leaned wind-down. I would smoke this after work, before TV, before bed, or on a slower night when I want to feel high. It was relaxing without making me feel stuck, which is usually what I want from an indica-leaning strain.

For my tolerance, it felt solid but not ridiculous. The bag tested at 29.18% THCA, so the numbers are there, but the high did not feel chaotic or anxiety-prone. It was more steady, calming, body-relaxing, and easy to settle into.

Beginners should still take it slow because this is real flower with real potency. But for regular smokers, this feels like a good weekday indica: strong enough to do something, not so strong that you’re faded off your ass.

Pricing & Availability

TribeTokes lists its THCA flower at $45 for an eighth, which puts it in the premium hemp-derived flower category. You can also bundle eighths: two eighths are listed at $80, and three eighths are listed at $115, so the price drops if you’re stocking up or trying multiple strains.

With their Jealousy strain, the bag appeal helped justify it right away. The nugs were protected in the plastic tray. It’s a small detail, but it counts here. Protecting the nugs means less shake, less damage, and a better first impression when you open the bag. For a premium hemp eighth, that is the kind of thing more brands should be doing.

The potency also helps the value argument. The bag I tested showed 29.18% THCA and 0.27% THC, so this is not a weak novelty eighth. It has the kind of potency I’d expect from flower priced like this, especially from a brand that makes the lab numbers easy to find.

Would I call it cheap? No. But I also wouldn’t call it overpriced for what showed up. If you only care about getting the lowest-cost eighth possible, this probably is not your lane. If you care about freshness, packaging, lab transparency, and flower that actually smells and smokes like someone handled it properly, the price feels fair.

Read our explainer with TribeTokes on how to buy THCA flower online.

The main availability note is state restrictions. TribeTokes says its THCA products are not available to ship to Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, or Vermont, so check your state before ordering.

Read our THC state-by-state buying guide to see how your state treats flower like this.

The Bottom Line

TribeTokes’ Jealousy THCA Flower passed the flower test that matters most to me: I wanted to keep smoking it.

The eighth showed up looking fresh, smelling alive, and protected in a plastic tray instead of smashed at the bottom of the bag. The sweet pepper aroma was distinctive right away, and the flower did not have that dry, dusty hemp feel that makes premium pricing hard to defend.

Through my bong, it Jealousy hit the way I wanted: earthy, peppery, a little sweet, and relaxing without feeling sloppy. It’s not the strain I’d choose for a bright, daytime high, but it fits the vibe for evening, winding down, or settling into the couch.

At $45 an eighth, this is not budget THCA flower. But with 29.18% THCA, easy-to-find lab numbers, fresh-feeling nugs, and better packaging care than most bagged flower, the price feels fair. If you care about the cheapest eighth online, this probably is not your bag. If you care about freshness, flavor, and flower that actually feels handled like a premium product, TribeTokes’ Jealousy is worth trying.