The Tribit StormBox Blast Bluetooth Speaker Is an Instant Party in a Box

Among a sea of options that crowd the shelves of electronics retailers and websites, JBL, Bose, Apple, Beats, Sony, and the like, Tribit sits on the periphery. It has not much brand recognition, and I’ve never seen one on an actual shelf at a brick-and-mortar store. But when people ask for a budget speaker recommendation that punches above its weight, my go-to answer is Tribit.

The Tribit StormBox Blast was a bit overkill for my apartment, but outdoors it hit its stride. You’d have to pay quite a bit more to find a comparable portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds better.

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Tribit StormBox Blast – Credit: Matt Jancer

the tribit stormbox blast at a glance

The Tribit StormBox Blast is a 90W Bluetooth speaker that will last, in theory and if you’re economical with the volume level, up to 30 hours before you need to take it inside and recharge, at which point you and the speaker both should probably both take a break and recharge. For its $200 retail price, the StormBox Blast has no right to sound this good.

pros and cons

Pros

30 hours of playtime

Sound clarity better than expected for the price

Optional bass boost

Colored lighting syncs to the beat

Cons

No USB-C for charging

how I tested

the Tribit StormBox Blast is about thiiiis big – Credit: Matt Jancer

I threw a party. All right, the test was a happy byproduct, a secondary goal. I bought the StormBox Blast because I was throwing a party in the courtyard of my apartment building, and my lovably loud friends had overwhelemed the smaller Tribit StormBox that I’d used at a previous party a year earlier.

For the soundtrack I mixed a selection of songs, from bass-heavy Choices by E-40 and Feel Me Flow by Naughty by Nature to not-particularly thumpy songs, like Midnight by Leon Bridges & Khruangbin and Hand in My Pocket by Alanis Morissette. It was a nine-hour party. We played a lot of songs across the acoustic spectrum.

thumping to the stormbox blast

The StormBox Blast surprised me with its clarity at low frequencies, especially considering Trigit is a budget brand. Its low frequencies didn’t sound muddy, even when engaging XBass. That’s Tribit’s name for a feature you can toggle to ramp up the bass. When engaged, I could tell it produced a noticeably more bass-heavy sound.

the Tribit StormBox Blast’s simple controls – Credit: Matt Jancer

For a loud-ass party of 60-odd people, it helped cut through the noise of the crowd, especially on songs that weren’t particularly bass heavy to begin with. At 90W the StormBox Blast is capable of getting loud enough to coax a pissed-off neighbor outside, but it’s not exactly loud enough to shake the windows like a good car stereo. You’ll have to spend more for a bigger speaker if you want to throw a block party.

I didn’t get to test the StormBox Blast’s claimed 150 feet of Bluetooth range, but it didn’t drop the connection when I left the speaker outside and went into my apartment to grab more ice sixteen billion times. Separating the Tribit from my iPhone 15 Pro, which was connected to it, by a few thick brick walls didn’t seem to cause any issues, which is more than I could say the previous year when I kept losing the audio of the much smaller Tribit StormBox (sans Blast).

A Test of Endurance

the ports behind the dust- and water-resistant rubber plug on the Tribit StormBox Blast – Credit: Matt Jancer

Tribit says you can get up to 30 hours of playtime on the StormBox Blast before recharging it, but the higher you turn the volume on the StormBox Blast, the quicker the battery gets depleted. That’s how it is with any portable speaker. Turning XBass on drains the battery faster, of course. There’s a USB-C port, but only for charging a device, such as a phone, from the speaker. Charging the speaker itself is through a dedicated power socket that plugs into a wall outlet.

The StormBox Blast’s RGB lighting is a neat party trick, one I didn’t use often when just using the speaker by myself, but party guests liked it, and so I left it on for much of the party. The flashing up the colored lights syncs to the beat of each song. Theoretically, at least, it draws more juice from the battery, but it didn’t make a noticeable difference in my experience.

I had no trouble getting a day’s worth of life from one charge, even with XBass and all 32 RGB lights activated. It would’ve never made it to 30 hours, but who cares? If you’re not trying to win a radio contest, there’s no reason to play a speaker for so long.

alternative tribit bluetooth boomboxes

The Tribit StormBox Blast 2 doesn’t seem to be replacing the StormBox, but rather augmenting it as a more expensive, louder alternative. The $300 Blast 2 is twice as powerful, reaching 180W (200W if you keep it plugged into a wall outlet). Part of that comes from the addition of an 80W subwoofer. It also adds USB-C charging.

Stepping down in power and size from the StormBox Blast, the Tribit StormBox Max sounds like it’d be the most powerful of the range, due to its name, but it’s 60W, or about a third less powerful than the original StormBox Blast. It’s smaller, though it can still last for up to 20 hours, depending on how loud you set the volume and whether you toggle XBass on or leave it off. Its speakers direct sounds in 360 degrees, rather than the StormBox Blasts’ more directional sound, so it’s a solid option for plunking down in the center of a room.

what’s a boombox?

Oh boy. People have strong feelings about this. In its strictest definition, a boombox is a large, portable speaker featuring an AM/FM radio and cassette player. That means that boombox purists say that even that “boombox” with a CD player your older brother had in the ’90s wasn’t a boombox. Despite the limited resurgence of cassettes and CDs, almost all portable speakers these days have no built-in radio and can’t play any physical media. When people say “boombox” nowadays, they’re referring to any Bluetooth portable speaker big enough to squash a zombie.

Tribit StormBox Blast – Credit: Matt Jancer

Need to? No. The StormBox Blast, like most any Bluetooth speaker I’m aware of, doesn’t require the latest firmware update to function. But I would keep it updated, if I were you. Tribit solidified its reputation among audiophiles early on for being very keyed into what they were saying online about sound profiles, and the company showed itself to be remarkably communicative with them on such forums and willing to take their feedback into account. That’s what originally impressed me about Tribit all those years ago. Their debut StormBox got a fairly quick firmware update that solved some muddy sound issues, thanks to Tribit’s willingness to engage with the audio community. If you don’t keep your speaker’s software updated, you could end up missing out.

the bottom line