These Sleep Gummies Take a Cue From a Thanksgiving Staple to Help You Drift Off

Every Thanksgiving, the same thing happens. Everyone eats way too much, somebody falls asleep on the couch, and we all blame the turkey.

Supposedly, it’s the tryptophan. At least, that’s what we’ve been told for years. Turkey contains this amino acid that’s supposed to make you sleepy, which explains why half the family is passed out before anyone even gets around to doing the dishes.

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Well, TribeTokes took that same ingredient and put it into a THC gummy specifically designed for bedtime. And unlike your Thanksgiving dinner, this one also comes with a pretty substantial dose of cannabinoids.

Photo Courtesy of TribeTokes

Each mixed berry Sleep Gummy contains 10mgTHC + 20mg CBN + 250mg L-tryptophan + 1mg vitamin B6. No melatonin, either.

The funny thing is, the whole turkey-makes-you-sleepy story isn’t quite what we’ve been led to believe. THC, on the other hand, is a whole other story.

Wait, Does Turkey Actually Make You Sleepy?

Here’s where things get interesting.

L-tryptophan is an essential amino acid that your body uses to produce serotonin, which can then be converted into melatonin. That’s the hormone involved in regulating your sleep-wake cycle. So there’s a legitimate biological connection between tryptophan and sleep.

But according to Harvard Health, a typical 3-ounce serving of turkey contains about 250mg of tryptophan. That’s actually the exact amount TribeTokes puts into one of its Sleep Gummies. But turkey isn’t even special in that department. Chicken, fish, eggs, and plenty of other everyday foods contain tryptophan, too.

So why does Thanksgiving dinner leave everyone exhausted? It’s more likely because we just ate an enormous meal, loaded up on carbs, and maybe had a few drinks. The turkey has been taking the blame for decades.

That doesn’t mean tryptophan is useless for sleep. A 2022 research review found that supplementation may help reduce time spent awake during the night, particularly at doses of at least 1,000mg. That’s quite a bit more than the 250mg in these gummies, though.

There’s a Lot More Than Tryptophan in These Gummies

The tryptophan is a fun Thanksgiving connection, but I have a feeling the 10mg THC and 20mg CBN are going to have a much bigger say in how your night goes.

For starters, 10mg THC is a pretty decent dose. If you’re someone who usually takes 2.5mg or 5mg, I wouldn’t suggest jumping straight into a whole gummy just because the package says “sleep.”

And then there’s CBN, which seems to be in just about every cannabis product marketed for bedtime these days. The research is still catching up to its reputation, although one 2024 study did find that people taking 20mg CBN woke up less frequently during the night. Interestingly, the researchers didn’t see a significant improvement in overall sleep quality.

TribeTokes also added 1mg of vitamin B6, which plays a role in serotonin production. What surprised me more was the lack of melatonin. I feel like that’s usually one of the first ingredients you see on a sleep gummy label.

Whether this particular combination works better than THC or CBN alone is anyone’s guess. Nobody’s studied this exact formula, and I’d be more interested in seeing how it actually performs than assuming more ingredients automatically means better sleep.

Photo Courtesy of TribeTokes

A Bedtime Treat, Not a Thanksgiving Appetizer

The Sleep Gummies come in a box of 20 for $45, which works out to $2.25 per gummy. They’re vegan, pectin-based, and mixed berry flavored, with coloring derived from elderberry and spirulina.

TribeTokes recommends starting with a quarter to half a gummy if you’re newer to edibles. Half contains 5mg THC + 10mg CBN, which is a much more approachable starting point than committing to all 10mg THC.

And if THC isn’t your thing, TribeTokes also makes a CBD version of its Sleep Gummies. These come in peach flavor and swap the 10mg of THC for 10mg of CBD, while keeping the same 20mg of CBN, 250mg of L-tryptophan, and 1mg of vitamin B6. They’re also $45 for 20 gummies, so you’re getting essentially the same formula, just without the THC.

The brand recommends taking them around 30 to 90 minutes before bed, but edible effects can take two hours or longer to become noticeable. So this isn’t something I’d keep redosing just because I’m still awake an hour later.

And despite the holiday connection, mixing THC gummies with Thanksgiving wine or cocktails isn’t the best idea. Combining cannabis and alcohol can increase impairment. Personally, I love being cross-faded and consume both substances on holidays like this. But just be cautious.

As far as the Thanksgiving comparison goes, I wouldn’t expect 250mg of tryptophan by itself to send anyone straight to bed. But paired with THC and CBN? That’s a much more substantial combination.

So maybe turkey doesn’t deserve its reputation as the reason we all pass out after Thanksgiving dinner. But TribeTokes has certainly found a fun way to give that old holiday myth a new twist.