I’m not really a sake person.

If I’m going with an Eastern spirit, it’s usually soju. I’m not much of a wine guy either (maybe a glass of pinot grigio with pasta or fish every now and then).

Videos by VICE

But I’m half Japanese, so sake is part of my culture, and I will never say no to a sake bomb or a cup of warm sake on a cold, snowy night over a big bowl of ramen I’m slurping through.

So when TYKU offered me a taste, I was in. The pitch is that it’s an approachable way for wine lovers to get into sake, with bottles matched to the wines you already drink: White for Sauvignon Blanc fans, Black for Pinot Grigio fans, and Platinum for Chardonnay fans. I can’t help but feel like not really being into wine kind of makes me a decent test with the “approachable” part.

So, I busted out the bottles during my Halloween get-together and recruited about five other people who like to indulge in the holiday’s drinking traditions as much as I do. We went through all three bottles, which included TYKU White Premium Junmai, TYKU Black Super Premium Junmai Ginjo, and the special-edition Red Flower Junmai Tokubestu.

TYKU Is Easy-Drinking Sake, but Chill It First

via VICE

White and Black are the standouts. White is crisp, clean, and ridiculously drinkable, and it was my favorite of the three. Black is richer and more velvety, and it was the bottle my guests emptied the most. Red Flower is the sweetest of the bunch, and it’s the one I’d reach for last (just because I prefer less-sweet drinks). None of them were bad. All three were better cold, and chilling is the one rule I’d for sure recommend following.

The Good the Good to Know

The Good

White is crisp, clean, and easy to put away

Black is richer and more velvety, and it was the biggest hit with my guests

Tyku is brewed with just four ingredients (rice, water, yeast, and koji), while being gluten-free with no sulfites or tannins

The Good to Know

Red Flower is noticeably sweeter than the other two (and too sweet for me)

Room temperature works, but chilled is the way to drink it

Throw it in the fridge after opening and drink it soon—this isn’t a bottle to forget about

How I Tested TYKU Sake

via VICE

My laboratory for my testing took the form of my Halloween party. I tasted White, Red Flower, and Black, in that order, with about five other people, and we judged them in real time.

Our first round was at room temperature, because I hadn’t read the label. A failure on my part.

After that initial tasting, we put the bottles in the freezer (TYKU’s guidance is to refrigerate, so that was just my own shortcut), ate dinner, and did a lap of the neighborhood for trick-or-treating. Then, we came back and took chilled pours for the rest of the night, mostly as shots, which is not exactly “sip slowly.” What can I say… I like shots.

What It’s Actually Like to Drink TYKU Sake

TYKU White Premium Junmai

via VICE

This was the first bottle we opened, and it admittedly caught me off guard. It was very clean and very crisp, and the drinkability was kind of crazy.

TYKU describes subtle pear notes and a soft finish. I can vouch for the clean and the crisp, but didn’t necessarily taste the pear. It’s a Junmai, which TYKU translates as “pure rice,” milled so 70% of the grain remains, at 15.5% ABV, which is close to wine. The Premium Junmai is also the driest of the three (as well as the least sweet), and it ended up being my favorite.

TYKU Black Super Premium Junmai Ginjo

via VICE

Black was a little sweeter than White and felt much richer, with the most velvety texture of the three. It was my second favorite, but it was easily the crowd’s pick. By the end of the night, the bottle was nearly empty, compared to the other half-empty bottles.

The peach and vanilla notes were pretty on the nose.

The rice for this bottle is milled down to 60% remaining (that’s the Ginjo part), and its Sake Meter Value (which measures the density of sake relative to water) of 0 puts it right between White (+0) and Red Flower (-20)—the negative value meaning it’s sweeter.

TYKU Red Flower Special Edition Tokubetsu Junmai

via VICE

This one was a hit with a few of my guests who enjoy those juice-like (and dangerously delicious) cocktails. It has great flavor, but it’s the sweetest of the three, and anything too sweet doesn’t work for me, especially if I overindulge.

That makes it my last pick, but it wasn’t bad by any means. At 14.5% ABV, it’s also the lowest in the lineup.

Chilled vs. Room Temperature

It should be noted that I definitely made an error in not reading the instructions prior to the tasting, and serving it at room temperature.

That said, even at room temp, all three were still very good, if not impressive. Chilled is objectively better, though, and after a stint in the freezer they went down pretty easily, which is both a compliment and a warning.

You can certainly take shots like me, but TYKU itself recommends “sipping slowly. So I guess you can join me as a slight degenerate, or just sip it. The lineup makes your tastebuds happy either way.

Other Sakes to Consider

TYKU not available at your local LQ? Try these other ones on for size:

The Stuff You’re Probably Wondering

What’s the difference between Junmai, Junmai Ginjo, and Junmai Daiginjo?

Junmai means “pure rice,” so no brewer’s alcohol is added. Ginjo and Daiginjo describe how much the rice is polished before brewing. Ginjo is 60% or less of the grain remaining, and Daiginjo is 50% or less. TYKU’s lineup follows that ladder, with White being 70%, Black being 60%, and Platinum being 50%. Lower generally means cleaner and more aromatic, not automatically better.

Can you use TYKU in cocktails?

You bet! TYKU’s site lists three recipes, including a Sake Martini, a Sake Paloma, and a Sake Gimlet. I didn’t make any of them, but am definitely planning on trying out the paloma soon this week!

My Final Verdict

via VICE

TYKU makes sake that’s easy to like, even if you’re not a sake or wine person—and I’m neither. White is the one I’d reach for first, and Black is the safer pick if you’re pouring for a crowd. If you don’t like sweet drinks, skip Red Flower.

This is a good fit for wine drinkers curious about sake, but it certainly isn’t a deep dive into the category. Just three bottles from one brand.

Just make sure you chill it before you open it, and refrigerate what’s left. And whether you’re sipping as directed or taking shots (like me)… KANPAI!