Boom Goes the Dynamite (Deal) on This Popular Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has been surprisingly strong on the tech deals. Too often big sales are excuses for retailers to clear out old, outdated junk. Not so this year. The Ultimate Ears (UE) Everboom only just came out in June 2024. It’s still an impressive speaker, normally with an impressively heavy price tag of $270. Budget, it is not.

At $170, this is the cheapest deal I’ve ever seen, except for a very brief period right after New Year’s Day this year. On Amazon it’s even $30 cheaper than the deal offered at Walmart and UE’s own website.

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made for getting out and about

There’s no reason this 100 Watt Bluetooth speaker couldn’t provide a thumping soundtrack in your home. I’ve passed the hours of plenty of DIY projects with a speaker less powerful than that plopped on a desk nearby.

The Everboom is made for getting outside, though. Dangle it from your bike’s handlebars when you go out for a ride. Stick it on the deck railing when you’re grilling burgers. You can wander up to 180 feet and maintain the Bluetooth signal between the speaker and the devices sending it the tunes, be that your iPad left inside on the kitchen counter or the phone in your pocket as you make the rounds at a backyard party.

Its IP67 rating means its waterproof and dustproof. Go ahead and toss it down in the sand next to your beach blanket, and perch it right near the edge of the pool well within the splash zone. The Everboom even floats, in case you’re truly a fumblefingers and drop it right into the big drink.

The Everboom’s internal battery recharges via a USB-C port, so you don’t have to go hunting down an adapter or a weird, old cable that came with that phone you bought eight years ago. Everybody has a USB-C charger and cable around the home.

Twenty hours of battery life, as UE states, is more than enough time for even the longest raging party. You’ll give out before the speaker does. Keep in mind that brands typically quote a best-case or near-best-case scenario when they talk about battery life. All speakers drain their batteries faster the louder you crank up the volume.

I haven’t used the Everboom, but UE is a major name among Bluetooth speakers, right alongside Beats, JBL, Sonos, and Bose. Given that the Everboom has only been on a few sales and isn’t all that old, I wouldn’t count on seeing this price again soon.