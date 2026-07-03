Is Smaller Better? We Put the Tiny Unbound Dex Sex Wand to the Test

Wand vibrators are the oldest sex toys around. From Sex and the City to literally every late-night movie on HBO, you’ve definitely witnessed one before—even if you’ve never used one. They’re meant for clitoral stimulation, and some will even have a flexible head to help you reach the perfect spot. Unbound’s Dex is a compact wand vibrator that takes everything you love about wands, just without the extra inches. Given the lack of functionality that comes with larger wands, from 6-foot-long cords to a clunky size, Dex has the potential to become a go-to wand vibrator for travel, couples play, and solo sex, too.

If you’re looking at the shape of wand vibrators and wondering how to penetrate yourself with this… sorry, girls. Wand vibrators are meant for external stimulation, so they’re best for people who don’t cum from penetrative sex or already have a toy that handles the stroking. Some wand vibrators have attachments that allow you to penetrate yourself, but this one doesn’t. However, Unbound does have a category of wand massagers from the mini wand, Bean, to a larger, classic model, Ollie.

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Read my full review of the Unbound Bean mini wand.

My Unfiltered Take

It’s smaller, strong as fuck, and definitely works as a travel toy. Given the affordable price (and current sale that drops this to $38), this is a great investment if you’d like a wand vibe and/or travel toy.

what is the dex wand?

The Unbound Dex is a compact wand vibrator that, unlike others, doesn’t vibrate your entire arm. Excessive vibrations can cause a strain on your wrist and arm, especially if you tend to type or use your phone all day. It has 4 speeds and 4 patterns that are all regulated through one button. Now, for the best part: its size. It’s only about 7 inches long, in comparison to other iconic brands like The Magic Wand Vibrator that’s 12 inches long. (And that’s not including the charger length.) Pro tip: Using larger wands can feel more clinical than sexy, as they’re huge, the cord can get tangled during use, and they’re not waterproof.

Pros & Cons

Pros

The handle is ergonomic.

It doesn’t vibrate my entire arm.

It’s travel-friendly.

Cons

It has 8 pleasure styles versus larger wands that have 10+.

I wish it had a more convenient charger like a USB-C.

HOW I TESTED

As a sex and wellness writer, I’ve tested dozens of wands that were so good, I still have them on hand (cue We-Vibe’s Wand 2). Slight problem though: they’re fucking huge. So, it was very important to test just how powerful a compact wand could be. Did we have to trade off power with size? If so, this wouldn’t make a great go-to wand and would definitely take this out of the travel sex toy category. I’m always on the market for tiny toys that fit in my carry-on, so this is a strong contender given its size.

I tested this on several occasions (spoiler: It’s still in my rotation). Each test was at home. I just put on my favorite spicy scene and got to it. I did have a water-based lube on hand just in case I wanted a softer feel.

WHAT ITS ACTUALLy LIKE TO USE DEX

Sitting down to use Dex for the first time was one of those “holy fuck” moments. Not only because of how powerful it was, but because I was able to immediately confirm that it did not vibrate my entire f-cking arm. (I was so fascinated, I began hunting for more ergonomic wands; stay tuned for that roundup.)

I first started using this on my erogenous zones like my nipples and clit—but over my clothes. Given that I enjoy penetration and clitoral pleasure, I knew I’d need to extend foreplay a little. But also, that’s the greatest problem to have.

After a little foreplay, I used it directly on my clit, and let’s just say it’s strong. I love that it has one button so I don’t have to fiddle with the buttons while trying not to lose momentum in my big O. The first touch to my clit was a bit much (I like softer stimulation with a nice build-up). So, I stayed on level one and lightly touched my clit with it. I realized I was holding it like a clit sucker (my most used toy style), which was making stimulation feel too intense. If you run into this issue, you might be approaching the toy wrong out of habit. It’s best to hold the wand with the bulbous end on your clit, facing downward. If you hold the toy with the bulbous end pointing at you, it can touch your clit and lips, becoming ultimately too stimulating to start with. From there, I switched between teasing the clit and moving the toy up and down my lips.

Now, for the orgasm… Despite slightly leaving my body, that final rise into my big O was intense. My orgasm actually made my jaw drop, and I frankly don’t want to know what that orgasm sounded like to an observer. I find wands to be anticlimactic at times because I like penetration, too, but this was an immaculate orgasm. The kind of orgasm that makes your entire vagina throb with sensitivity after.

Solo vs. Couples Use

Given that I’ve had Dex for a few months now, I’ve also used this with a partner and would like to confirm that using Dex instead of a larger wand is ideal, as it cuts out the maneuvering in between positions. I couldn’t even imagine using a vibrating wand that had a cord, as it would limit us to solely missionary or me seated in front of him so he could pleasure my clit. I do have to say, though, that last sex position is something serious. 10/10. You’re basically melting into their arms as you nut and lose control. Overall, I think compact is the perfect word to describe Dex, and it makes pleasing each other so much fun.

Is Dex Travel-Friendly?

You can absolutely take Dex on the go with you. As I shared, it’s taken over my sex toy drawer, and my larger wands have absolutely gotten the boot. Not because they’re bad, but simply because Dex’s size makes it all the more convenient.

Clitoral vs. Penetrative Orgasms

If you’re someone who cums from clitoral pleasure, you’ll enjoy Dex as it’s made for your clit and erogenous zones. Erogenous zones, if you’re not familiar, are your body’s hot spots that feel orgasmic when stimulated. For example, your nipples and the nape of your neck.

If you prefer orgasming from penetration, Dex might not hit the spot. It doesn’t come with any attachments for penetration, and given its size, you can’t makeshift penetration safely, either. However, as a sex and wellness writer who understands the value of both orgasm styles (and enjoys both), I think you’ll appreciate the power of Dex on your clit. But you ultimately know your body best, so I’ll let you decide.

Bottom Line

Dex has officially made me move all of my wands to my sex toy shelf, and I now keep them in my bedside drawer. As a writer who’s at her desk typing all day, I really feel the wear and tear that comes with always using my hands. Consider my phone and having a strong vibrator in my hand; there’s a lot of stress on my wrists. The fact that this doesn’t vibrate my entire arm is the epitome or ergonomic, and IMO worth mentioning. So, is smaller better? In this case? F-ck yes. You will have to skip out on penetration, but I promise, the clitoral orgasm from Dex will have you making sounds you didn’t even know you could make. Turns out, you don’t need a 12-inch sex toy to feel good down there.