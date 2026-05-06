Underoath Announces Van Tour to Vans Warped Tour for 2026

Underoath has announced the Van Tour to Vans Warped Tour, a summer 2026 run that will see the seasoned post-hardcore band playing exclusively independent venues alongside their Vans Warped Tour 2026 dates.

The tour kicks off June 8 at the Albatross in Jacksonville, Florida before heading to Savannah, Washington, D.C., Asheville, Baton Rouge, San Antonio, Albuquerque, and Tulsa, among many, many others. The tour wraps August 2 in Memphis, not counting a couple shows in Toronto with Alexisonfire, and the remaining festival dates: Warped Tour Mexico City, Sacramento’s Aftershock, and more.

Videos by VICE

Newly-minted supergroup Held., featuring members of Coheed and Cambria and The Sleeping, will be in support for the entire run. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Underoath 2026 Tour: How to get tickets

A whole tour of underplays is a wild idea, and will definitely lead to some very wild shows. I got into the band in probably… 2004? And I never even saw them like this then. So get your tickets (while you still can!) via Underoath’s official website.

You can also find Underoath tickets, including their festival dates, on StubHub. Orders on StubHub are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

About Underoath’s Van Tour to Vans Warped Tour

Said Underoath guitarist Tim McTague about the impetus behind the tour: “The idea of going back into a van, and reconnecting with how we used to tour, will be impactful at worst. At best, it’s an opportunity to reconnect in the same environment that we had prior in a new way and what that unlocks for us as friends, bandmates and more exciting to me…creatively.”

He continued, “Putting the smallest shows of our career on-sale to create an environment that hasn’t been seen since probably 2002, to me, is such an amazing experience for us and the handful of fans that will get in to these shows. It will be our moment together, most likely never to be repeated again.”

Which do you think is smellier: a van full of 20-something men or a van full of 40-something men? Let me know in the comments.

05/10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

06/08 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross

06/09 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North

06/10 – Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

06/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

06/13 – Washington, D.C. @ Vans Warped Tour

06/14 – Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

06/15 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

07/13 – Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

07/14 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

07/15 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

07/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

07/18 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

07/20 – Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s Sports Cafe

07/22 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

07/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

07/25 – Long Beach, CA @ VansWarped Tour

07/27 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Hotel Monte Vista

07/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

07/29 – Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

07/31 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

08/01 – Springfield, MO @ The Venue on Sunset

08/02 – Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

08/14 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^

08/15 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre ^

09/12-13 – Mexico City, MX @ Vans Warped Tour

09/20 – Louisville,KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/02 – Sacramento, CA @Aftershock Festival

10/24 – Fort Woth, TX @ Sick New World

^ = w/ Alexisonfire