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SZA Made a Vans Sneaker You’re Allowed to Step On

SZA designed Vans around a lifetime habit of stepping on her heels.

By | Reviewed by Nick Stockton

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SZA’s mom has spent her whole life asking the iconic musician to stop stepping on the back of her shoes. 

“She hates it,” SZA says. So now that she’s Vans’ Artistic Director, she (obviously) designed shoes that are built for it. 

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Vans announced the multi-year partnership in August, and VANSZA Drop 1 launches today. The two lead sneakers are both about getting your foot in and out with zero fuss. And as a year-round flip flop lover, I’m very jealous that my men’s sized 14’s won’t fit these.

A Mule and a Heel That Folds

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Vans

Vans SZA Knu Skool Slip On (opens in a new window)

$110 at Foot Locker
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The VANSZA Knu Skool Mule is exactly what it sounds like (and my personal fave). SZA took the back off a Knu Skool, an oversized, ’90s-inspired skate shape, “because, why not?” 

Her design philosophy? She says, “I love a mule and I love a slide-on. So I needed everything to be slide-on-able.” The Vans SZA Knu Skool Slip On comes in white and black, with a suede upper and a sculpted heel to help keep your foot in place.

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Vans

Vans SZA LX Authentic (opens in a new window)

$110 at Foot Locker
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The VANSZA Authentic Kickdown is arguably the louder of the two. It’s a distressed canvas Authentic with custom artwork by Sage Adams, an allover fish print, frayed details, and a collapsible heel that flips between a regular lace-up and a slip-on. So, it has the same kickdown heel, in white/multi.

The Rest of Drop 1

The apparel leans vintage outdoor, with DIY touches and some humor. 

The Workwear Trompe L’Oeil Fleece Set prints a photorealistic version of a worn workwear jacket from SZA’s own collection onto a crewneck and matching sweatpant. “I love workwear but sometimes it’s just uncomfortable to move around in,” she says. 

sza x vans

There’s also a washed Denim Hunting Jacket with contrast corduroy, a Multi-Pocket Denim Pant, and fish graphics throughout. Accessories include a snapback, a Bail Shoulder Bag, and socks.

Drop 2 arrives April 8, 2027, with a split-toe VANSZA LX Tabi Hiker, as well as a RealTree camo Knu Skool.

Both Drop 1 sneakers are available now at Foot Locker each going for $110, with a 45-day return window listed. They’re only available in women’s sizing, so I guess I’m out of luck… but, hey, that just means there’s more pairs out there for you!

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Vans

Vans SZA Knu Skool Slip On (opens in a new window)

$110 at Foot Locker
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
(opens in a new window)
Vans

Vans SZA LX Authentic (opens in a new window)

$110 at Foot Locker
Buy Now (opens in a new window)
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