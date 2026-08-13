Vaping vs. Smoking Cannabis: What’s the Difference?

If you inhale your weed, you’ve got more options than ever. You can light a joint, rip a bong, take a dab, pack a dry-herb vaporizer, screw a cartridge onto a battery, or grab one of the many disposable weed pens currently fighting for shelf space in dispensaries. They can all get you high pretty quickly, but that doesn’t mean they’re all doing the same thing.

The biggest difference between smoking and vaping cannabis comes down to combustion. Smoking burns cannabis, creating smoke that contains cannabinoids along with a whole bunch of byproducts formed when plant material is exposed to extremely high temperatures. Vaping is designed to heat weed or its extract enough to release cannabinoids and other compounds without actually setting anything on fire.

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The catch is that “vaping cannabis” covers more than one thing. A dry-herb vaporizer heats actual flower, while cartridges, disposables, and rigs heat concentrated cannabis oil, and those products can differ a lot in potency, ingredients, hardware, and potential risks. So comparing “smoking vs. vaping” isn’t quite as simple as putting joints on one side and every vape on the other.

So, is vaping actually better than smoking? Does one get you higher? Is one easier on your lungs? And where do dabs fit into all of this? Here’s what the research actually says.

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What’s Actually Different About Smoking & Vaping?

The temperature difference between smoking and vaping is pretty dramatic. Dry-herb vaporizer brand PAX recently did research on emissions and puts the combustion zone of a joint above 900°C (1,652°F), while dry-herb vaporization typically happens around 160–230°C (320–446°F). At those lower temperatures, the goal is to release cannabinoids and terpenes without actually burning the plant material.

Independent research has found the same basic distinction. A 2016 laboratory study of several cannabis vaporizers found that temperature-controlled electric devices could release cannabinoids while largely avoiding combustion, although how efficiently they worked varied quite a bit from one device to another.

Oil vapes use the same general idea, but instead of heating flower, a coil heats cannabis extract inside a cartridge. And those temperatures aren’t nearly as standardized as the word “vaping” might make them sound. Different devices, power settings, oils, and hardware can all change how hot things get and, in turn, what’s produced when the oil is heated.

And despite the blowtorch, dabbing technically belongs closer to the vaping side of this conversation than the smoking side. You’re heating a nail or banger and then using that hot surface to vaporize cannabis concentrate rather than directly burning flower. Get it hot enough, though, and the concentrate can start breaking down into other chemicals—which we’ll get into below.

Image courtesy of pax

Does Vaping Get You Higher Than Smoking?

This is one of the few parts of the smoking-versus-vaping debate where the research gets pretty interesting: using the same weed, a dry-herb vape may actually get more THC into your system.

A Johns Hopkins study published in JAMA had 17 people who didn’t use cannabis very often smoke and vape flower containing the same amount of THC. They felt stronger effects after vaping, and researchers also measured higher THC levels in their blood. At the higher dose, the vape was enough to noticeably increase anxiety and impairment for some participants too.

Part of the explanation is probably just waste. A lit joint keeps burning whether you’re hitting it or not, which means some THC is destroyed by heat or lost in sidestream smoke instead of making it into your lungs. A dry-herb vape is a little less reckless with your stash. It heats the flower without keeping it on fire between pulls, so more of those cannabinoids may actually wind up in the vapor you’re inhaling.

Of course, this gets messy the second you bring vape carts into it. The study was comparing smoked flower with vaporized flower—not a 25% THC joint against a cartridge filled with 85% THC oil. A strong cart can obviously be a completely different experience, and how high you get still comes down to the product, your tolerance, how much you inhale, and how aggressively you hit the thing.

As for the idea that smoking always feels heavier while vaping gives you a more functional, clear-headed high? That’s mostly personal experience talking. Plenty of people swear they can tell the difference, but there isn’t strong evidence that the delivery method itself decides whether you’re going to feel energetic, sleepy, focused, or completely useless for the next two hours.

Is Vaping Better for Your Lungs Than Smoking?

If we’re talking strictly about your lungs, smoking has the more obvious problem: you’re inhaling smoke from burning plant material. Regular cannabis smoking has been linked to cough, phlegm, wheezing, and other bronchitis-like symptoms. In a 2015 study following more than 1,000 young adults, frequent cannabis users reported more cough, sputum, and wheezing, and often improved when they cut back or stopped smoking.

There’s also evidence that simply removing combustion changes what gets into your body. In a 2007 study published in Clinical Pharmacology & Therapeutics, 18 cannabis users smoked and vaporized flower at several THC strengths. THC levels in their blood were similar with both methods, but carbon monoxide exposure was significantly lower after vaporizing.

PAX looked at the smoke and vapor themselves too. Its scientists compared joint smoke with aerosol from the FLOW dry-herb vape and found that many of the 16 chemicals they measured—including benzene, formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and toluene—were reduced by more than 95% with the vaporizer. Obviously, PAX sells vaporizers, and this study hasn’t been independently peer-reviewed. But its results aren’t coming completely out of left field; they fit with what independent researchers have already found about avoiding combustion.

Smoking has another issue that vaping doesn’t have in quite the same way: sidestream smoke, or the smoke coming off burning weed between hits. A joint doesn’t stop producing smoke just because you’re not actively inhaling it. One 2022 study measuring secondhand cannabis smoke in homes found that indoor bong smoking sent fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, skyrocketing during smoking sessions and that levels stayed elevated well after the smoking stopped. Other experiments specifically using joints have also found very high PM2.5 emissions from cannabis smoke.

That’s worth pointing out with the PAX study too, because its experiment only collected mainstream smoke—the stuff pulled through a joint during a puff. It didn’t measure all the smoke drifting off the joint between hits, so it doesn’t capture the total exposure you’d get from actually smoking one in a room.

None of this makes vaping harmless. A 2020 JAMA study of young adults found that cannabis vaping was associated with higher odds of bronchitic symptoms and wheezing, even after researchers accounted for cigarette smoking and combustible cannabis use. It was an observational study, so it can’t prove that vaping caused those symptoms, but it’s another reason not to treat “no smoke” as “no lung risk.”

So, if the comparison is smoking flower versus properly vaporizing flower, the research points toward vaping as a way to reduce exposure to carbon monoxide and a lot of combustion-related chemicals. What we still don’t have is decades of human data showing exactly how much that changes long-term respiratory risk.

Dry-Herb Vapes & Vape Pens Aren’t the Same Thing

One annoying thing about talking about “vaping weed” is that the term covers some wildly different products. A dry-herb vape is heating flower. A cart or disposable is heating cannabis oil inside a tiny piece of hardware, which means the oil, whatever has been added to it, the cartridge, and the heating element can all affect what you actually inhale.

I spent a good chunk of 2019 looking into this exact problem while working at a cannabis testing lab CannaSafe, right in the middle of the EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury) outbreak. Some of our vape testing and research was commissioned and published by NBC News, Vapes: What Are You Actually Inhaling? We focused on four things that weren’t getting enough attention at the time: cutting agents, temperature, flavoring, and the hardware and heavy metals.

The difference between legal and illicit carts in that testing was pretty hard to ignore. One illicit CBD cartridge also contained 8.64 µg/g of lead—more than 17 times the 0.5 µg/g legal limit in California—which we suspected may have come from the hardware leaching. Several illicit cartridges contained roughly 31–37% vitamin E acetate, the cutting agent that would later become strongly linked to EVALI. CDC investigators later found vitamin E acetate in lung fluid collected from people with EVALI, helping cement it as one of the main culprits behind the outbreak.

But one of the more interesting findings wasn’t limited to sketchy carts. Temperature mattered too. We compared cartridges at 3.5 volts and 5.8 volts and found that even oil from legal products could break down into undesirable chemicals at the higher setting. And out of the 14 cartridges we looked at, none actually told consumers what temperature the oil should be vaporized at; only one legal product even provided a recommended voltage.

The study was small, and we specifically cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from it. But it showed why I don’t think “vaping versus smoking” tells the whole story. With a cart, you have to care about what’s in the oil, what it’s being heated in, and how hot it’s getting.

Researchers have kept finding reasons to pay attention to the hardware since then. Studies have detected metals including nickel, chromium, copper and lead in cannabis vape liquids and aerosols, with cartridge components considered one possible source. Heating cannabinoids and terpenes can also create new degradation products, and what shows up can change depending on the formulation and how hot the device gets.

So when we say vaping avoids a lot of what gets created by combustion, that’s easiest to defend when we’re comparing smoked flower with vaporized flower. A dry-herb vape takes away the flame without introducing an oil formulation and cartridge into the mix. Vape pens take away combustion too, but they add a completely different set of variables.

What About Dabbing?

Dabbing sits in a weird middle ground here. You’re usually heating a nail or banger with a torch or heat source, or even using an e-rig like a Puffco, and dropping cannabis concentrate onto the hot surface, so there’s no burning flower involved. Technically, that’s vaporization and not smoking, even though the giant rig and blowtorch make it look a lot more aggressive than hitting a vape pen.

The variable of concern is temperature. A banger can get really hot, and concentrates don’t just sit there unchanged when you blast them with heat. In a 2017 study on dabbing, researchers heated terpene mixtures under conditions meant to mimic real-world dab temperatures and detected several thermal degradation products, including methacrolein and benzene. The hotter the conditions, the more concerning that breakdown became, and the less healthy it is for your lungs.

A later 2019 study found some of the same compounds when researchers heated THC and terpene mixtures, including methacrolein, benzene, and methyl vinyl ketone. That work looked at both cartridge-style vaping and dabbing, which is another reminder that “no combustion” doesn’t necessarily mean nothing unwanted is being created when cannabis gets hot.

This is also why taking a red hot-and-glowy dab probably isn’t doing you any favors. Lower-temperature dabs are popular partly because they preserve more flavor and are less likely to scorch the concentrate, but temperature also changes the chemistry of what you’re inhaling. So while dabbing isn’t technically smoking, I wouldn’t lump it in with gently vaporizing flower either.

Does Vaping Feel Smoother Than Smoking?

For a lot of people, yes. Even though I love ripping my bong, smoke sometimes feels rougher. A joint or bong rip brings heat, ash, and all the stuff created by combustion along with the cannabinoids you’re actually after. Vapor can still make you cough, especially if you take a huge pull, but it usually doesn’t have that same burnt quality and dry throat feeling.

The taste is also pretty different. Smoking can flatten everything into that familiar roasted-weed flavor but hit desirably harder, while a dry-herb vape tends to let more of the flower flavor come through, but can also give you a metal aftertaste from the device.

Carts are harder to generalize. A live resin or rosin vape may taste pretty close to the plant, while a distillate cart can taste like basically anything depending on what was added back in. Some people love that. Others think it makes weed taste like a gas-station candy aisle.

And smooth doesn’t automatically mean harmless. That’s probably the easiest trap to fall into with vapes. A hit can feel incredibly clean while the oil, hardware, or temperature is still introducing things you wouldn’t necessarily want to inhale. The CannaSafe report I did is a pretty good example of why how a vape feels doesn’t tell you much about what’s actually in the aerosol.

Vaping Is Way More Convenient

There’s really no contest here. Smoking requires weed, something to smoke it out of, and usually a lighter. Joints continue burning between hits, bowls leave ash behind, glass eventually needs cleaning, and weed smoke has a smell that can hang around on clothes and in rooms.

A cartridge vape can be pulled out, used, and put away in seconds. Dry-herb vaporizers require a little more work but still eliminate ash and the continuously burning joint. Vaping also generally produces less persistent odor because you aren’t generating the same smoke from burning plant matter.

That convenience has a downside, though: it becomes extremely easy to hit a vape repeatedly without thinking about how much THC you’re consuming. A device sitting next to your laptop is a very different ritual from deliberately rolling and smoking an entire joint.

Is Vaping Cheaper Than Smoking?

There isn’t a universal winner for budget. Dry-herb vaporizers require an upfront hardware purchase, but because you’re not continuously burning flower between hits, you may get more use out of the same amount of weed. How much you use and spend depends on the device, temperature, and how you use it.

Oil vapes deliver very concentrated cannabis in small hits, which can make a cartridge last quite a while for some people. For someone else, having THC available three inches from their hand all day means the cart disappears at a frankly impressive speed.

Flower prices, cartridge prices, device costs, THC tolerance, and consumption habits vary too much to declare either method universally cheaper.

So, Is Vaping Cannabis Safer Than Smoking It?

If you’re specifically comparing inhaling combusted cannabis with properly vaporizing cannabis without combustion, vaping appears to substantially reduce exposure to a number of harmful combustion byproducts. Independent research showing lower carbon monoxide exposure and lab studies of vaporization support that basic harm-reduction argument, and PAX’s newer emissions testing points in the same direction.

But “lower exposure to some toxicants” is not the same statement as “safe.”

Dry-herb vaporizers, oil cartridges, disposable vapes, dab rigs, and e-rigs can all produce very different aerosols. Cartridge hardware and formulations introduce risks that don’t exist in exactly the same way with flower, and we still don’t have decades of long-term human data allowing scientists to neatly rank every method of cannabis inhalation.

What the evidence doesn’t support is pretending smoking and vaping are chemically identical, or that switching from smoke to aerosol turns inhaling cannabis into a healthy activity.

If lung exposure is your biggest concern, not inhaling cannabis at all avoids both smoke and vape aerosol. But if the choice is between smoking flower and properly vaporizing it, avoiding combustion is a somewhat meaningful difference.