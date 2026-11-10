This Sex Machine Swaps From Auto Stroker to Anal Thruster in 30 Seconds (And It Holds Your Favorite Fleshlight, Too)

Most sex toys make you pick a lane, then buy additional devices to add to your overall experience.

Velvet Thruster’s whole BYO (build-your-own)-mentality is that you shouldn’t have to. Its thrusting machines run on swappable heads, so you can build the toy you want and change it basically just as soon as your mood does. I tried two builds: the Velvet Stroker Auto-Solo, an automatic stroker for anyone with a penis, and Walter, a handheld thrusting anal dildo.

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The build-your-own idea is the best thing about the brand, and I’m surprised more toy companies haven’t copied it. Most of Velvet Thruster’s heads are dildos, but the stroker option means penis owners like myself get a seat at the table, too.

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Naturally, these two attachments offer two very different experiences. The stroker takes some practice to use well, and while Walter offers up some solid pleasure, it is absolutely not for beginners to anal play.

The Swap-and-Play Thrusting Toy That Rewards Practice

Velvet Thruster’s swappable-head system is a genuinely great idea, and both heads I tried offer up a fun time.

The Velvet Stroker Auto-Solo has a good internal texture, but the perk that makes it easy to recommend on its own is that it holds your favorite Fleshlight as well! The trade-off is a learning curve. It took me a couple of sessions to figure out how to hold the motor/handle portion effectively so the stroke actually works.

Walter is one of the better automatic anal toys I’ve tried, as long as you’re familiar with your body’s limits when it comes to anal play. Its five beads grow as you go, and the third one is where things change from newbie to hardened veteran.

The Good & The Good To Knows

The Good

Swapping heads takes about 30 seconds, if that

The stroker holds your own favorite Fleshlight

Soft, forgiving silicone on both heads

Walter’s first two beads are manageable, and the overall feeling is good

Plenty of other heads to buy if your mood changes

The Good To Knows

The stroker needs the right grip before it strokes properly

Walter gets a lot more intense at the third bead and is not a beginner toy

Squeezing the stroker between my thighs buzzed my perineum, which is a nice ‘lil bonus, but the sleeve’s folds can pinch a little bit

How I Tested the Velvet Stroker Auto-Solo and Walter

I tested both heads hands-on. With the Velvet Stroker Auto-Solo, I used the stock sleeve first, then swapped in my own Kazumi Fleshlight.

With Walter, I used plenty of lube and took it slow to see how the beads ramped up.

I also timed how fast the swap is, how well the stroker moves, and how the silicone felt in motion. I didn’t try any of Velvet Thruster’s other swappable heads (of which there are PLENTY).

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Velvet Stroker Auto-Solo and Walter

The Stroker: Worth It Once You Find Your Grip

The Auto Solo’s stock sleeve, named “EVE,” has a good internal texture, providing a 2.5-inch stroke and up to 200 strokes a minute across six speeds.

Using the machine itself well takes a little practice, though. At first I had to hold a very still position for the stroke to travel up and down. Otherwise, the sleeve stayed put while the motor did the moving, which is as silly of a visual image as it was in real-life use.

I suspect that’s partly because I run a little above average in girth (which isn’t a humble brag in the least—just something I’ve come to kind of learn having tested tons of other strokers). After a couple of sessions, though, I learned where and how to hold the motor so it worked.

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I also tried squeezing the handle portion between my thighs, which sent the motor’s vibration to my perineum and added to the sensation. The downside with that, though, is that the soft folds of the sleeve pinched me a bit as it thrust. The silicone is forgiving, so it wasn’t a super painful pinch or anything, but I had to reposition.

The Best Feature: It Holds Your Own Sleeve!

My favorite part of the Auto-Solo is that you can customize it further. I slid my Fleshlight in place of the stock sleeve and liked it even more. I still had to figure out how I was holding the handle, but using my favorite Fleshlight is what makes the Velvet easy to recommend.

Walter: Not a Beginner Toy

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Walter is the real deal, and Velvet itself calls it a toy for the adventurous and experienced.

Can concur. Because it comes with a 3.3-inch stroke, up to 140 strokes a minute, and up to 6 inches of insertable length.

If you’re new to anal play, pick up an anal training kit like the one below first. The first two beads on Walter are reasonable, even if you’re a newbie and plenty lubed up. Past that, the girth steps up, and the third bead is where it gets a lot more intense. Each bead is a little bigger than the last.

If you’re ready for it, it’s one of the better toys I’ve tried for automatic anal massage. It’s basically an automated anal bead attachment. The silicone is soft, and with plenty of lube, you’ll have a good time.

Swapping Heads Takes 30 Seconds

Ready to switch it up?

You pull off whatever head is on the motor, slide the next one on, and you’re ready, all in under 30 seconds. That’s the whole process. It’s quick, efficient, and about as fussy as changing a lightbulb. Lube understandably makes a quick swap a little tricker, so you might want to have a towel on hand.

Alternatives to the Velvet Thruster You Might Also Like

If the stroker’s learning curve sounds like a hassle, the Lovense Solace Pro is the hands-free one I’ve reviewed. It clamps to your desk, so you never even have to hold a motor:

Before Walter, I’d start with a training kit if you’re new to anal play. The top pick in our anal training guide is the b-Vibe Rechargeable Anal Training and Education Butt Plug Set, and is another solid option to the one mentioned above:

For more picks across every style and budget, check out our best sex toys for men guide.

You Might Be Wondering…

Can You Use Your Own Sleeve With the Velvet Stroker?

Yes, if it’s a Fleshlight. The Auto-Solo fits and holds Fleshlight-brand strokers, and I used mine without any problem.

What Lube Should You Use With Walter?

Plenty of it! Walter is made of medical-grade silicone, and the general rule with silicone toys is to use water-based lube, since silicone lube can degrade them over time. Start slowly, too.

My Final Verdict

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The best part of Velvet Thruster is the swappability for any of their BYO attachments.

The Velvet Stroker Auto-Solo is for anyone willing to practice finding the right grip. And being able to drop in your favorite Fleshlight sleeve makes it an easy recommendation from me.

Walter is for experienced anal players only, so start with a training kit if that isn’t you yet.

Maybe more sex toy companies should consider a more “build-your-own” approach. Everyone preaches personalization these days, and “what feels good” ultimately comes down to the individual level. Velvet is arguably leading the charge on that when it comes to automatic sex toys, with a pretty impressive arsenal to choose from.