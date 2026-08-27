Labor of Love: Get 25% Off Build-Your-Own Orgasm Machines This Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is usually a wasteland of mattress ads and patio furniture markdowns, but Velvet Thruster is doing something a little more interesting with the holiday by giving you 25% off its entire Build Your Own Dildo Combo.

It’s literally that. Instead of picking one fixed shape off a shelf, you’re building the thing from the ground up, piece by piece, before it ships. It’s like the build-your-own lightsaber experience at Disneyland, but instead of something that “whoosh whooshes,” you’re making something that can make you come.

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The Power is in Your Hands

Here’s how it actually works. The base of the system is the Velvet Thruster Prime, a reusable handheld unit that houses the motor and battery and does the actual thrusting. From there, you pick your head. Velvet’s Prime lineup includes seven interchangeable silicone heads (Sammie, Jackie, Frankie, Nanci, Walter, Edward, and Lewis), ranging from slim and ribbed to significantly more substantial or girthy. You also choose a head color, a base color, and whatever accessories you want to toss in, and a 12-month warranty gets bundled in for free.

And this isn’t JUST a “dildo” build in the traditional sense (… is building a dildo traditional?). Instead of a thrusting “head,” you can top off your build with a stroker.

The appeal of the “build your own” format specifically is that you’re not locked into one shape for the life of the product. Since the motorized base is reusable, you can swap heads later without buying an entirely new unit, and additional heads are sold separately down the line if you want to expand the kit further—whether that’s for yourself or partner play.

Seal the Deal

That flexibility is normally the kind of thing you pay a premium for, which is part of what makes a 25% markdown pretty impressive. You’re not just discounting one toy, you’re discounting an entire modular system… a pleasure machine, if you will… that you can keep adding to.

The discount is running right now as a Labor Day special and is supposed to apply automatically once you add a combo to your cart, but it’s worth glancing at the order summary before you check out to make sure the promo code actually landed. If it’s missing, the deal code is LABOR-DAY_2026.

Even with the discount, a $200+ device isn’t an impulse-buy price point. The upside of that higher entry cost, though, is longevity. You’re paying once for the motorized base and then mixing and matching heads, colors, and accessories around it, which is a very different (and much more fun) math problem than replacing a single-use toy every year or two. If that’s the kind of investment you’ve been putting off, a 25% cut on a fully customizable setup is about as good a nudge as you’re going to get this weekend, and a wonderful reason to skip the cookout and stay in your room.