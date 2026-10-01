These THC Gummies Feel Like the Edible Version of a Glass of Wine

Sometimes I want an edible that gets me properly high. Other times, I just want one gummy to tell my brain that the day is over. Vena’s xtra bliss THC Gummies are very good at the second thing.

Each gummy has 10mg THC + 10mg CBD + 2mg CBG, which is a pretty interesting little cannabinoid stack for something that still feels straightforward to use. I don’t have to cut it into quarters, take two gummies to reach my dose, or do math while standing in my kitchen.

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I took one shortly after dinner because I wasn’t totally sure where the formula was going to take me. Turns out, I didn’t have much to worry about. About an hour later, I felt relaxed, happier, slightly sleepy, and very content being done with everything for the day. I could still talk, hang out, watch something, go sit by a pool if there happened to be one nearby.

It reminded me a lot of how I feel after a glass of wine. Which, considering Vena was co-founded by Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, somehow feels extremely appropriate.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Quick Bites

Vena xtra bliss is a Red Raspberry gummy with 10mg THC, 10mg CBD, and 2mg CBG per piece. The jar has 30 gummies and costs $79.95. Vena calls it its strongest gummy, and the current product page recommends starting with half if you’re newer to THC. The gummy itself is sweet, soft, and chewy, with a crystal-y sugar coating that gives it a little extra texture. It’s also round enough that splitting one in half is actually pretty easy.

Buy it if: you want one gummy that can comfortably take over evening unwind duty.

you want one gummy that can comfortably take over evening unwind duty. Skip it if: 10mg THC is already a big edible dose for you, unless you’re willing to start with half.

10mg THC is already a big edible dose for you, unless you’re willing to start with half. Best part: one gummy genuinely did everything I wanted it to do.

one gummy genuinely did everything I wanted it to do. Biggest drawback: $79.95 for 30 gummies is on the pricey side.

Photo Credit: MAha HAq

How I Tested Vena’s xtra bliss Gummies

I took one full gummy shortly after dinner. That put me at 10mg THC + 10mg CBD + 2mg CBG, which is enough THC that I knew I’d feel it, but I wasn’t totally sure how the CBD and CBG would change the experience. So I played it safe and took it during the evening when I didn’t have anything important left to do.

The first hour was pretty uneventful. Then I started noticing the mood shift. Vena says xtra bliss generally takes around 30 to 60 minutes to kick in, depending on things like food intake and metabolism, so mine landed right around the far end of that window at around an hour. Dinner probably wasn’t helping me win any onset-speed contests either. Once it did show up, though, one gummy was enough.

One Gummy Actually Did the Job

I love when this happens. There are so many gummies where I take one, wait, and eventually end up reaching for another because I know exactly where I want to be and the first one didn’t get me there. I never felt like doing that with xtra bliss.

The 10mg THC was enough to give me a real buzz, and I felt very relaxed and noticeably happier. There was some euphoria, but everything stayed smooth and mellow. I also got social. For a little while, I was pretty chatty and in a very good mood, which is where the wine comparison really started making sense to me. I had that same slightly loose, pleasantly social feeling I get from a glass of wine.

Then things gradually moved toward I’m very happy sitting here doing absolutely nothing. That’s why I think you can steer this gummy in a bunch of directions. Take it before a low-stakes shopping trip. Have one for a pool day. Watch a movie. Hang out with friends. Take it after dinner and eventually go to bed. Whatever you’re doing just needs to be leisurely.

The THC, CBD, and CBG Combo

The Supplement Facts panel on my jar lists 22mg of full-spectrum hemp extract, then breaks that down into 10mg CBD, 10mg THC, and 2mg CBG. That three-cannabinoid blend is probably a big reason I liked the high so much.

I’m a believer in the entourage effect, or the idea that cannabinoids and other compounds from cannabis can influence how each other feels when they’re consumed together. Researchers do recognize cannabinoid synergy as biologically plausible, although the science is still figuring out how consistent and predictable those interactions actually are from one formulation to another.

And with xtra bliss, the balance felt particularly good to me. The THC gave me the actual high and mood lift, while the whole experience felt smoother and more rounded than a straight 10mg THC gummy usually does.

The CBD is present at the same 10mg dose as the THC which helps soften the higher edges, and then there’s another 2mg of CBG in the mix. CBG itself isn’t intoxicating, and early human research has found some potentially interesting effects around stress and anxiety, although that research used much higher doses than the 2mg in this gummy. So I’m not going to pretend I can isolate exactly what the CBG was doing here.

What I can say is that the combination worked exceptionally well for me. I felt high, but never overly THC-heavy. I was social and uplifted at first, then gradually became relaxed enough to slide into bedtime without any trouble. That’s the kind of entourage effect I care about feeling with stacked formulas like this. It’s not full-spectrum, though, but it’s trying to be.

Read our explainer on Full-Spectrum vs. Broad Spectrum to learn more.

This Is Basically a Glass-of-Wine Gummy

I kept coming back to this comparison while I was testing it. One gummy made me slightly sleepy but also delightfully social for a while. My mood lifted. I loosened up. Eventually I was perfectly content winding down and going to bed. That’s basically what I want from a glass of wine after dinner.

Vena apparently sees the connection too. The company literally markets xtra bliss as something you can swap for a wine glass, so at least I’m not alone here. The difference for me is that I know exactly what I’m consuming cannabinoid-wise, and I don’t have the alcohol part to deal with.

This obviously isn’t going to recreate the taste or ritual of wine. It’s a raspberry gummy. But effect-wise? I get it.

Photo Credit: MAha Haq

The Red Raspberry Flavor Is Good

These are very easy to eat. They’re soft and chewy, and they almost start melting as you chew them. The outside has a crystal-y sugar coating that I like because it keeps the texture from being one-note.

Mine have a warm reddish-orange color, and they’re shaped like thick little circles. That shape is useful. If 10mg THC is more than you want, cutting one roughly in half is easy enough. Vena actually recommends that for first-time THC users, which would put you around 5mg THC + 5mg CBD + 1mg CBG.

The Red Raspberry flavor is sweet and fruity without much noticeable hempiness. The ingredient list also uses quite a few organic ingredients, including tapioca syrup, cane sugar, pear juice concentrate, tapioca maltodextrin, MCT oil, sunflower lecithin, and fruit and vegetable juice. It isn’t an entirely organic ingredient list, but Vena clearly put some effort into the base formula.

Each gummy has 10 calories and 2g sugar, and they’re vegan and gluten-free.

They Work Well for Bedtime Too

I wouldn’t call these sleep gummies. Vena already makes actual sleep-focused gummies, and xtra bliss doesn’t contain CBN or melatonin or feel like it’s trying to immediately shut the lights off. I still slept really well on one.

After the more social, uplifted part of the high passed, I settled into a very relaxed state and eventually felt ready for bed. When I decided to sleep, there wasn’t much negotiating with myself. I just went to sleep. That’s another reason I like these for evenings. They don’t force bedtime on me, but they transition into it really naturally.

If I wanted a daytime gummy, I’d probably choose something else. For dinner onward, these make a lot of sense.

Vena xtra bliss THC Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC + 10mg CBD + 2mg CBG

Dietary notes: 10 calories, 2g sugar, vegan, gluten-free

Flavor: Red Raspberry

Best for:

evening unwinding, social downtime, movies

pool days, low-stakes outings

winding down before bed

replacing a glass of wine with

Pros:

one gummy was enough for me

formulated with some organic and premium ingredients

easy to split for a half dose

useful THC/CBD/CBG blend

Cons:

expensive at nearly $80 per jar

effects are dependent on whether you have a full stomach or not

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

PHoto Credit: Maha Haq

Pricing & Availability

A 30-count jar costs $79.95, which comes out to about $2.67 per gummy. That’s definitely premium gummy territory. The formula and ingredient quality help justify some of it for me, and there’s also the fact that I genuinely only needed one. I’m much more annoyed by an expensive gummy when I have to eat two of them every time.

Vena says Xtra Bliss can currently ship to most states, subject to local hemp laws. I wouldn’t call it nationwide because the company itself stops short of saying all 50 states for this THC product.

There’s also one pretty important availability note right now: Vena says this version of Xtra Bliss is on its final run and is scheduled to leave the lineup December 11, 2026, because of upcoming changes to federal hemp rules. The company says it’s working on reformulations for affected products, but this exact formula is currently being sold while supplies last.

The xtra Bottom Line

I was prepared for xtra bliss to hit harder than I wanted it to. It didn’t. One gummy gave me a smooth 10mg high that lifted my mood, made me chatty for a while, and then let me settle into a very chill evening.

I never felt like I needed another one. That’s probably what I like most about these. The dose hits a sweet spot where I actually feel high, but I can still decide what kind of night I’m having.

Maybe I’m watching a movie, maybe I’m sitting by a pool, maybe I’m being social. Maybe I’m done with everybody and going to bed. All of those sound pretty good after one xtra bliss.