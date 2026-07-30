There Are a Million Protein Powders, But Here’s One That Doesn’t Taste Like Vanilla

PHOTO CREDIT: VERACITY

If you’ve ever bought a tub of protein powder with the best intentions only to let it collect dust next to the air fryer you swore you’d use every day, you’re not alone. The problem isn’t usually integrating the protein into your routine, it’s everything else. Chalky texture. Weird artificial sweetness. A label packed with ingredients you can’t pronounce. You’re not aiming to turn your morning smoothie into something that tastes like wet drywall.

That’s why we’re always on the hunt for a protein powder that makes this healthy habit easy to swallow—literally.

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Veracity Health’s new Metabolic Power Protein is the latest option to enter the chat. It’s a clean, plant-based protein powder that claims to check a lot of boxes without loading up on unnecessary extras. Each two-scoop serving contains 20 grams of protein from a blend of organic pea, pumpkin seed, and chia seed proteins, plus all nine essential amino acids. Okay, upon reading that, it doesn’t actually sound that appetizing.

But, unlike plenty of protein powders that seem built exclusively for bodybuilders who deadlift refrigerators before breakfast, this one feels geared toward people who simply want an easy way to get more protein into their day.

Whether that’s after a workout, blended into your morning smoothie, mixed into overnight oats, or even stirred into your coffee (yes, people do that!), it’s designed to fit into whatever routine you already have.

So What’s Different About This Protein Powder?

Let’s be real, the protein powder aisle has become a sea of giant plastic tubs all promising basically the same thing. “Cleaner.” “Better.” “Life-changing.” After a while, they all start to blur together. I can’t tell one apart from another. So, we took a closer look at what Veracity is actually doing differently.

The biggest distinction is that the brand isn’t just talking about how much protein is in the tub. It built its formula around ingredients that, according to Veracity, are meant to complement the protein itself. That includes MyoVera, which is a patented ingredient the company says is designed to support muscle building, repair, and recovery. When paired with protein and exercise, MyoVera helps your body break down and use the protein more efficiently. Okay so, science.

Could you hit your protein goals with plenty of other powders? Sure. This isn’t some miracle product that’s going to undo a weekend of eating drive-thru burgers or replace a balanced diet. But if you’re already in the market for a protein powder, Verocity Health’s formulation could be a good one to try. You know, when you need a break from that vanilla-flavored tub you’ve been drinking.

What It Tastes Like

Plant-based protein powders don’t exactly have the best reputation when it comes to flavor, but this one sounds like it’s trying to break that stereotype. Instead of leaning into an overly sweet, dessert-like profile, Veracity goes in a warmer direction with organic cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, and coconut milk powder. On paper, that combination sounds more like a cozy bowl of cinnamon oatmeal than an artificially flavored milkshake. The brand says it tastes good even when mixed with water, though we’d still be tempted to blend it into a smoothie or stir it into oatmeal to really let those warm spice notes shine.

The Clean Label Crowd Will Dig This

Besides the ingredients it has, there’s also something to be said for knowing what’s not inside. According to Veracity Health, Metabolic Power Protein is:

Vegan

Gluten-free

Non-GMO

Made with organic ingredients

Free of added sugar

Certified by the Clean Label Project with both its Purity Award and Pesticide-Free Certification following independent testing

Who Is This Actually For?

This probably isn’t the protein powder for someone training to compete in a bodybuilding show or trying to squeeze every last gram of protein into their day. It feels much more suited to people who simply want an easy, consistent way to get more protein without turning breakfast into a science experiment.

If you’re the kind of person who regularly skips breakfast, grabs coffee and calls it a meal, or finds yourself hungry again an hour after eating, having a scoop of protein ready to blend into a smoothie, oatmeal, or your morning coffee can be one of those small routine upgrades that actually sticks. It’s also a solid option if you’ve been looking to try a plant-based protein but don’t want one loaded with artificial ingredients or added sugar other options have.

At the end of the day, the best protein powder is the one you’ll actually use. This one seems designed to make that daily habit about as effortless as possible.

Don’t Miss the Summer Discount

Veracity Health is currently offering 20% off with promo code SUMMERSALE20. The code is valid through August 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so you’ve got a little time, but not forever. If a cleaner, plant-based protein has been sitting on your “I’ll buy it eventually” list, saving 20% certainly doesn’t hurt.